TrashTalk Fantasy League : LaMelo Ball fête son étoile avec un magnifique 15, on avait imaginé autre chose comme célébration

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Devin Booker : 56 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 54 points
– Zach LaVine : 53 points
– Mitchell Robinson : 51 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Pascal Siakam : 44 points
– Donovan Mitchell : 42 points
– Julius Randle, Miles Bridges : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Bam Adebayo : 39 points
– Chris Paul : 37 points
– Stephen Curry : 34 points
– Gabe Vincent, JaVale McGee : 33 points
– Gary Trent Jr. : 32 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Klay Thompson, Scottie Barnes : 29 points
– Jimmy Butler, Fred VanVleet, Josh Giddey, Darius Bazley : 28 points
– OG Anunoby : 27 points
– Deandre Ayton, Jordan Poole : 26 points
– R.J. Barrett : 25 points
– Terry Rozier : 24 points
– Kyle Lowry : 23 points
– Mikal Bridges : 22 points
– Evan Fournier, Mike Conley : 21 points
– Nikola Vucevic, Montrezl Harrell : 20 points
– LaMelo Ball : 15 points
# Les belles carottes
– Kyle Kuzma, Spencer Dinwiddie : 13 points
– Andrew Wiggins : 12 points
– Gordon Hayward : 3 points
– Rudy Gobert, Bradley Beal, Tyler Herro : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Sixers – Suns
- 1h30 : Hawks – Pacers
- 1h30 : Nets – Celtics
- 2h : Grizzlies – Clippers
- 2h : Pelicans – Rockets
- 2h30 : Mavs – Pistons
- 3h : Nuggets – Knicks
- 4h : Lakers – Bucks
- 4h : Kings – Wolves
