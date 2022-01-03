Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Luka Doncic a rejoué, Evan Mobley est trop fort et les Kings ont défendu, ces trois affirmations sont vraies

Un record en carrière pour Jaylen Brown, le duel entre Luka Doncic et son padawan australien, Tim Duncan jeune qui s’est déguisé en Evan Mobley et les Kings qui étonnent toujours… envoyez le résumé de la nuit en NBA !

Un record en carrière pour Jaylen Brown, le duel entre Luka Doncic et son padawan australien, Tim Duncan jeune qui s’est déguisé en Evan Mobley, les Raptors de retour dans la bagarre dans une salle vide, Mason Plumlee qui prend cher et bien d’autres choses ? C’est quoi ? Beh c’est le résumé de la nuit NBA, et il vous est offert avec un bon café.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

  • Jaylen Brown a claqué son record en carrière avec 50 pions face au Magic.
  • Lance Stephenson a scoré pour les Pacers, on rappelle que nous sommes en 2022.
  • Domantas Sabonis a été solide face aux Cavs mais Cleveland trouve décidément de sacrées ressources cette année, tout le temps.
  • En même temps tout devient facile quand tu joues avec Kevin Love 2015 et le nouveau Tim Duncan.
  • Les Raptors au complet c’est quand même autre chose, n’est-ce pas les Knicks.
  • Jimmy Butler a failli être clutch mais les Kings ont fini par l’emporter grâce à leur défense.
  • Tyrese Haliburton a encore lâché une mixtape à la passe, De’Aaron Fox a enfin été agressif, Buddy Hield est vraiment un maboule.
  • Et les Kings sont tranquillement relancés dans la course au play-in tournament.
  • Les Hornets ont pris le tarif habituel dans leur raquette, et cette fois-ci ce sont Jalen Smith et… Bismack Biyombo qui se sont fait plaisir sur la bouille de Mason Plumlee.
  • Luka Doncic était de retour face au Thunder, il a mis quelque stepbacks et il a frôlé le triple-double.
  • Josh Giddey lui ne l’a pas simplement frôlé, et il a même battu un joli record.
  • LeBron James a assuré le service minimum face aux Wolves et Carmelo Anthony l’a bien aidé.

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

 

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 3 janvier 2022

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Sixers – Rockets
  • 1h : Wizards – Hornets
  • 1h30 : Nets – Grizzlies
  • 2h : Bulls – Magic
  • 2h : Bucks – Pistons
  • 2h : Pelicans – Jazz
  • 2h30 : Mavericks – Nuggets
  • 4h : Warriors – Heat
  • 4h : Blazers – Hawks
  • 4h30 : Clippers – Wolves
