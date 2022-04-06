Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : si vous additionnez James Harden et Donovan Mitchell, vous obtenez 80% de Jaylen Hoard

Par
Publié le
TrashTalk Fantasy League 5 novembre

Disons qu’on arrive pile poil dans la période où il faut être un génie pour performer en TTFL. Spoiler, personne n’y arrive.

 Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Joel Embiid : 69 points

– Nikola Jokic : 62 points

– Kyrie Irving : 60 points

– DeMar DeRozan : 58 points

– Pascal Siakam : 55 points

– Tyrese Maxey et Tyler Herro : 54 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Daniel Gafford : 52 points

– Devin Booker, Rudy Gobert, Brook Lopez et Jaylen Hoard : 50 points

– Miles Bridges : 49 points

– Jimmy Butler : 48 points

– Bam Adebayo : 46 points

– Deandre Ayton : 45 points

– Mo Bamba et Jaxson Hayes : 43 points

– Darius Garland, Kristaps Porzingis et Kevin Porter Jr. : 41 points

– Buddy Hield : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Trae Young et Damian Jones : 39 points

– Jalen Green et Tyrese Haliburton : 38 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns et Devin Vassell : 37 points

– Tyus Jones : 36 points

– Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Tobias Harris, Scottie Barnes, Jordan Clarkson, Jalen Smith et Lauri Markkanen : 35 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 34 points

– LaMelo Ball, C.J. McCollum, Jaren Jackson Jr. et Kevin Love : 33 points

– Kevin Huerter : 32 points

– Desmond Bane, Aaron Gordon, Alperen Sengun et Duncan Robinson : 31 points

– Greg Brown III, Rui Hachimura, Patrick Williams, Hassan Whiteside, Jeremy Lamb, Tre Jones et Ish Smith : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Keldon Johnson : 29 points

– Brandon Ingram : 28 points

– Clint Capela et D’Angelo Russell : 27 points

– Bogdan Bogdanovic et Davion Mitchell : 26 points

– Jrue Holiday, Jakob Poeltl et Drew Eubanks : 25 points

– Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley et Khris Middleton : 22 points

– James Harden, Chris Paul et Donovan Mitchell : 20 points

– Terry Rozier : 19 points

# Les belles carottes

– Gary Trent Jr. : 18 points

– Caris LeVert et Harrison Barnes : 17 points

– Kentavious Caldwell-Pope et Bojan Bogdanovic : 15 points

– Malik Beasley : 14 points

– Coby White : 13 points

– Franz Wagner : 3 points

– Fred VanVleet : 2 points

– LeBron James, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Ja Morant, Evan Mobley, Cole Anthony, Kyle Lowry, Théo Maledon, Kyle Kuzma, Victor Pokusevski, Victor Oladipo, OG Anunoby, Gordon Hayward et Wendell Carter Jr. : 0 point

– Nikola Vucevic : – 2 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Pistons – Mavericks
  • 1h30 : Knicks – Nets
  • 2h : Hawks – Wizards
  • 2h : Bulls – Celtics
  • 3h : Jazz – Thunder
  • 4h : Clippers – Suns
Related Items:,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top