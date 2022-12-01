Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : la TTFL a parlé, Tyrese Haliburton et Ja Morant sont de piètres basketteurs

1er décembre 2022

« Quand tu perds ta match-up avec Jaylen Nowell ».

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Devin Booker : 84 points

– Jayson Tatum : 83 points

– Kevin Durant : 67 points

– Zion Williamson : 65 points

– Deandre Ayton : 60 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 58 points

– Kristaps Porzingis et LeBron James : 54 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Anthony Edwards : 51 points

– Anthony Davis : 50 points

– DeMar DeRozan : 49 points

– Gary Trent Jr. et Jordan Clarkson : 47 points

– Clint Capela : 44 points

– Nikola Jokic et Devin Vassell : 43 points

– Lauri Markkanen et Mitchell Robinson : 42 points

– Trae Young et Jalen Williams : 41 points

– Jamal Murray : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Caris LeVert, Jerami Grant, Austin Reaves et Harrison Barnes : 39 points

– Tyler Herro et Jalen Smith : 38 points

– Pascal Siakam et Justise Winslow : 37 points

– Jrue Holiday et RJ Barrett : 36 points

– Donovan Mitchell, Trey Murphy III, Malik Monk, Kevin Porter Jr. et Kyrie Irving : 35 points

– Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon, Bam Adebayo, De’Aaron Fox, Dyson Daniels et Darius Garland : 34 points

– Max Strus et John Wall : 33 points

– Nikola Vucevic, Collin Sexton, Evan Mobley, Luguentz Dort, Alperen Sengun, Jarred Vanderbilt, Haywood Highsmith et Dejounte Murray : 32 points

– Zach LaVine, Jaylen Nowell et Aaron Gordon : 31 points

– Anfernee Simons, Josh Giddey, Bruce Brown Jr. et Jonas Valanciunas : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Bradley Beal et Franz Wagner : 28 points

– Ja Morant, Domantas Sabonis, Kelly Olynyk et Jaren Jackson Jr. : 27 points

– Paolo Banchero et Kyle Kuzma : 25 points

– Marcus Smart : 24 points

– Bobby Portis, Bennedict Mathurin et Ivica Zubac : 23 points

– D’Angelo Russell : 22 points

– Jabari Smith Jr. et Reggie Jackson : 19 points

– Nic Claxton : 18 points

– Julius Randle, OG Anunoby et Al Horford : 17 points

– Jalen Brunson, Jusuf Nurkic, Kevin Huerter, Keldon Johnson et Shake Milton : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Kyle Lowry et Brook Lopez : 15 points

– Tyrese Haliburton et Marcus Morris Sr. : 14 points

– John Collins et Bol Bol : 13 points

– Jalen Green : 12 points

– Rudy Gobert : 11 points

– Russell Westbrook : 10 points

– Dillon Brooks : 9 points

– Mikal Bridges : 8 points

– Myles Turner : 2 points

– Scottie Barnes : 1 point

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Fred VanVleet, Brandon Ingram, Chris Paul, Michael Porter Jr., C.J. McCollum, Desmond Bane, Karl-Anthony Towns, James Harden, Jimmy Butler, Damian Lillard, Jarrett Allen, Ben Simmons et Tyrese Maxey : 0 point

– Tobias Harris : -1 point

– Malik Beasley : – 4 points

– Devont’e Graham : – 5 points

# Programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Pistons – Mavericks
