Résumé de la nuit en NBA : Stephen Curry porte les Warriors, et les Kings rejoignent les Lakers à la dernière place de l’Ouest

Kings fans 10 octobre 2022

Tu peux pas être déçu en Playoffs si tu vas jamais en Playoffs.

Quatre matchs seulement cette nuit en NBA, mais au moins deux nous ont clairement tenu en haleine alors ne nous plaignons pas. Pour le reste ? Lignes ci-dessous, vous connaissez le chemin.

Les résultats de la nuit (avec les petites stats maison qui vont bien)

Ce qu’il fallait retenir

  • Kevin Durant et Kyrie Irving ont été excellents face aux Mavs, parfois même fabuleux.
  • Sauf que Luka Doncic n’en avait rien à péter et que c’est bien le meneur des Mavs qui a été le héros de la soirée avec un 41/11/14 de toute bôté.
  • Si le Thunder jouait 82 fois les Clippers, le Thunder terminerait premier de la Conférence Ouest. Et les Clippers derniers, forcément.
  • Jimmy Butler et Bam Adebayo ont longtemps porté le Heat au Chase Center, mais Jordan Poole et surtout Stephen Curry ont assuré le service en fin de match. 33 points, 7 rebonds et 9 passes pour le Chef, à 7/14 du parking ? A l’ancienne Tonton.
  • Les Grizzlies ne se sont pas foulés face aux Kings, et on a même pu apprécier une belle perf du rookie Jake LaRavia, alors que chez les All-Stars ou simili c’est Desmond Bane qui a encore passé la barre des 30 pions.
  • Les Grizzlies qui sont désormais tout en haut de l’Ouest en compagnie des Blazers et du Jazz, alors que les Kings sont pour leur part derniers, en compagnie de leurs amis des Lakers, quel incroyable début de saison.

Le top pick en TTFL : Luka Doncic

Le Top 10 : patientez, merci

Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

Les classements

classement Est 28 octobre 2022 classement Ouest 28 octobre 2022

Les rencontres de la nuit prochaine :

  • 1h : Pistons – Hawks
  • 1h : Magic – Hornets
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Cavs
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Sixers
  • 1h30 : Wizards – Pacers
  • 2h : Bucks – Knicks
  • 2h : Wolves – Lakers
  • 2h30 : Spurs – Bulls
  • 3h : Nuggets – Jazz
  • 4h : Suns – Pelicans
  • 4h : Blazers – Rockets
