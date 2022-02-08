Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : LaMelo Ball fête son étoile avec un magnifique 15, on avait imaginé autre chose comme célébration

LaMelo Ball Hornets 8 février 2022 TrashTalk Fantasy League

Merci du cadeau LaMelo !

Source image : NBA League Pass

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Devin Booker : 56 points

– DeMar DeRozan : 54 points

– Zach LaVine : 53 points

– Mitchell Robinson : 51 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Pascal Siakam : 44 points

– Donovan Mitchell : 42 points

– Julius Randle, Miles Bridges : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Bam Adebayo : 39 points

– Chris Paul : 37 points

– Stephen Curry : 34 points

– Gabe Vincent, JaVale McGee : 33 points

– Gary Trent Jr. : 32 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Klay Thompson, Scottie Barnes : 29 points

– Jimmy Butler, Fred VanVleet, Josh Giddey, Darius Bazley : 28 points

– OG Anunoby : 27 points

– Deandre Ayton, Jordan Poole : 26 points

– R.J. Barrett : 25 points

– Terry Rozier : 24 points

– Kyle Lowry : 23 points

– Mikal Bridges : 22 points

– Evan Fournier, Mike Conley : 21 points

– Nikola Vucevic, Montrezl Harrell : 20 points

– LaMelo Ball : 15 points

# Les belles carottes

– Kyle Kuzma, Spencer Dinwiddie : 13 points

– Andrew Wiggins : 12 points

– Gordon Hayward : 3 points

– Rudy Gobert, Bradley Beal, Tyler Herro : 0 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Sixers – Suns
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Pacers
  • 1h30 : Nets – Celtics
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Clippers
  • 2h : Pelicans – Rockets
  • 2h30 : Mavs – Pistons
  • 3h : Nuggets – Knicks
  • 4h : Lakers – Bucks
  • 4h : Kings – Wolves
  • 4h : Blazers – Magic
