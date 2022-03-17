Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : LeBron James et Stephen Curry ont uni leurs forces pour cumuler le tiers des points de Darius Bazley

Par
Publié le
TrashTalk Fantasy League 5 novembre

Oui, on le sait que Stephen Curry s’est blessé à la cheville, on le sait. Mais ça ne fait pas plus de points en TTFL.

 Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Joel Embiid : 66 points

– Nikola Jokic : 65 points

– Luka Doncic : 58 points

– Khris Middleton : 57 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 56 points

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 55 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Dejounte Murray, Pascal Siakam et Torrey Craig : 52 points

– Donovan Mitchell : 50 points

– Zach LaVine : 49 points

– Devin Booker et Karl-Anthony Towns : 47 points

– R.J. Barrett : 46 points

– Rudy Gobert : 44 points

– Jayson Tatum : 43 points

– LaMelo Ball et Mikal Bridges : 41 points

– Immanuel Quickley : 40 points

– Deandre Ayton, Jordan Poole et Marcus Smart : 38 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, Anthony Edwards et Patrick Beverley : 37 points

– Darius Garland, Darius Bazley, Keldon Johnson, Clint Capela, Andre Drummond et Deni Avdija : 36 points

– Kevin Durant, Tyrese Maxey, Spencer Dinwiddie, Marcus Morris Sr. et Montrezl Harrell : 35 points

– James Harden, Jordan Clarkson, Jakob Poeltl, Kevin Porter Jr. et Miles Plumlee : 34 points

– Jaylen Brown et Bones Hyland : 32 points

– Julius Randle et Terance Mann : 31 points

– Tobias Harris : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Jalen Green et Reggie Jackson : 29 points

– Jrue Holiday et Evan Mobley : 28 points

– Kristaps Porzingis : 26 points

– Jalen Brunson et Robert Williams III : 25 points

– Christian Wood : 23 points

– Mike Conley : 22 points

– Russell Westbrook et Evan Fournier : 21 points

– Fred VanVleet et Josh Hart : 20 points

– Trendon Watford : 19 points

– Terry Rozier, Scottie Barnes, Malik Monk et Caris LeVert : 18 points

– Aaron Gordon et Harrison Barnes : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Trae Young, De’Aaron Fox et Malik Beasley : 15 points

– LeBron James et Kyle Kuzma : 14 points

– Nikola Vucevic : 13 points

– Carmelo Anthony et Draymond Green : 12 points

– Gary Trent Jr. : 9 points

– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 8 points

– Will Barton : 7 points

– Klay Thompson : 4 points

– Kyrie Irving, Anfernee Simons, Seth Curry et John Collins : 0 point

– Stephen Curry : – 2 points

– D’Angelo Russell et Talen Horton-Tucker : – 1 point

– Derrick White : – 5 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 0h : Magic – Pistons
Related Items:, , ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top