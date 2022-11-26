Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : 13 points pour Karl-Anthony Towns, faut dire qu’il affrontait la terrible raquette des Hornets

Par
Publié le
Karl-Anthony Towns 20 octobre 2021

Il existe donc des intérieurs qui ne doublent pas leur score TTFL face aux Hornets.

 Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Bam Adebayo : 68 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 65 points

– Jerami Grant : 59 points

– Deandre Ayton : 57 points

– Anthony Davis : 55 points

– Trae Young, Dejounte Murray : 54 points

– Aaron Gordon : 52 points

– Anfernee Simons : 51 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 50 points

– Shake Milton : 49 points

– Jayson Tatum : 48 points

– Tyrese Haliburton : 47 points

– Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Myles Turner, Jalen Brunson : 45 points

– Rudy Gobert : 44 points

– Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Kenyon Martin Jr. : 42 points

– DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown : 41 points

– Jalen Green, Buddy Hield, Kelly Oubre Jr. , Garrison Mathews : 39 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Ben Simmons, Jaren Jackson Jr. : 38 points

– Kyle Kuzma : 37 points

– Jusuf Nurkic : 36 points

– John Wall, Dillon Brooks, Franz Wagner : 35 points

– Ja Morant, Domantas Sabonis, Nic Claxton, Bol Bol : 34 points

– Andrew Wiggins, Tobias Harris, Kelly Olynyk : 33 points

– Julius Randle : 32 points

– Donovan Mitchell, Jabari Smith Jr., D’Angelo Russell, Jevon Carter : 31 points

– Jamal Murray, Anthony Edwards, Zach LaVine, Caleb Martin, Josh Hart, Steven Adams, Theo Maledon : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– LeBron James, Al Horford : 29 points

– Devin Booker, Lauri Markkanen : 28 points

– Jordan Clarkson : 27 points

– Zion Williamson, Paolo Banchero, Kyle Lowry : 25 points

– Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, Kristaps Porzingis, Bennedict Mathurin : 24 points

– Darius Garland : 23 points

– De’Aaron Fox, R.J. Barrett, Terry Rozier : 21 points

– Nikola Vucevic : 20 points

– Reggie Jackson : 18 points

– Bojan Bogdanovic : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– John Collins : 14 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns, Brandon Ingram : 13 points

– Jrue Holiday : 10 points

– Keldon Johnson : 8 points

– Tyler Herro : 7 points

– Russell Westbrook : 6 points

– Jarrett Allen : 5 points

– Jonas Valanciunas : 2 points

– Joel Embiid : 0 point

– Nicolas Batum : – 1 point

# Programme de ce soir

  • 23h : Raptors – Mavs
  • 2h : Spurs – Lakers
  • 2h : Rockets – Thunder
  • 3h : Suns – Jazz
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top