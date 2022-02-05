TrashTalk Fantasy League : deux top picks en deux jours pour Nikola Vucevic, ça compte pour candidater au Hall Of Fame ?

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Nikola Vucevic : 69 points
– Caris LeVert : 66 points
– Pascal Siakam : 60 points
– Nikola Jokic et Jarrett Allen : 59 points
– Luka Doncic : 57 points
– Joel Embiid : 52 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Donovan Mitchell : 49 points
– Jaxson Hayes : 48 points
– Pascal Siakam et Keldon Johnson : 44 points
– Herb Jones : 42 points
– Fred VanVleet, Cam Thomas, et Jakob Poeltl : 41 points
– DeMar DeRozan, Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray, Josh Christopher et Terry Taylor : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Trae Young : 38 points
– Robert Williams III et Hamidou Diallo : 36 points
– Kevin Love, Bojan Bogdanovic et Ayo Dosunmu : 33 points
– Hassan Whiteside : 32 points
– Luguentz Dort et De’Andre Hunter : 31 points
– Jayson Tatum, John Collins et Doug McDermott : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Miles Bridges, Tyrese Maxey, Jonas Valanciunas et Scottie Barnes : 29 points
– Jalen Brunson : 28 points
– Saddiq Bey : 27 points
– Jusuf Nurkic et Anfernee Simons : 25 points
– Kelly Oubre Jr. et Terry Rozier : 24 points
– Mike Conley, Tobias Harris et Will Barton : 23 points
– OG Anunoby, Christian Wood et Gary Trent Jr. : 22 points
– Josh Giddey : 20 points
– Clint Capela : 19 points
– LaMelo Ball : 18 points
– Jalen Green : 17 points
– Evan Mobley et Chris Duarte : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– C.J. McCollum et Marcus Smart : 15 points
– Dennis Schroder : 14 points
– Kyrie Irving : 13 points
– Jaylen Brown : 12 points
– Jerami Grant et Patty Mills : 11 points
– Kevin Porter Jr. : 7 points
– Gordon Hayward : 4 points
– Lance Stephenson : 3 points
– James Harden, Zach LaVine, Rudy Gobert, Darius Garland, Cade Cunningham, Domantas Sabonis, Kristaps Porzingis, Jordan Clarkson, Aaron Gordon et Malcolm Brogdon : 0 point
– Ben McLemore : – 12 points
# programme de ce soir
- 23h : Magic – Grizzlies
- 1h : Hornets – Heat
- 1h : Wizards – Suns
- 2h30 : Lakers – Knicks
- 4h : Blazers – Bucks
- 4h : Kings – Thunder