TrashTalk Fantasy League : Trae Young arrose, oh la belle récolte de carottes qui nous arrive

Merci Trae pour la belle carotte.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Domantas Sabonis : 60 points

– DeMar DeRozan : 58 points

– Nikola Jokic, D’Angelo Russell : 55 points

– Devin Booker : 50 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Will Barton : 49 points

– Jayson Tatum : 42 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Jaren Jackson Jr. : 39 points

– Stephen Curry, Karl-Anthony Towns, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, Hamidou Diallo : 38 points

– Clint Capela, Jae Crowder : 36 points

– Monte Morris, Cameron Johnson : 35 points

– Anfernee Simons, Jonathan Kuminga : 33 points

– Mikal Bridges, Robert Williams III, Ziaire Williams : 32 points

– Marcus Smart : 31 points

– Harrison Barnes : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Seth Curry, Klay Thompson, Bogdan Bogdanovic : 29 points

– Jaylen Brown, Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham, Josh Giddey : 25 points

– Zach LaVine, Jarrett Allen : 24 points

– Nikola Vucevic, Malik Beasley : 23 points

– De’Aaron Fox, Aaron Gordon : 22 points

– Andre Drummond : 21 points

– Ja Morant : 20 points

– Jerami Grant : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Deandre Ayton : 13 points

– Trae Young : 12 points

– Desmond Bane : 9 points

– Kevin Love : 3 points

– Darius Garland, Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul : 0 point

– Patty Mills : -11 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Pacers – Thunder
  • 1h : Magic – Rockets
  • 1h : Hornets – Raptors
  • 1h : Wizards – Spurs
  • 1h30 : Knicks – Heat
  • 2h : Wolves – Sixers
  • 3h : Suns – Pelicans
  • 3h : Jazz – Mavericks
  • 4h : Lakers – Clippers
