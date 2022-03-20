Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Kristaps Porzingis a gâché la soirée de LeBron James, en 2022 cette phrase existe

Kristaps Porzingis 20 mars 2022

Historique LeBron James cette nuit à Washington, mais une nouvelle défaite pour les Lakers, cette fois-ci face au GOAT Kristaps Porzingis.

 Source image : NBA League Pass

La NBA nous offrait ces dernières heures une toute petite nuit avec seulement quatre matchs au programme, un menu qui a surtout vu LeBron James rentrer encore un peu plus dans l’histoire. Ce qu’il ne fallait pas louper ? Ça se passe juste ci-dessous.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

  • Les Bucks avaient laissé Giannis Antetokounmpo au repopo et les Wolves ne se sont pas faits prier poru remporter leur dixième victoire en onze match et se rapprocher toujours un peu plus de la sixième place des Nuggets à l’Ouest.
  • Luka Doncic avait mis 19 points à la mi-temps, il en rajouté 18 dans le troisième quart, mais il n’a pas joué du dernier car les Hornets avaient déjà trente pions d’avance grâce à une adresse complètement folle.
  • LeBron James a dépassé Karl Malone et il est désormais le deuxième scoreur le plus prolifique de tous les temps en NBA.
  • Pour fêter ça, LeBron James s’est fait postériser par Kristaps Porzingis et il a regardé la grande gigue lettonne se régaler dans le money time.
  • Les Wizards l’ont emporté et on peut donc dire que Porzingis, Deni Avdija, Daniel Gafford, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope et Tomas Satoransky ont gâché la soirée record de LeBron James. C’est cheum.
  • Les Pistons ont longtemps tenu face aux Cavs, notamment grâce à un Jerami Grant en grande forme, mais au final la logique fut respectée, les Cavs ont gagné et tout le monde est conbtent.

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 20 mars 2022

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 20h30 : Pacers – Blazers
  • 20h30 : Rockets – Grizzlies
  • 23h : Hawks – Pelicans
  • 23h : Magic – Thunder
  • 23h : Kings – Suns
  • 0h30 : Knicks – Jazz
  • 1h : Nuggets – Celtics
  • 1h30 : Sixers – Raptors
  • 1h30 : Warriors – Spurs
