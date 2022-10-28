C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Luka Doncic : 71 points
– Kevin Durant : 58 points
– Jimmy Butler : 56 points
– Kyrie Irving : 53 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Stephen Curry : 51 points
– Desmond Bane : 50 points
– Bam Adebayo : 48 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– De’Aaron Fox : 38 points
– Andrew Wiggins : 35 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 34 points
– Ivica Zubac : 33 points
– Ja Morant : 32 points
– Luguentz Dort : 31 points
– Harrison Barnes et Brandon Clarke : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Domantas Sabonis : 29 points
– John Wall et Reggie Jackson : 28 points
– Norman Powell : 24 points
– Kyle Lowry et Keegan Murray : 22 points
– Ben Simmons : 21 points
– Christian Wood : 20 points
– Jordan Poole et Spencer Dinwiddie : 19 points
# Les belles carottes
– Draymond Green : 14 points
– Klay Thompson : 12 points
– Paul George : 11 points
– Tyler Herro : 2 points
– Kawhi Leonard et Josh Giddey : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Pistons – Hawks
- 1h : Magic – Hornets
- 1h30 : Celtics – Cavs
- 1h30 : Raptors – Sixers
- 1h30 : Wizards – Pacers
- 2h : Bucks – Knicks
- 2h : Wolves – Lakers
- 2h30 : Spurs – Bulls
- 3h : Nuggets – Jazz
- 4h : Suns – Pelicans
- 4h : Blazers – Rockets