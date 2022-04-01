Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : 23% des joueurs sur Paul George alors Paul George a fait 23 points, quel petit coquin

Paul George 5 mars 2021

Imagine 100% des gens auraient mis Paul George dans leur deck. Bah ce serait nul en fait, on aurait tous fait le même score.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– DeMar DeRozan : 83 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 73 points

– Joel Embiid : 66 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Rudy Gobert : 54 points

– Reggie Jackson : 47 points

– Trae Young : 46 points

– Kevin Durant : 42 points

– Dwight Howard et Onyeka Okongwu : 41 points

– Cade Cunningham : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Donovan Mitchell et Kevin Huerter : 38 points

– Bruce Brown : 37 points

– Nikola Vucevic, Moses Brown et Cedi Osman : 35 points

– Russell Westbrook : 34 points

– Clint Capela, Marcus Morris Sr. et Nicolas Batum : 33 points

– Patrick Williams : 31 points

– Kyrie Irving : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– James Harden : 29 points

– Tobias Harris et Mike Conley : 28 points

– Khris Middleton : 27 points

– Jrue Holiday : 26 points

– Zach LaVine : 25 points

– Paul George : 23 points

– Saddiq Bey : 21 points

– Darius Garland et Malik Monk : 18 points

# Les belles carottes

– Tyrese Maxey et Marvin Bagley III : 16 points

– Caris LeVert : 15 points

– Bogdan Bogdanovic et Lauri Markkanen : 8 points

– Kevin Love : 3 points

– Brook Lopez : 1 point

– LeBron James, Anthony Davis, John Collins et Jarrett Allen : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Magic – Raptors
  • 1h : Wizards – Mavericks
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Pacers
  • 2h : Rockets – Kings
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Suns
  • 2h : Bucks – Clippers
  • 2h : Thunder – Pistons
  • 2h30 : Spurs – Blazers
  • 3h : Nuggets – Wolves
  • 4h30 : Lakers – Pelicans
