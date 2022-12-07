C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Donovan Mitchell : 68 points
– Tyler Herro : 58 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 52 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Aaron Gordon : 48 points
– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 47 points
– Jarrett Allen : 46 points
– LeBron James : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Luka Doncic : 39 points
– Bam Adebayo : 36 points
– Nikola Jokic : 35 points
– Darius Garland : 33 points
– Thomas Bryant : 31 points
– Christian Wood : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Bones Hyland : 29 points
– Bruce Brown : 28 points
– Spencer Dinwiddie : 26 points
– Saddiq Bey : 25 points
– Evan Mobley : 22 points
– Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry : 21 points
# Les belles carottes
– Max Strus : 11 points
– Jamal Murray, Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey : 10 points
– Marvin Bagley : 8 points
– Anthony Davis : 5 points
– Lonnie Walker IV : 3 points
– Kevin Love : 1 points
– Jimmy Butler, Cade Cunningham : 0 point
– Caleb Martin : -2 points
# Programme de ce soir
- 1h : Magic – Clippers
- 1h30 : Raptors – Lakers
- 1h30 : Nets – Hornets
- 1h30 : Knicks – Hawks
- 2h : Bulls – Wizards
- 2h : Bucks – Kings
- 2h : Wolves – Pacers
- 2h : Grizzlies – Thunder
- 2h : Pelicans – Pistons
- 3h : Jazz – Warriors
- 4h : Suns – Celtics