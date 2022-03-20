Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Giannis Antetokounmpo paye sa bulle, finalement ce mec est peut-être un peu surcoté

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Zéro point pour Giannis Antetokounmpo et 59 pour Jerami Grant, est-ce que ça veut dire que Jerami Grant est 59 fois plus fort que Giannis Antetokounmpo ?

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Jerami Grant : 59 points

– LeBron James : 54 points

– Luka Doncic : 51 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Karl-Anthony Towns : 49 points

– Miles Bridges : 45 points

– Russell Westbrook : 43 points

– Anthony Edwards et Kristaps Porzingis : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Tomas Satoransky : 37 points

– LaMelo Ball et Darius Garland : 35 points

– Terry Rozier et Kentavious Caldwell-Pope : 34 points

– Daniel Gafford : 32 points

– Saddiq Bey : 31 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Montrezl Harrell : 29 points

– Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley et Malik Monk : 26 points

– Brook Lopez : 25 points

– Khris Middleton et D’Angelo Russell : 23 points

– Jrue Holiday et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 18 points

– Carmelo Anthony : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Jalen Brunson : 15 points

– Malik Beasley : 12 points

– Lauri Markkanen : 9 points

– Caris LeVert : 6 points

– Bobby Portis : 4 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma, Marvin Bagley III et Spencer Dinwiddie : 0 point

– Talen Horton-Tucker : – 3 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 20h30 : Pacers – Blazers
  • 20h30 : Rockets – Grizzlies
  • 23h : Hawks – Pelicans
  • 23h : Magic – Thunder
  • 23h : Kings – Suns
  • 0h30 : Knicks – Jazz
  • 1h : Nuggets – Celtics
  • 1h30 : Sixers – Raptors
  • 1h30 : Warriors – Spurs
