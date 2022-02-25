TrashTalk Fantasy League : Trae Young arrose, oh la belle récolte de carottes qui nous arrive

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Domantas Sabonis : 60 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 58 points
– Nikola Jokic, D’Angelo Russell : 55 points
– Devin Booker : 50 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Will Barton : 49 points
– Jayson Tatum : 42 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Jaren Jackson Jr. : 39 points
– Stephen Curry, Karl-Anthony Towns, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, Hamidou Diallo : 38 points
– Clint Capela, Jae Crowder : 36 points
– Monte Morris, Cameron Johnson : 35 points
– Anfernee Simons, Jonathan Kuminga : 33 points
– Mikal Bridges, Robert Williams III, Ziaire Williams : 32 points
– Marcus Smart : 31 points
– Harrison Barnes : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Seth Curry, Klay Thompson, Bogdan Bogdanovic : 29 points
– Jaylen Brown, Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham, Josh Giddey : 25 points
– Zach LaVine, Jarrett Allen : 24 points
– Nikola Vucevic, Malik Beasley : 23 points
– De’Aaron Fox, Aaron Gordon : 22 points
– Andre Drummond : 21 points
– Ja Morant : 20 points
– Jerami Grant : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Deandre Ayton : 13 points
– Trae Young : 12 points
– Desmond Bane : 9 points
– Kevin Love : 3 points
– Darius Garland, Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul : 0 point
– Patty Mills : -11 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Pacers – Thunder
- 1h : Magic – Rockets
- 1h : Hornets – Raptors
- 1h : Wizards – Spurs
- 1h30 : Knicks – Heat
- 2h : Wolves – Sixers
- 3h : Suns – Pelicans
- 3h : Jazz – Mavericks
- 4h : Lakers – Clippers