Quatre matchs seulement cette nuit en NBA, mais au moins deux nous ont clairement tenu en haleine alors ne nous plaignons pas. Pour le reste ? Lignes ci-dessous, vous connaissez le chemin.
Les résultats de la nuit (avec les petites stats maison qui vont bien)
- Nets – Mavericks : 125-129
- Thunder – Clippers : 118-110
- Warriors – Heat : 123-110
- Kings – Grizzlies : 110-125
Ce qu’il fallait retenir
- Kevin Durant et Kyrie Irving ont été excellents face aux Mavs, parfois même fabuleux.
- Sauf que Luka Doncic n’en avait rien à péter et que c’est bien le meneur des Mavs qui a été le héros de la soirée avec un 41/11/14 de toute bôté.
- Si le Thunder jouait 82 fois les Clippers, le Thunder terminerait premier de la Conférence Ouest. Et les Clippers derniers, forcément.
- Jimmy Butler et Bam Adebayo ont longtemps porté le Heat au Chase Center, mais Jordan Poole et surtout Stephen Curry ont assuré le service en fin de match. 33 points, 7 rebonds et 9 passes pour le Chef, à 7/14 du parking ? A l’ancienne Tonton.
- Les Grizzlies ne se sont pas foulés face aux Kings, et on a même pu apprécier une belle perf du rookie Jake LaRavia, alors que chez les All-Stars ou simili c’est Desmond Bane qui a encore passé la barre des 30 pions.
- Les Grizzlies qui sont désormais tout en haut de l’Ouest en compagnie des Blazers et du Jazz, alors que les Kings sont pour leur part derniers, en compagnie de leurs amis des Lakers, quel incroyable début de saison.
Le top pick en TTFL : Luka Doncic
Quelques souvenirs de la nuit
Kyrie on the attack against 3 defenders… TOUGH lefty finish!
DAL – BKN Q1 Live Now on NBA TV
— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2022
🔥 Tre Mann for 3 off a SMOOTH stepback!
Catch every bucket on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/p0slIzFY1d
— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2022
Luka rips down a 2 hand SLAM 🙌
He has 18 PTS for the @dallasmavs on NBA TV
— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2022
Royce O’Neale drops off a no-look over the head dime in transition 🔥🔥
The Nets start the second half hot on NBA TV
— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2022
Kyrie’s handles are OFF THE CHARTS
He's up to 18 PTS for the @BrooklynNets on NBA TV
— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2022
THIS NO-LOOK DIME BY LUKA IS SPECIAL✨
15 PTS in Q3, and 33 PTS total for Luka Magic on NBA TV
— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2022
The body control on this no-look dime by Luka just before the end of Q3 is INCREDIBLE!
Start of Q4 Live Now on NBA TV and the NBA App
➡ https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs pic.twitter.com/ghPCnm20gY
— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2022
Kyrie (33 PTS) drains a HUGE 3 to give the Nets a 4 point lead!
He’s up to 13 PTS in Q4 🔥
GET TO NBA TV OR THE NBA APP NOW
📲 https://t.co/WjxYAnJ76S pic.twitter.com/GSkUOmWfac
— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2022
💪 Draymond powers home the and-1 slam!
The @warriors lead by 9 in Q2 on NBA TV
➡ https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs pic.twitter.com/9JAN3u4Yb1
— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2022
🌀 Jordan Poole WAY TOO SMOOTH with the fake and spin! #KiaTipOff22
3:10 remaining in Q2 on NBA TV
➡ https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs pic.twitter.com/2iLDFT1Wyb
— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2022
💦 Splash Bro to Splash Bro
Steph and Klay link up in transition for 3 on NBA TV
📲 https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs pic.twitter.com/fjfB3AXf1d
— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2022
De’Aaron Fox 🤝 Malik Monk
The @SacramentoKings are making a charge in Q3 on NBA League Pass
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/R8Dl8zBhvd
— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2022
🔥 Jordan Poole’s handles are RIDICULOUS
End of Q3 on NBA TV & the NBA App
➡ https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs pic.twitter.com/Yd66yw9Pj9
— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2022
BIG 1️⃣2️⃣ coming through!
Check out this crossover into the double-clutch lefty lay by Ja Morant on NBA League Pass
— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2022
Oh my! STEPHEN CURRY
TOUGH. Between the legs, behind the back, cross into the 3 off the dribble!
Steph Curry is leading the @warriors down the stretch on NBA TV
➡ https://t.co/WjxYAo0Ivs pic.twitter.com/NPOpan0gu0
— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2022
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Luka Doncic was UNSTOPPABLE in the @dallasmavs OT win, recording his 3rd career 40+ point triple-double! #MFFL
Doncic: 41 PTS, 11 REB, 14 AST, 3 STL
Kyrie: 39 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 4 BLK
For more, download the NBA App:
📲 https://t.co/WFdLNEjikq pic.twitter.com/T0Pk3YM9GS
— NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2022
Les classements
Les rencontres de la nuit prochaine :
- 1h : Pistons – Hawks
- 1h : Magic – Hornets
- 1h30 : Celtics – Cavs
- 1h30 : Raptors – Sixers
- 1h30 : Wizards – Pacers
- 2h : Bucks – Knicks
- 2h : Wolves – Lakers
- 2h30 : Spurs – Bulls
- 3h : Nuggets – Jazz
- 4h : Suns – Pelicans
- 4h : Blazers – Rockets