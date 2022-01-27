Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : James Harden paye sa distribution de carottes, heureusement que ça donne une belle peau

Par
Publié le
James Harden 27 janvier 2022

James Harden qui porte d’ailleurs le numéro 13, 13 étant également le score de Julius Randle cette nuit. Ça en fait des infos tout ça.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Devin Booker : 66 points

– Ja Morant : 64 points

– Kelly Oubre Jr. : 63 points

– LaMelo Ball : 61 points

– Nikola Jokic : 56 points

– Harrison Barnes : 49 points

# Ils ont assuré

– DeMar DeRozan : 45 points

– Jakob Poeltl : 44 points

– Jimmy Butler : 43 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo et Cole Anthony : 42 points

– Nikola Vucevic, Jalen Brunson et Franz Wagner : 41 points

– Zach LaVine : 40 points

– Gary Trent Jr. et Austin Rivers : 39 points

– Kevin Love et OG Anunoby : 38 points

– Duncan Robinson et Jaren Jackson Jr. : 37 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Miles Bridges : 36 points

– Luka Doncic, Anfernee Simons, Onyeka Okongwu et Amir Coffey : 35 points

– Patty Mills : 34 points

– Darius Garland et Jordan Clarkson : 33 points

– Bobby Portis, Dwight Powell et Obi Toppin : 32 points

– Dejounte Murray, Tyler Herro, Jusuf Nurkic, Cam Thomas, Hassan Whiteside et Will Barton : 31 points

– Chris Paul et Luke Kennard : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Khris Middleton, Lance Stephenson et Terry Rozier : 29 points

– Mike Conley : 28 points

– Desmond Bane et Kristaps Porzingis : 27 points

– Evan Mobley, CJ. McCollum et Scottie Barnes : 26 points

– LaMarcus Aldridge : 25 points

– Trae Young, Bam Adebayo et Nicolas Batum : 24 points

– Jarrett Allen, Pascal Siakam, Bismack Biyombo et RJ Barrett : 23 points

– Clint Capela : 22 points

– Caris LeVert : 20 points

– Norman Powell : 19 points

# Les belles carottes

– Chris Duarte et Wendell Carter Jr. : 16 points

– John Collins et Ivica Zubac : 15 points

– Julius Randle : 13 points

– Tyrese Haliburton et De’Andre Hunter : 12 points

– Jrue Holiday et Aaron Gordon : 9 points

– Coby White : 7 points

– Reggie Jackson : 5 points

– Ivica Zubac : 4 points

– Evan Fournier : 3 points

– James Harden, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, De’Aaron Fox, Fred VanVleet, Domantas Sabonis, Deandre Ayton, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Malcolm Brogdon, Bojan Bogdanovic, Kyle Lowry et Myles Turner : 0 point

– Max Strus : – 9 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h30 : Sixers – Lakers
  • 4h : Warriors – Wolves
