C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Kevin Durant : 74 points
– Kristaps Porzingis : 71 points
– Devin Booker : 67 points
– Nikola Jokic : 62 points
– Joel Embiid : 55 points
– Anthony Davis : 53 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Lauri Markkanen : 49 points
– Kevin Durant et Tobias Harris : 48 points
– Jamal Murray et Malik Monk : 47 points
– Marcus Smart : 46 points
– Zion Williamson, Tyrese Haliburton et Kyle Kuzma : 43 points
– Jayson Tatum : 41 points
– DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis et Malcolm Brogdon : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 39 points
– Darius Garland, Anthony Edwards, Bol Bol, Rudy Gobert, Nic Claxton et Jaylen Nowell : 38 points
– Kelly Olynyk : 36 points
– Deandre Ayton et Tobias Harris : 35 points
– Evan Mobley, Shake Milton et Jalen McDaniels : 34 points
– Pascal Siakam et Russell Westbrook : 33 points
– Bradley Beal et Paolo Banchero : 32 points
– Gary Harris : 31 points
– OG Anunoby et Collin Sexton : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Malcolm Brogdon et Christian Wood : 29 points
– Trae Young, John Collins, Kelly Oubre Jr. et De’Andre Hunter : 28 points
– Bennedict Mathurin et Myles Turner : 27 points
– Kevin Huerter : 26 points
– Clint Capela, Mikal Bridges, Alperen Sengun et Zach LaVine : 25 points
– Dejounte Murray et Franz Wagner : 24 points
– Nikola Vucevic et Kevin Porter Jr. : 23 points
– LeBron James, Kyrie Irving et P.J. Washington : 22 points
– De’Aaron Fox, D’Angelo Russell et Gary Trent Jr. : 21 points
– Luguentz Dort : 20 points
– Scottie Barnes : 18 points
– Jabari Smith Jr. : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Jalen Green et Jonas Valanciunas : 15 points
– Fred VanVleet : 14 points
– Keegan Murray et Harrison Barnes : 12 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns, Malik Beasley et Caris LeVert : 10 points
– Josh Giddey : 8 points
– Aaron Gordon : 6 points
– Jordan Clarkson : 5 points
– Donovan Mitchell : 4 points
– Ben Simmons : 2 points
– Jaylen Brown, Brandon Ingram, Chris Paul, Michael Porter Jr., C.J. McCollum, Jarrett Allen, Wendell Carter Jr., Al Horford, James Harden, LaMelo Ball, Jalen Suggs, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward et Tyrese Maxey : 0 point
# Programme de ce soir
- 1h : Pistons – Knicks
- 1h30 : Mavericks – Warriors
- 4h : Blazers – Clippers