TrashTalk Fantasy League : LeBron James et Stephen Curry ont uni leurs forces pour cumuler le tiers des points de Darius Bazley

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Joel Embiid : 66 points
– Nikola Jokic : 65 points
– Luka Doncic : 58 points
– Khris Middleton : 57 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 56 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 55 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Dejounte Murray, Pascal Siakam et Torrey Craig : 52 points
– Donovan Mitchell : 50 points
– Zach LaVine : 49 points
– Devin Booker et Karl-Anthony Towns : 47 points
– R.J. Barrett : 46 points
– Rudy Gobert : 44 points
– Jayson Tatum : 43 points
– LaMelo Ball et Mikal Bridges : 41 points
– Immanuel Quickley : 40 points
– Deandre Ayton, Jordan Poole et Marcus Smart : 38 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, Anthony Edwards et Patrick Beverley : 37 points
– Darius Garland, Darius Bazley, Keldon Johnson, Clint Capela, Andre Drummond et Deni Avdija : 36 points
– Kevin Durant, Tyrese Maxey, Spencer Dinwiddie, Marcus Morris Sr. et Montrezl Harrell : 35 points
– James Harden, Jordan Clarkson, Jakob Poeltl, Kevin Porter Jr. et Miles Plumlee : 34 points
– Jaylen Brown et Bones Hyland : 32 points
– Julius Randle et Terance Mann : 31 points
– Tobias Harris : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Jalen Green et Reggie Jackson : 29 points
– Jrue Holiday et Evan Mobley : 28 points
– Kristaps Porzingis : 26 points
– Jalen Brunson et Robert Williams III : 25 points
– Christian Wood : 23 points
– Mike Conley : 22 points
– Russell Westbrook et Evan Fournier : 21 points
– Fred VanVleet et Josh Hart : 20 points
– Trendon Watford : 19 points
– Terry Rozier, Scottie Barnes, Malik Monk et Caris LeVert : 18 points
– Aaron Gordon et Harrison Barnes : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Trae Young, De’Aaron Fox et Malik Beasley : 15 points
– LeBron James et Kyle Kuzma : 14 points
– Nikola Vucevic : 13 points
– Carmelo Anthony et Draymond Green : 12 points
– Gary Trent Jr. : 9 points
– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 8 points
– Will Barton : 7 points
– Klay Thompson : 4 points
– Kyrie Irving, Anfernee Simons, Seth Curry et John Collins : 0 point
– Stephen Curry : – 2 points
– D’Angelo Russell et Talen Horton-Tucker : – 1 point
– Derrick White : – 5 points
# programme de ce soir
- 0h : Magic – Pistons