Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Donovan Mitchell est donc le seul mec sur Terre incapable de froisser la défense des Lakers

Par
Publié le
Donovan Mitchell 18 février 2021

11 points TTFL pour Donovan Mitchell, qui réussit donc l’exploit de nous mettre en rogne le soir où la NBA met la paix à l’honneur. Filou va.

 Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Miles Bridges : 70 points

– Devin Booker : 68 points

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 57 points

– Nicolas Batum : 54 points

– Trae Young : 52 points

– Jakob Poeltl : 49 points

– Khris Middleton : 48 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Joel Embiid : 47 points

– Rudy Gobert : 46 points

– Chris Duarte : 45 points

– Kyrie Irving : 43 points

– Luka Doncic, Dennis Schroder et Caris LeVert : 42 points

– Jusuf Nurkic : 41 points

– James Harden, Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum et Chris Boucher : 40 points

– Reggie Jackson : 39 points

– Domantas Sabonis et Jonas Valanciunas : 38 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Giannis Antetokounmpo et Marcus Morris : 37 points

– Ja Morant, LeBron James, Pascal Siakam, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro, Desmond Bane, Kyle Kuzma, Bismack Biyombo et Goga Bitadze : 36 points

– Jarrett Allen et Ayo Dosunmu : 35 points

– Jaylen Brown, Chris Paul et Terry Rozier : 33 points

– Tyrese Maxey, Dorian Finney-Smith et Brandon Clarke : 32 points

– Montrezl Harrell et Amir Coffey : 31 points

– Pat Connaughton et Nassir Little : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Julius Randle : 28 points

– Dejounte Murray : 27 points

– Bam Adebayo, Mike Conley et John Collins : 26 points

– RJ Barrett et Jalen Brunson : 25 points

– DeMar DeRozan, Kristaps Porzingis et Coby White : 24 points

– Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes et Jaren Jackson Jr. : 23 points

– Donovan Mitchell : 22 points

– Bradley Beal et Fred VanVleet : 21 points

– Malik Monk : 19 points

– Evan Mobley et C.J. McCollum : 18 points

# Les belles carottes

– Anfernee Simons : 17 points

– Josh Giddey : 16 points

– Gordon Hayward : 15 points

– Spencer Dinwiddie et Duncan Robinson : 13 points

– Donovan Mitchell et Nikola Vucevic : 12 points

– Cole Anthony, Devonte’ Graham et Nickeil Alexander-Walker : 11 points

– OG Anunoby et Franz Wagner : 10 points

– Talen Horton-Tucker : 8 points

– Evan Fournier : 4 points

– Tobias Harris et Bojan Bogdanovic : 3 points

– LaMelo Ball, Jrue Holiday, Clint Capela, Deandre Ayton, Kyle Lowry, Lance Stephenson, Zach LaVine, Gary Trent Jr., Wendell Carter Jr., Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard et Kemba Walker : 0 point

– Jordan Clarkson : – 5 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h30 : Knicks – Wolves
  • 4h : Warriors – Pistons
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top