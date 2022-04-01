TrashTalk Fantasy League : 23% des joueurs sur Paul George alors Paul George a fait 23 points, quel petit coquin

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– DeMar DeRozan : 83 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 73 points
– Joel Embiid : 66 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Rudy Gobert : 54 points
– Reggie Jackson : 47 points
– Trae Young : 46 points
– Kevin Durant : 42 points
– Dwight Howard et Onyeka Okongwu : 41 points
– Cade Cunningham : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Donovan Mitchell et Kevin Huerter : 38 points
– Bruce Brown : 37 points
– Nikola Vucevic, Moses Brown et Cedi Osman : 35 points
– Russell Westbrook : 34 points
– Clint Capela, Marcus Morris Sr. et Nicolas Batum : 33 points
– Patrick Williams : 31 points
– Kyrie Irving : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– James Harden : 29 points
– Tobias Harris et Mike Conley : 28 points
– Khris Middleton : 27 points
– Jrue Holiday : 26 points
– Zach LaVine : 25 points
– Paul George : 23 points
– Saddiq Bey : 21 points
– Darius Garland et Malik Monk : 18 points
# Les belles carottes
– Tyrese Maxey et Marvin Bagley III : 16 points
– Caris LeVert : 15 points
– Bogdan Bogdanovic et Lauri Markkanen : 8 points
– Kevin Love : 3 points
– Brook Lopez : 1 point
– LeBron James, Anthony Davis, John Collins et Jarrett Allen : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Magic – Raptors
- 1h : Wizards – Mavericks
- 1h30 : Celtics – Pacers
- 2h : Rockets – Kings
- 2h : Grizzlies – Suns
- 2h : Bucks – Clippers
- 2h : Thunder – Pistons
- 2h30 : Spurs – Blazers
- 3h : Nuggets – Wolves
- 4h30 : Lakers – Pelicans