TrashTalk Fantasy League : 95 points pour Trae Young, 4 points pour Stephen Curry, devinez qui a gagné son match et qui l’a perdu

Par
Publié le
Stephen Curry 29 octobre 2021

Imagine t’es fan des Hawks et t’avais pris Stephen Curry en TrashTalk Fantasy League. Nan on déconne, mais imagine quand même.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Trae Young : 95 points

– Anfernee Simons : 66 points

– Joel Embiid : 62 points

– Kyle Kuzma : 57 points

– Ja Morant : 55 points

– Bradley Beal : 54 points

– Saddiq Bey : 53 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Nikola Jokic : 51 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 48 points

– Furkan Korkmaz, Norman Powell et Jordan Poole : 47 points

– Jrue Holiday : 44 points

– Miles Bridges et Clint Capela : 43 points

– Gordon Hayward et Mike Conley : 42 points

– Donovan Mitchell, Luka Doncic et Josh Jackson : 41 points

– Nassir Little : 39 points

– Desmond Bane, Anthony Edwards, Franz Wagner, Garrison Matthews et Daniel Gafford : 38 points

– Terry Rozier et Jonas Valanciunas : 37 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Jusuf Nurkic : 36 points

– Jimmy Butler et Wendell Carter Jr. : 35 points

– Kevin Durant : 34 points

– Caleb Martin : 33 points

– Brandon Clarke : 32 points

– Zach LaVine, Serge Ibaka et Nikola Vucevic : 31 points

– Rudy Gobert et Bruce Brown Jr. : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– DeMar DeRozan : 29 points

– Andrew Wiggins : 28 points

– James Harden et Draymond Geen : 27 points

– Cade Cunningham : 26 points

– Josh Hart : 25 points

– Aaron Gordon : 23 points

– Tobias Harris : 22 points

– Kyle Lowry et Bojan Bogdanovic : 21 points

– Hamidou Diallo : 20 points

– Jalen Brunson et Facundo Campazzo : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Jordan Clarkson : 16 points

– DeMarcus Cousins : 14 points

– Will Barton : 12 points

– Khris Middleton : 11 points

– Michael Beasley et Devonte’ Graham : 10 points

– Tyler Herro : 9 points

– Jalen Green : 8 points

– Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 7 points

– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 5 points

– Stephen Curry : 4 points

– Damian Lillard, Christian Wood, Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kristaps Porzingis, Tyrese Maxey, John Collins, De’Angelo Russell, Cole Anthony, Bam Adebayo, Montrezl Harrell, Alex Caruso, C.J. McCollum et Kevin Porter Jr. : 0 point

– Jaren Jackson Jr. : – 1 point

– Eric Bledsoe : – 2 points

– Kentavious Caldwell-Pope : – 7 points

– Patty Mills : – 11 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Cavs – Grizzlies
  • 1h : Raptors – Spurs
  • 1h30 : Knicks – Pacers
  • 2h : Pelicans – Suns
  • 4h30 : Lakers – Kings
