TrashTalk Fantasy League : changement de programme, les deux meilleurs joueurs des Suns s’appellent Mikal Bridges et Bismack Biyombo

Devin Booker 12.10.22

Sinon, sachez également que James Harden multiplié par cinq égal Tyrese Maxey.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Tyrese Maxey : 75 points

– Caris LeVert : 70 points

– Trae Young : 61 points

– Cade Cunningham : 60 points

– Rudy Gobert, Bradley Beal et Myles Turner : 54 points

– Donovan Mitchell et Jusuf Nurkic : 53 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 52 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Jayson Tatum : 49 points

– Mikal Bridges : 48 points

– DeMar DeRozan : 47 points

– Jakob Poeltl : 46 points

– Tyrese Haliburton, Jonas Valanciunas et Keldon Johnson : 45 points

– Pascal Siakam : 44 points

– Anfernee Simons : 43 points

– Michael Porter Jr. : 41 points

– Jaylen Brown : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– LeBron James et Paolo Banchero : 39 points

– Andre Drummond : 38 points

– Dejounte Murray et Evan Mobley : 36 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns et Buddy Hield : 35 points

– Anthony Edwards, Naji Marshall et Kristaps Porzingis : 34 points

– Bojan Bogdanovic et Onyeka Okongwu : 33 points

– Mo Bamba : 32 points

– Bones Hyland et Bismack Biyombo : 31 points

– Alperen Sengun et Aaron Nesmith : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Gordon Hayward : 28 points

– Julius Randle, Mike Conley et OG Anunoby : 27 points

– Nikola Jokic, Lauri Markkanen et Jarrett Allen : 25 points

– Scottie Barnes : 24 points

– Jerami Grant, Kyle Kuzma et Wendell Carter Jr. : 23 points

– Jrue Holiday et Bobby Portis : 22 points

– Al Horford et Kevin Porter Jr. : 21 points

– C.J. McCollum, Franz Wagner, RJ Barrett et Malcolm Brogdon : 20 points

– Russell Westbrook et Josh Hart : 19 points

– Devin Booker : 18 points

– D’Angelo Russell et Chris Paul : 17 points

– John Collins et Jamal Murray : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– James Harden, Tobias Harris et Clint Capela : 15 points

– Gary Trent Jr. et Collin Sexton : 14 points

– Jalen Brunson, Kelly Olynyk et De’Andre Hunter : 13 points

– Marcus Smart et Jabari Smith Jr. : 12 points

– Evan Fournier : 8 points

– Nikola Vucevic et Deandre Ayton : 7 points

– Saddiq Bey et Jordan Clarkson : 4 points

– Jalen Green : 2 points

– Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Zion Williamson, Damian Lillard, Zach laVine, Devin Vassell, Darius Garland, Brandon Ingram, LaMelo Ball et Terry Rozier : 0 point

– Aaron Gordon et P.J. Washington : – 1 point

– Fred VanVleet : – 11 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 0h : Kings – Heat
  • 1h : Hornets – Warriors
  • 1h30 : Nets – Pacers
  • 2h : Bulls – Sixers
  • 2h : Bucks – Hawks
  • 2h : Mavericks – Thunder
  • 2h : Jazz – Grizzlies
  • 4h : Suns – Pelicans
  • 4h : Blazers – Rockets
