TrashTalk Fantasy League : Giannis Antetokounmpo paye sa bulle, finalement ce mec est peut-être un peu surcoté

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Jerami Grant : 59 points
– LeBron James : 54 points
– Luka Doncic : 51 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Karl-Anthony Towns : 49 points
– Miles Bridges : 45 points
– Russell Westbrook : 43 points
– Anthony Edwards et Kristaps Porzingis : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Tomas Satoransky : 37 points
– LaMelo Ball et Darius Garland : 35 points
– Terry Rozier et Kentavious Caldwell-Pope : 34 points
– Daniel Gafford : 32 points
– Saddiq Bey : 31 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Montrezl Harrell : 29 points
– Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley et Malik Monk : 26 points
– Brook Lopez : 25 points
– Khris Middleton et D’Angelo Russell : 23 points
– Jrue Holiday et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 18 points
– Carmelo Anthony : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Jalen Brunson : 15 points
– Malik Beasley : 12 points
– Lauri Markkanen : 9 points
– Caris LeVert : 6 points
– Bobby Portis : 4 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma, Marvin Bagley III et Spencer Dinwiddie : 0 point
– Talen Horton-Tucker : – 3 points
# programme de ce soir
- 20h30 : Pacers – Blazers
- 20h30 : Rockets – Grizzlies
- 23h : Hawks – Pelicans
- 23h : Magic – Thunder
- 23h : Kings – Suns
- 0h30 : Knicks – Jazz
- 1h : Nuggets – Celtics
- 1h30 : Sixers – Raptors
- 1h30 : Warriors – Spurs