C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Joel Embiid : 69 points
– Nikola Jokic : 62 points
– Kyrie Irving : 60 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 58 points
– Pascal Siakam : 55 points
– Tyrese Maxey et Tyler Herro : 54 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Daniel Gafford : 52 points
– Devin Booker, Rudy Gobert, Brook Lopez et Jaylen Hoard : 50 points
– Miles Bridges : 49 points
– Jimmy Butler : 48 points
– Bam Adebayo : 46 points
– Deandre Ayton : 45 points
– Mo Bamba et Jaxson Hayes : 43 points
– Darius Garland, Kristaps Porzingis et Kevin Porter Jr. : 41 points
– Buddy Hield : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Trae Young et Damian Jones : 39 points
– Jalen Green et Tyrese Haliburton : 38 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns et Devin Vassell : 37 points
– Tyus Jones : 36 points
– Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Tobias Harris, Scottie Barnes, Jordan Clarkson, Jalen Smith et Lauri Markkanen : 35 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 34 points
– LaMelo Ball, C.J. McCollum, Jaren Jackson Jr. et Kevin Love : 33 points
– Kevin Huerter : 32 points
– Desmond Bane, Aaron Gordon, Alperen Sengun et Duncan Robinson : 31 points
– Greg Brown III, Rui Hachimura, Patrick Williams, Hassan Whiteside, Jeremy Lamb, Tre Jones et Ish Smith : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Keldon Johnson : 29 points
– Brandon Ingram : 28 points
– Clint Capela et D’Angelo Russell : 27 points
– Bogdan Bogdanovic et Davion Mitchell : 26 points
– Jrue Holiday, Jakob Poeltl et Drew Eubanks : 25 points
– Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley et Khris Middleton : 22 points
– James Harden, Chris Paul et Donovan Mitchell : 20 points
– Terry Rozier : 19 points
# Les belles carottes
– Gary Trent Jr. : 18 points
– Caris LeVert et Harrison Barnes : 17 points
– Kentavious Caldwell-Pope et Bojan Bogdanovic : 15 points
– Malik Beasley : 14 points
– Coby White : 13 points
– Franz Wagner : 3 points
– Fred VanVleet : 2 points
– LeBron James, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Ja Morant, Evan Mobley, Cole Anthony, Kyle Lowry, Théo Maledon, Kyle Kuzma, Victor Pokusevski, Victor Oladipo, OG Anunoby, Gordon Hayward et Wendell Carter Jr. : 0 point
– Nikola Vucevic : – 2 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Pistons – Mavericks
- 1h30 : Knicks – Nets
- 2h : Hawks – Wizards
- 2h : Bulls – Celtics
- 3h : Jazz – Thunder
- 4h : Clippers – Suns