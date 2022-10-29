C’était long, c’était bon, et ça mérite un résumé. Que s’est-il passé cette nuit en NBA ? Lis donc ce résumé. Simple, basique.
Les résultats de la nuit (avec les petites stats maison qui vont bien)
- Pistons – Hawks : 112-136
- Magic – Hornets : 113-93
- Celtics – Cavs : 123-132
- Raptors – Sixers : 90-112
- Wizards – Pacers : 117-127
- Bucks – Knicks : 119-108
- Wolves – Lakers : 111-102
- Spurs – Bulls : 129-124
- Nuggets – Jazz : 117-101
- Suns – Pelicans : 124-111
- Blazers – Rockets : 125-111
Ce qu’il fallait retenir
- Cade Cunningham était TRES en forme, mais Trae Young était dans sa forme habituelle et lui possède une vraie équipe de basket autour de lui.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo et les Bucks n’ont pas eu à trop s’employer pour taper les Knicks, et en plus ils avaient de beaux maillots.
- Paolo Banchero a encore été très bon, mais cette fois-ci il a gagné. Enfin !
- Les Nuggets n’ont pas forcé face au Jazz, qui a enfin compris que ce n’était pas l’année idéale pour gagner trop de matchs.
- Tiens, Josh Primo a été coupé par les Spurs, trop chelou.
- Les Suns en ont chié longtemps face à des Pelicans pourtant privés de Branson Ingram et Zion Williamson, mais Mikal Bridges et Bismack Biyombo ont finalement eu le dernier mot, oui, on parle bien des deux meilleurs joueurs de Phoenix cette nuit.
- Énorme match à Boston entre les Celtics et les Cavs, et le meilleur duo ne fut pas celui que vous imaginez.
- No Lillard no problem, surtout quand Anfernee Simons prend à ce point les affaires en main. Les Blazers sont à 5-1, tout roule à Portland.
- Joel Embiid était absent à Toronto alors Tyrese Maxey s’est démultiplié et il a claqué son record en carrière.
- Le match que l’on n’a pas regardé était donc Wizards – Pacers, on se dit tout hein.
- Cinquième match des Lakers, cinquième défaite. Anthony Davis absent, Russell Westbrook qui démarrait sur le banc, et cette fois-ci c’est Rudy Gobert qui s’est pris pour Bill Russell avec un énorme 22/21.
- Les Spurs n’en finissent plus de… gagner. Si si, on vous jure.
- DeMar DeRozan a passé les 20 000 pions en carrière, ça commence à causer.
Le top pick en TTFL : Tyrese Maxey
Le Top 10 : juste ici
Quelques souvenirs de la nuit
Hamidou steps into a BIG finish at the rim! 🆙 https://t.co/BYNkxSba15 pic.twitter.com/Nr0sVIf8hC
— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2022
Paolo Banchero finds Mo Bamba for a POSTER finish!
Watch Hornets/Magic Live Now on the NBA App
➡ https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/umlNpMhMzF
— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2022
KUZ TO BEAT THE Q1 BUZZER 🚨
End of Q1 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/2on4dovDVq
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022
Sam Hauser beats the Q1 Buzzer to give the @celtics a 1-point lead!
(The energy from the crowd is amazing)
Start of Q2 on the NBA Apphttps://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/VueDh9PAV1
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022
Cade Cunningham is BALLING, he dropped 27 PTS in the first half for the @DetroitPistons!
🔥 27 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
Catch his second half on the NBA App 👇https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/cmth6LE32k
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022
One word for Tyrese Maxey in the first half tonight: PERFECTION ✨
27 PTS (10-10 FGM), 4 AST, 7 3PM
He looks to continue his HOT start in the second half on the NBA App ➡ https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/Y4KdGbawzN
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022
Tyrese Haliburton gets creative on the dime to Benn Mathurin 🔥
HALFTIME on ESPN pic.twitter.com/g3dhMUuKAw
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022
DeMar DeRozan reaches 20,000 points on a mid-range jumper!
Congrats DeMar 👏 pic.twitter.com/5r5fvUyIi4
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022
Pop and DeMar share a moment after DeMar reached 20,000 career points! pic.twitter.com/DmQViXb45S
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022
Russ and LeBron work the give-and-go for the SLAM
All tied up at the half on the NBA App 👇https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/yj645ZsFZ7
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022
🔨 DONOVAN MITCHELL DROPS THE HAMMER
Join the Q3 action on the NBA App: https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/8GtS70AT2f
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022
Donovan Mitchell rips down a THUNDEROUS SLAM!
The Cavs and Celtics are BATTLING on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/4Kkg09pZbR
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022
Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for moving up to FIRST on the All-Time 20-POINT GAMES list! pic.twitter.com/wQMbwbSYAr
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022
LeVert gives the Cavs a 1-point lead
Get to NBA League Pass Nowhttps://t.co/qVo4oz0tu7 pic.twitter.com/0WhvvidDu0
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022
Jaylen rips down a POSTER to tie it up in OT!
Get to the NBA App NOW 👇https://t.co/qVo4oz0tu7 pic.twitter.com/ZYnV4oAQMO
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022
Tyrese Maxey had a CAREER NIGHT!
🔔 44 PTS (CAREER HIGH)
🔔 8 REB
🔔 4 AST
🔔 9 3PM (CAREER HIGH)
🔔 @sixers WIN pic.twitter.com/qEK0znnKYk
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022
🔥 CARIS LEVERT DRAINS THE AND-1 TRIPLE FOR 40
CLE 131 | BOS 123
31 seconds remaining in OT on the NBA Apphttps://t.co/qVo4oz0tu7 pic.twitter.com/rC1lQsnk66
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022
Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert join Kyrie Irving and LeBron James (Game 5, 2016 NBA Finals) as the only pair of teammates in Cavaliers franchise history to each record 40+ points in a game (regular season or Playoffs) https://t.co/OtVS6faoUk
— NBA History (@NBAHistory) October 29, 2022
Anfernee Simons just hit his 7th 3-pointer… OF THE FIRST HALF!
He’s cooking on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/0qlAxGKq1Z
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022
Bones Hyland hit a career-high 7 three-pointers to lead the @nuggets to the win! #MileHighBasketball@BizzyBones11: 26 PTS, 7 3PM pic.twitter.com/IkJU5Ajf0U
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022
🔥 Buckets, dimes, boards… Paolo Banchero led the @OrlandoMagic in all 3 categories in his first career NBA win!@Pp_doesit: 21 PTS, 12 REB, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/48r74NXOVG
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022
Giannis logged his 3rd straight game of 30+ PTS and 12+ rebounds as the @Bucks claim the win and remain undefeated! #FearTheDeer@Giannis_An34: 30 PTS, 14 REB, 9 AST pic.twitter.com/dLXnuz63tb
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Tyrese Maxey put on a SHOW in the @sixers win tonight, dropping 27 PTS in the 1st half on perfect 7/7 3PT shooting (10/10 FG) before going on to set a new career-high (44 PTS) and tie a Sixers record (9 3PM).
📲 https://t.co/WFdLNEjQ9Y pic.twitter.com/MDFiht5wBx
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022
Les classements
Les rencontres de la nuit prochaine :
- 0h : Kings – Heat
- 1h : Hornets – Warriors
- 1h30 : Nets – Pacers
- 2h : Bulls – Sixers
- 2h : Bucks – Hawks
- 2h : Mavericks – Thunder
- 2h : Jazz – Grizzlies
- 4h : Suns – Pelicans
- 4h : Blazers – Rockets