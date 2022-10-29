C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Tyrese Maxey : 75 points
– Caris LeVert : 70 points
– Trae Young : 61 points
– Cade Cunningham : 60 points
– Rudy Gobert, Bradley Beal et Myles Turner : 54 points
– Donovan Mitchell et Jusuf Nurkic : 53 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 52 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Jayson Tatum : 49 points
– Mikal Bridges : 48 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 47 points
– Jakob Poeltl : 46 points
– Tyrese Haliburton, Jonas Valanciunas et Keldon Johnson : 45 points
– Pascal Siakam : 44 points
– Anfernee Simons : 43 points
– Michael Porter Jr. : 41 points
– Jaylen Brown : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– LeBron James et Paolo Banchero : 39 points
– Andre Drummond : 38 points
– Dejounte Murray et Evan Mobley : 36 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns et Buddy Hield : 35 points
– Anthony Edwards, Naji Marshall et Kristaps Porzingis : 34 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic et Onyeka Okongwu : 33 points
– Mo Bamba : 32 points
– Bones Hyland et Bismack Biyombo : 31 points
– Alperen Sengun et Aaron Nesmith : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Gordon Hayward : 28 points
– Julius Randle, Mike Conley et OG Anunoby : 27 points
– Nikola Jokic, Lauri Markkanen et Jarrett Allen : 25 points
– Scottie Barnes : 24 points
– Jerami Grant, Kyle Kuzma et Wendell Carter Jr. : 23 points
– Jrue Holiday et Bobby Portis : 22 points
– Al Horford et Kevin Porter Jr. : 21 points
– C.J. McCollum, Franz Wagner, RJ Barrett et Malcolm Brogdon : 20 points
– Russell Westbrook et Josh Hart : 19 points
– Devin Booker : 18 points
– D’Angelo Russell et Chris Paul : 17 points
– John Collins et Jamal Murray : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– James Harden, Tobias Harris et Clint Capela : 15 points
– Gary Trent Jr. et Collin Sexton : 14 points
– Jalen Brunson, Kelly Olynyk et De’Andre Hunter : 13 points
– Marcus Smart et Jabari Smith Jr. : 12 points
– Evan Fournier : 8 points
– Nikola Vucevic et Deandre Ayton : 7 points
– Saddiq Bey et Jordan Clarkson : 4 points
– Jalen Green : 2 points
– Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Zion Williamson, Damian Lillard, Zach laVine, Devin Vassell, Darius Garland, Brandon Ingram, LaMelo Ball et Terry Rozier : 0 point
– Aaron Gordon et P.J. Washington : – 1 point
– Fred VanVleet : – 11 points
# programme de ce soir
- 0h : Kings – Heat
- 1h : Hornets – Warriors
- 1h30 : Nets – Pacers
- 2h : Bulls – Sixers
- 2h : Bucks – Hawks
- 2h : Mavericks – Thunder
- 2h : Jazz – Grizzlies
- 4h : Suns – Pelicans
- 4h : Blazers – Rockets