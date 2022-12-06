Encore une nuit bien agitée en NBA. Des retours en fanfare, des retours moins en fanfare, des Frenchies qui performent, des scénarios à suspense et des solistes aussi incroyables que parfois… inattendus. Envoyez le gros résumé de la nuit, et on passe à la suite !
LES RÉSULTATS DE LA NUIT
- Hornets – Clippers : 117-119
- Magic – Bucks : 102-109
- Hawks – Thunder : 114-121
- Raptors – Celtics : 110-116
- Rockets – Sixers : 132-123
- Grizzlies – Heat : 101-93
- Mavericks – Suns : 130-111
- Warriors – Pacers : 104-112
CE QU’IL FALLAIT RETENIR
- Paul George ET Kawhi Leonard étaient de retour cette nuit à Charlotte, ensemble, et le plus silencieux des deux a fêté ça avec un joli game winner. Hashtag sens de la fête.
- 34/13/5/1/2 pour Giannis Antetokounmpo face au Magic. C’était l’histoire d’un Grec qui croisait deux Allemands et un Italien, vous la connaissez ?
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander croisait Trae Young à Atlanta, et c’est le plus Canadien des deux qui s’est régalé. 35/6/5/2 pour SGA, à 15/15 aux lancers, Trae Young va pouvoir dire que c’est la faute de son coach.
- Nouvelle victoire des Celtics, cette fois-ci à Toronto. OG Anunoby a fait ce qu’il pouvait pour freiner Jayson et Jaylen, mais si même Blake Griffin retrouve ses jambes de 20 ans ça va vite devenir problématique.
- Deux prolongations entre les Rockets et les Sixers, James Harden était de retour et Joel Embiid a dominé… mais ce sont les locaux qui s’en sont tirés et qui ont gâché le comeback de la barbe.
- Ja Morant était absent côté Memphis, mais Tyus Jones a une nouvelle fois TRES BIEN joué les pompiers de service. Victoire face au Heat et record en carrière pour le meneur remplaçant.
- Match à sens unique à Dallas et victoire facile des Mavs face à Phoenix. Un jour sans pour Devin Booker, un jour normal pour Luka Doncic (33/6/8/1/2)
- Toujours privés de Tyrese Haliburton et avec un Bennedict Mathurin titulaire pour la première fois de sa carrière, les Pacers avaient des ambitions mesurées face à une équipe de Golden State qui monte en pression dernièrement. LOL. Klay Thompson a encore grimpé dans les classements all-time mais Andrew Nembhard a mis Stephen Curry dans sa poche et les Pacers ont – encore – gagné.
QUELQUES SOUVENIRS DE LA NUIT
Giannis finishes the break with a BANG💪
Bucks/Magic Live Now in Q1 on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/yNuD50LE4s
— NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2022
Bobi & Tobi reunited ♥
Sixers vs. Rockets live now on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/Y35R6XT6Kw
— NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2022
James Harden sinks a stepback for his first bucket in his return to the @sixers!
Catch the best of tonight’s action on NBA CrunchTime live now on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/l0hlhlmrQi pic.twitter.com/hWQy6yYLxo
— NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2022
Beard Vision 🥽
Harden whips in a 🔥 dime to Shake for the finish.
📲 https://t.co/l0hlhlmrQi pic.twitter.com/IHfOVxDzeT
— NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2022
The handle 🔥
The spin 🔥
The dunk 🔥
SGA gets to the rim with some creativity!
📲 https://t.co/l0hlhl5oOi pic.twitter.com/urdeLzuv9m
— NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2022
🚨 KAWHI GIVES THE CLIPPERS THE LEAD 🚨@LAClippers 119 | CHA 117
1.4 remaining on the NBA App
Catch all the best action on NBA Crunchtime
📲 https://t.co/l0hlhl5oOi pic.twitter.com/hHx97fXTEN
— NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2022
No time, no problem.
Josh Giddey lines up a logo 3 to beat the shot clock!
📲 https://t.co/l0hlhl5oOi pic.twitter.com/lukRZ7miT4
— NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2022
Luka Magic (33 PTS) is in his BAG 🎒
Catch the best action from across the league on NBA CrunchTime live now on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/l0hlhlmrQi pic.twitter.com/H0hPwRUUpQ
— NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2022
With this made 3, Klay Thompson moves up to 14th All-Time in 3-Pointers made! Congrats Klay 👏
IND – GSW live now on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/l0hlhlmrQi pic.twitter.com/2jSDRwJXc0
— NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2022
Jordan Poole finds a crack in the defense and sinks the and-1 🔥
Catch all the best action from across the league on NBA CrunchTime
📲 https://t.co/l0hlhlmrQi pic.twitter.com/MG1lmtnNXp
— NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2022
Steph’s reaction to Klay’s 3-pointer >>> https://t.co/6GwcJjuvqe pic.twitter.com/Oe1Psa9MEA
— NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2022
The @memgrizz celebrate @1Tyus’ career-high 28 points in their win tonight! #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/HXCjj65XKl
— NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2022
With his 7th 3-pointer of the night, Klay Thompson moves up to 13th All-Time in three-pointers made!
The @warriors have tied it up in Q4 on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/npuFknkWfg
— NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2022
Andrew Nembhard finds Jackson for the 💥
The @Pacers are rolling in Q4 on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/6GxNYeBgFV
— NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2022
🔥 31 PTS | 8 REB | 13 AST | 5 3PM @AndrewNembhard dropped career-highs across the board as he led the @Pacers to the W! #NBARooks | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/urvUeTTOVQ
— NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2022
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Luka had the magic flowing as he led the @dallasmavs to the win in a rematch of last szn’s Western Conference Semis! #MFFL
Doncic: 33 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST, 2 BLK, 4 3PM
Dinwiddie: 21 PTS, 5 3PM
For more, download the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/WFdLNEATbY pic.twitter.com/xkPtY6vCIW
— NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2022
LES RENCONTRES DE LA NUIT PROCHAINE :
- 1h30 : Cavs – Lakers
- 1h30 : Heat – Pistons
- 4h : Nuggets – Mavericks