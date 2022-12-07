Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : la grippe a calmé Anthony Davis et c’est la TTFL qui se réveille avec un mal de crâne

La tête des joueurs de TTFL qui avaient choisi Davis cette nuit.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Donovan Mitchell : 68 points

– Tyler Herro : 58 points

– Bojan Bogdanovic : 52 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Aaron Gordon : 48 points

– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 47 points

– Jarrett Allen : 46 points

– LeBron James : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Luka Doncic : 39 points

– Bam Adebayo : 36 points

– Nikola Jokic : 35 points

– Darius Garland : 33 points

– Thomas Bryant : 31 points

– Christian Wood : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Bones Hyland : 29 points

– Bruce Brown : 28 points

– Spencer Dinwiddie : 26 points

– Saddiq Bey : 25 points

– Evan Mobley : 22 points

– Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry : 21 points

# Les belles carottes

– Max Strus : 11 points

– Jamal Murray, Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey : 10 points

– Marvin Bagley : 8 points

– Anthony Davis : 5 points

– Lonnie Walker IV : 3 points

– Kevin Love : 1 points

– Jimmy Butler, Cade Cunningham : 0 point

– Caleb Martin : -2 points

# Programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Magic – Clippers
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Lakers
  • 1h30 : Nets – Hornets
  • 1h30 : Knicks – Hawks
  • 2h : Bulls – Wizards
  • 2h : Bucks – Kings
  • 2h : Wolves – Pacers
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Thunder
  • 2h : Pelicans – Pistons
  • 3h : Jazz – Warriors
  • 4h : Suns – Celtics
