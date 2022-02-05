Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : deux top picks en deux jours pour Nikola Vucevic, ça compte pour candidater au Hall Of Fame ?

Nikola Vucevic TTFL 5 février 2022

Pile poil le bon moment de vous prévenir que si vous prenez Nikola Vucevic au prochain latch, Nikola Vucevic vous posera un bon 14 des familles. TTFL Curse.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Nikola Vucevic : 69 points

– Caris LeVert : 66 points

– Pascal Siakam : 60 points

– Nikola Jokic et Jarrett Allen : 59 points

– Luka Doncic : 57 points

– Joel Embiid : 52 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Donovan Mitchell : 49 points

– Jaxson Hayes : 48 points

– Pascal Siakam et Keldon Johnson : 44 points

– Herb Jones : 42 points

– Fred VanVleet, Cam Thomas, et Jakob Poeltl : 41 points

– DeMar DeRozan, Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray, Josh Christopher et Terry Taylor : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Trae Young : 38 points

– Robert Williams III et Hamidou Diallo : 36 points

– Kevin Love, Bojan Bogdanovic et Ayo Dosunmu : 33 points

– Hassan Whiteside : 32 points

– Luguentz Dort et De’Andre Hunter : 31 points

– Jayson Tatum, John Collins et Doug McDermott : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Miles Bridges, Tyrese Maxey, Jonas Valanciunas et Scottie Barnes : 29 points

– Jalen Brunson : 28 points

– Saddiq Bey : 27 points

– Jusuf Nurkic et Anfernee Simons : 25 points

– Kelly Oubre Jr. et Terry Rozier : 24 points

– Mike Conley, Tobias Harris et Will Barton : 23 points

– OG Anunoby, Christian Wood et Gary Trent Jr. : 22 points

– Josh Giddey : 20 points

– Clint Capela : 19 points

– LaMelo Ball : 18 points

– Jalen Green : 17 points

– Evan Mobley et Chris Duarte : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– C.J. McCollum et Marcus Smart : 15 points

– Dennis Schroder : 14 points

– Kyrie Irving : 13 points

– Jaylen Brown : 12 points

– Jerami Grant et Patty Mills : 11 points

– Kevin Porter Jr. : 7 points

– Gordon Hayward : 4 points

– Lance Stephenson : 3 points

– James Harden, Zach LaVine, Rudy Gobert, Darius Garland, Cade Cunningham, Domantas Sabonis, Kristaps Porzingis, Jordan Clarkson, Aaron Gordon et Malcolm Brogdon : 0 point

– Ben McLemore : – 12 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 23h : Magic – Grizzlies
  • 1h : Hornets – Heat
  • 1h : Wizards – Suns
  • 2h30 : Lakers – Knicks
  • 4h : Blazers – Bucks
  • 4h : Kings – Thunder
