C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# Ils ont cartonné
– Bam Adebayo : 68 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 65 points
– Jerami Grant : 59 points
– Deandre Ayton : 57 points
– Anthony Davis : 55 points
– Trae Young, Dejounte Murray : 54 points
– Aaron Gordon : 52 points
– Anfernee Simons : 51 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 50 points
– Shake Milton : 49 points
– Jayson Tatum : 48 points
– Tyrese Haliburton : 47 points
– Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Myles Turner, Jalen Brunson : 45 points
– Rudy Gobert : 44 points
– Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Kenyon Martin Jr. : 42 points
– DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown : 41 points
– Jalen Green, Buddy Hield, Kelly Oubre Jr. , Garrison Mathews : 39 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Ben Simmons, Jaren Jackson Jr. : 38 points
– Kyle Kuzma : 37 points
– Jusuf Nurkic : 36 points
– John Wall, Dillon Brooks, Franz Wagner : 35 points
– Ja Morant, Domantas Sabonis, Nic Claxton, Bol Bol : 34 points
– Andrew Wiggins, Tobias Harris, Kelly Olynyk : 33 points
– Julius Randle : 32 points
– Donovan Mitchell, Jabari Smith Jr., D’Angelo Russell, Jevon Carter : 31 points
– Jamal Murray, Anthony Edwards, Zach LaVine, Caleb Martin, Josh Hart, Steven Adams, Theo Maledon : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– LeBron James, Al Horford : 29 points
– Devin Booker, Lauri Markkanen : 28 points
– Jordan Clarkson : 27 points
– Zion Williamson, Paolo Banchero, Kyle Lowry : 25 points
– Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, Kristaps Porzingis, Bennedict Mathurin : 24 points
– Darius Garland : 23 points
– De’Aaron Fox, R.J. Barrett, Terry Rozier : 21 points
– Nikola Vucevic : 20 points
– Reggie Jackson : 18 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– John Collins : 14 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns, Brandon Ingram : 13 points
– Jrue Holiday : 10 points
– Keldon Johnson : 8 points
– Tyler Herro : 7 points
– Russell Westbrook : 6 points
– Jarrett Allen : 5 points
– Jonas Valanciunas : 2 points
– Joel Embiid : 0 point
– Nicolas Batum : – 1 point
# Programme de ce soir
- 23h : Raptors – Mavs
- 2h : Spurs – Lakers
- 2h : Rockets – Thunder
- 3h : Suns – Jazz