Giannis Antetokounmpo 29 octobre 2022

Invincibeule.

C’était long, c’était bon, et ça mérite un résumé. Que s’est-il passé cette nuit en NBA ? Lis donc ce résumé. Simple, basique.

Les résultats de la nuit (avec les petites stats maison qui vont bien)

Ce qu’il fallait retenir

Le top pick en TTFL : Tyrese Maxey

Le Top 10 : juste ici

Quelques souvenirs de la nuit


🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀

Tyrese Maxey put on a SHOW in the @sixers win tonight, dropping 27 PTS in the 1st half on perfect 7/7 3PT shooting (10/10 FG) before going on to set a new career-high (44 PTS) and tie a Sixers record (9 3PM).

Les classements

classement Est 29 octobre 2022 classement Ouest 29 octobre 2022

Les rencontres de la nuit prochaine :

  • 0h : Kings – Heat
  • 1h : Hornets – Warriors
  • 1h30 : Nets – Pacers
  • 2h : Bulls – Sixers
  • 2h : Bucks – Hawks
  • 2h : Mavericks – Thunder
  • 2h : Jazz – Grizzlies
  • 4h : Suns – Pelicans
  • 4h : Blazers – Rockets
