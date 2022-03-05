Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : 4 raisons de rager contre Donovan Mitchell, on vous laisse deviner lesquelles

Donovan Mitchell 7 janvier 2020

Oh le beau manqué de Spida face aux Pels.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Cameron Johnson, DeMarcus Cousins : 59 points

– Tyrese Maxey : 58 points

– Pascal Siakam : 56 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 55 points

– Kentavious Caldwell-Pope : 52 points

– Brandon Ingram, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 50 points

# Ils ont assuré

– James Harden : 49 points

– Darius Garland : 47 points

– Mitchell Robinson : 46 points

– Christian Wood : 45 points

– Jrue Holiday : 42 points

– De’Andre Hunter : 41 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Zach LaVine, Joel Embiid, Julius Randle, Mikal Bridges : 39 points

– Saddiq Bey, Naz Reid : 38 points

– Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro : 37 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns : 36 points

– DeMar DeRozan, Isaiah Roby, Alec Burks : 35 points

– C.J. McCollum, Rui Hachimura, Malachi Flynn : 34 points

– Malcolm Brogdon : 33 points

– Khris Middleton, Nikola Vucevic : 32 points

– Kyle Kuzma : 31 points

– Taurean Prince, Hassan Whiteside : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Trae Young : 29 points

– D’Angelo Russell, Jalen Green, Clint Capela : 28 points

– Cade Cunningham : 27 points

– Cole Anthony : 25 points

– Rudy Gobert : 24 points

– Evan Fournier, Jerami Grant : 20 points

– Buddy Hield : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Tyrese Haliburton : 15 points

– R.J. Barrett, Will Barton : 12 points

– Deandre Ayton : 10 points

– Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley : 9 points

– Donovan Mitchell, Jonas Valanciunas : 4 points

– Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards : 0 point

– Mike Conley : – 5 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 23h : Mavs – Kings
  • 1h : Hornets – Spurs
  • 2h : Wolves – Blazers
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Magic
  • 2h : Heat – Sixers
  • 2h30 : Lakers – Warriors
