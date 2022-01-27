TrashTalk Fantasy League : James Harden paye sa distribution de carottes, heureusement que ça donne une belle peau

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Devin Booker : 66 points
– Ja Morant : 64 points
– Kelly Oubre Jr. : 63 points
– LaMelo Ball : 61 points
– Nikola Jokic : 56 points
– Harrison Barnes : 49 points
# Ils ont assuré
– DeMar DeRozan : 45 points
– Jakob Poeltl : 44 points
– Jimmy Butler : 43 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo et Cole Anthony : 42 points
– Nikola Vucevic, Jalen Brunson et Franz Wagner : 41 points
– Zach LaVine : 40 points
– Gary Trent Jr. et Austin Rivers : 39 points
– Kevin Love et OG Anunoby : 38 points
– Duncan Robinson et Jaren Jackson Jr. : 37 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Miles Bridges : 36 points
– Luka Doncic, Anfernee Simons, Onyeka Okongwu et Amir Coffey : 35 points
– Patty Mills : 34 points
– Darius Garland et Jordan Clarkson : 33 points
– Bobby Portis, Dwight Powell et Obi Toppin : 32 points
– Dejounte Murray, Tyler Herro, Jusuf Nurkic, Cam Thomas, Hassan Whiteside et Will Barton : 31 points
– Chris Paul et Luke Kennard : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Khris Middleton, Lance Stephenson et Terry Rozier : 29 points
– Mike Conley : 28 points
– Desmond Bane et Kristaps Porzingis : 27 points
– Evan Mobley, CJ. McCollum et Scottie Barnes : 26 points
– LaMarcus Aldridge : 25 points
– Trae Young, Bam Adebayo et Nicolas Batum : 24 points
– Jarrett Allen, Pascal Siakam, Bismack Biyombo et RJ Barrett : 23 points
– Clint Capela : 22 points
– Caris LeVert : 20 points
– Norman Powell : 19 points
# Les belles carottes
– Chris Duarte et Wendell Carter Jr. : 16 points
– John Collins et Ivica Zubac : 15 points
– Julius Randle : 13 points
– Tyrese Haliburton et De’Andre Hunter : 12 points
– Jrue Holiday et Aaron Gordon : 9 points
– Coby White : 7 points
– Reggie Jackson : 5 points
– Ivica Zubac : 4 points
– Evan Fournier : 3 points
– James Harden, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, De’Aaron Fox, Fred VanVleet, Domantas Sabonis, Deandre Ayton, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Malcolm Brogdon, Bojan Bogdanovic, Kyle Lowry et Myles Turner : 0 point
– Max Strus : – 9 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h30 : Sixers – Lakers
- 4h : Warriors – Wolves