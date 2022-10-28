Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : pour briller cette nuit en TTFL, il valait mieux éviter de miser sur Paul George

Par
Publié le
Kawhi Leonard Paul George Clippers

Big Two ? Big trou.

 Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Luka Doncic : 71 points

– Kevin Durant : 58 points

– Jimmy Butler : 56 points

– Kyrie Irving : 53 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Stephen Curry : 51 points

– Desmond Bane : 50 points

– Bam Adebayo : 48 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– De’Aaron Fox : 38 points

– Andrew Wiggins : 35 points

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 34 points

– Ivica Zubac : 33 points

– Ja Morant  : 32 points

– Luguentz Dort : 31 points

– Harrison Barnes et Brandon Clarke : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Domantas Sabonis : 29 points

– John Wall et Reggie Jackson : 28 points

– Norman Powell : 24 points

– Kyle Lowry et Keegan Murray : 22 points

– Ben Simmons : 21 points

– Christian Wood : 20 points

– Jordan Poole et Spencer Dinwiddie : 19 points

# Les belles carottes

– Draymond Green : 14 points

– Klay Thompson : 12 points

– Paul George : 11 points

– Tyler Herro : 2 points

– Kawhi Leonard et Josh Giddey : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Pistons – Hawks
  • 1h : Magic – Hornets
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Cavs
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Sixers
  • 1h30 : Wizards – Pacers
  • 2h : Bucks – Knicks
  • 2h : Wolves – Lakers
  • 2h30 : Spurs – Bulls
  • 3h : Nuggets – Jazz
  • 4h : Suns – Pelicans
  • 4h : Blazers – Rockets
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top