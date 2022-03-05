TrashTalk Fantasy League : 4 raisons de rager contre Donovan Mitchell, on vous laisse deviner lesquelles

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
# Ils ont cartonné
– Cameron Johnson, DeMarcus Cousins : 59 points
– Tyrese Maxey : 58 points
– Pascal Siakam : 56 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 55 points
– Kentavious Caldwell-Pope : 52 points
– Brandon Ingram, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 50 points
# Ils ont assuré
– James Harden : 49 points
– Darius Garland : 47 points
– Mitchell Robinson : 46 points
– Christian Wood : 45 points
– Jrue Holiday : 42 points
– De’Andre Hunter : 41 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Zach LaVine, Joel Embiid, Julius Randle, Mikal Bridges : 39 points
– Saddiq Bey, Naz Reid : 38 points
– Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro : 37 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns : 36 points
– DeMar DeRozan, Isaiah Roby, Alec Burks : 35 points
– C.J. McCollum, Rui Hachimura, Malachi Flynn : 34 points
– Malcolm Brogdon : 33 points
– Khris Middleton, Nikola Vucevic : 32 points
– Kyle Kuzma : 31 points
– Taurean Prince, Hassan Whiteside : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Trae Young : 29 points
– D’Angelo Russell, Jalen Green, Clint Capela : 28 points
– Cade Cunningham : 27 points
– Cole Anthony : 25 points
– Rudy Gobert : 24 points
– Evan Fournier, Jerami Grant : 20 points
– Buddy Hield : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Tyrese Haliburton : 15 points
– R.J. Barrett, Will Barton : 12 points
– Deandre Ayton : 10 points
– Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley : 9 points
– Donovan Mitchell, Jonas Valanciunas : 4 points
– Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards : 0 point
– Mike Conley : – 5 points
# programme de ce soir
- 23h : Mavs – Kings
- 1h : Hornets – Spurs
- 2h : Wolves – Blazers
- 2h : Grizzlies – Magic
- 2h : Heat – Sixers
- 2h30 : Lakers – Warriors