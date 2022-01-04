TrashTalk Fantasy League : 95 points pour Trae Young, 4 points pour Stephen Curry, devinez qui a gagné son match et qui l’a perdu

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Trae Young : 95 points
– Anfernee Simons : 66 points
– Joel Embiid : 62 points
– Kyle Kuzma : 57 points
– Ja Morant : 55 points
– Bradley Beal : 54 points
– Saddiq Bey : 53 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Nikola Jokic : 51 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 48 points
– Furkan Korkmaz, Norman Powell et Jordan Poole : 47 points
– Jrue Holiday : 44 points
– Miles Bridges et Clint Capela : 43 points
– Gordon Hayward et Mike Conley : 42 points
– Donovan Mitchell, Luka Doncic et Josh Jackson : 41 points
– Nassir Little : 39 points
– Desmond Bane, Anthony Edwards, Franz Wagner, Garrison Matthews et Daniel Gafford : 38 points
– Terry Rozier et Jonas Valanciunas : 37 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Jusuf Nurkic : 36 points
– Jimmy Butler et Wendell Carter Jr. : 35 points
– Kevin Durant : 34 points
– Caleb Martin : 33 points
– Brandon Clarke : 32 points
– Zach LaVine, Serge Ibaka et Nikola Vucevic : 31 points
– Rudy Gobert et Bruce Brown Jr. : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– DeMar DeRozan : 29 points
– Andrew Wiggins : 28 points
– James Harden et Draymond Geen : 27 points
– Cade Cunningham : 26 points
– Josh Hart : 25 points
– Aaron Gordon : 23 points
– Tobias Harris : 22 points
– Kyle Lowry et Bojan Bogdanovic : 21 points
– Hamidou Diallo : 20 points
– Jalen Brunson et Facundo Campazzo : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Jordan Clarkson : 16 points
– DeMarcus Cousins : 14 points
– Will Barton : 12 points
– Khris Middleton : 11 points
– Michael Beasley et Devonte’ Graham : 10 points
– Tyler Herro : 9 points
– Jalen Green : 8 points
– Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 7 points
– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 5 points
– Stephen Curry : 4 points
– Damian Lillard, Christian Wood, Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kristaps Porzingis, Tyrese Maxey, John Collins, De’Angelo Russell, Cole Anthony, Bam Adebayo, Montrezl Harrell, Alex Caruso, C.J. McCollum et Kevin Porter Jr. : 0 point
– Jaren Jackson Jr. : – 1 point
– Eric Bledsoe : – 2 points
– Kentavious Caldwell-Pope : – 7 points
– Patty Mills : – 11 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Cavs – Grizzlies
- 1h : Raptors – Spurs
- 1h30 : Knicks – Pacers
- 2h : Pelicans – Suns
- 4h30 : Lakers – Kings