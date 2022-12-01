C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Devin Booker : 84 points
– Jayson Tatum : 83 points
– Kevin Durant : 67 points
– Zion Williamson : 65 points
– Deandre Ayton : 60 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 58 points
– Kristaps Porzingis et LeBron James : 54 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Anthony Edwards : 51 points
– Anthony Davis : 50 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 49 points
– Gary Trent Jr. et Jordan Clarkson : 47 points
– Clint Capela : 44 points
– Nikola Jokic et Devin Vassell : 43 points
– Lauri Markkanen et Mitchell Robinson : 42 points
– Trae Young et Jalen Williams : 41 points
– Jamal Murray : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Caris LeVert, Jerami Grant, Austin Reaves et Harrison Barnes : 39 points
– Tyler Herro et Jalen Smith : 38 points
– Pascal Siakam et Justise Winslow : 37 points
– Jrue Holiday et RJ Barrett : 36 points
– Donovan Mitchell, Trey Murphy III, Malik Monk, Kevin Porter Jr. et Kyrie Irving : 35 points
– Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon, Bam Adebayo, De’Aaron Fox, Dyson Daniels et Darius Garland : 34 points
– Max Strus et John Wall : 33 points
– Nikola Vucevic, Collin Sexton, Evan Mobley, Luguentz Dort, Alperen Sengun, Jarred Vanderbilt, Haywood Highsmith et Dejounte Murray : 32 points
– Zach LaVine, Jaylen Nowell et Aaron Gordon : 31 points
– Anfernee Simons, Josh Giddey, Bruce Brown Jr. et Jonas Valanciunas : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Bradley Beal et Franz Wagner : 28 points
– Ja Morant, Domantas Sabonis, Kelly Olynyk et Jaren Jackson Jr. : 27 points
– Paolo Banchero et Kyle Kuzma : 25 points
– Marcus Smart : 24 points
– Bobby Portis, Bennedict Mathurin et Ivica Zubac : 23 points
– D’Angelo Russell : 22 points
– Jabari Smith Jr. et Reggie Jackson : 19 points
– Nic Claxton : 18 points
– Julius Randle, OG Anunoby et Al Horford : 17 points
– Jalen Brunson, Jusuf Nurkic, Kevin Huerter, Keldon Johnson et Shake Milton : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Kyle Lowry et Brook Lopez : 15 points
– Tyrese Haliburton et Marcus Morris Sr. : 14 points
– John Collins et Bol Bol : 13 points
– Jalen Green : 12 points
– Rudy Gobert : 11 points
– Russell Westbrook : 10 points
– Dillon Brooks : 9 points
– Mikal Bridges : 8 points
– Myles Turner : 2 points
– Scottie Barnes : 1 point
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Fred VanVleet, Brandon Ingram, Chris Paul, Michael Porter Jr., C.J. McCollum, Desmond Bane, Karl-Anthony Towns, James Harden, Jimmy Butler, Damian Lillard, Jarrett Allen, Ben Simmons et Tyrese Maxey : 0 point
– Tobias Harris : -1 point
– Malik Beasley : – 4 points
– Devont’e Graham : – 5 points
# Programme de ce soir
- 1h : Pistons – Mavericks