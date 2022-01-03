Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : Luka Doncic a rejoué, Evan Mobley est trop fort et les Kings ont défendu, ces trois affirmations sont vraies

Un record en carrière pour Jaylen Brown, le duel entre Luka Doncic et son padawan australien, Tim Duncan jeune qui s’est déguisé en Evan Mobley, les Raptors de retour dans la bagarre dans une salle vide, Mason Plumlee qui prend cher et bien d’autres choses ? C’est quoi ? Beh c’est le résumé de la nuit NBA, et il vous est offert avec un bon café.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Raptors – Knicks : 120-105

Celtics – Magic : 116-111

Cavs – Pacers : 108-104

Kings – Heat : 115-113

Hornets – Suns : 99-133

Thunder – Mavs : 86-95

Lakers – Wolves : 108-103

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

Jaylen Brown a claqué son record en carrière avec 50 pions face au Magic.

Lance Stephenson a scoré pour les Pacers, on rappelle que nous sommes en 2022.

Domantas Sabonis a été solide face aux Cavs mais Cleveland trouve décidément de sacrées ressources cette année, tout le temps.

En même temps tout devient facile quand tu joues avec Kevin Love 2015 et le nouveau Tim Duncan.

Les Raptors au complet c’est quand même autre chose, n’est-ce pas les Knicks.

Jimmy Butler a failli être clutch mais les Kings ont fini par l’emporter grâce à leur défense.

Tyrese Haliburton a encore lâché une mixtape à la passe, De’Aaron Fox a enfin été agressif, Buddy Hield est vraiment un maboule.

Et les Kings sont tranquillement relancés dans la course au play-in tournament.

Les Hornets ont pris le tarif habituel dans leur raquette, et cette fois-ci ce sont Jalen Smith et… Bismack Biyombo qui se sont fait plaisir sur la bouille de Mason Plumlee.

Luka Doncic était de retour face au Thunder, il a mis quelque stepbacks et il a frôlé le triple-double.

Josh Giddey lui ne l’a pas simplement frôlé, et il a même battu un joli record.

LeBron James a assuré le service minimum face aux Wolves et Carmelo Anthony l’a bien aidé.

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

FVV Euro.

FVV reverse. 10 points on 4-5 shooting early for the @Raptors guard on League Pass! Watch Here: https://t.co/wVIrg3a7TL pic.twitter.com/rn45xhmbYa — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2022

5 threes in the 3Q.

33 points in the game.

Fred Van Vleet is HOOPING 🔥 Watch on League Pass: https://t.co/wVIrg3a7TL pic.twitter.com/Bog6aGli3K — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2022

35 points, 7 threes for @FredVanVleet…in 3 quarters!@Raptors start the new year with a W pic.twitter.com/f4Hbn0Lj9A — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2022

Evan Mobley going to WORK down low on @NBATV! pic.twitter.com/ViQlXx5c70 — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2022

« Back home! » Lance Stephenson, back with the @Pacers, cashes his first jumper on @NBATV! pic.twitter.com/MEQWrBE5ms — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2022

LUKA IS BACK! This was his first attempt after missing the past 3+ weeks 🔥https://t.co/wVIrg3a7TL pic.twitter.com/HL8duNJQVa — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2022

Sabonis is heating up on @NBATV! 16 in the 3Q, 24 in the game for Domas 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sQkHw7Chh0 — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2022

15-0 CLEVELAND RUN TO END THE 3Q…capped by this Kevin Love buzzer-beater! Close one entering the 4Q on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/4LBhEiTOm5 — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2022

Haliburton (12 AST) sets up Buddy for his 7th triple!@MiamiHEAT 103@SacramentoKings 106 5 minutes left on League Pass: https://t.co/wVIrg3a7TL pic.twitter.com/NYqSpXlOEL — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2022

CAREER-HIGH 47 FOR JAYLEN BROWN.

TIM FRAZIER TIES IT ON THE OTHER END. Bonus basketball on League Pass 🍿https://t.co/wVIrg3a7TL pic.twitter.com/qDqBAdm3Of — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2022

JALEN SMITH, OH MY GOODNESS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CKoYOLGzfP — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2022

JAYLEN BROWN HAS 50 🤯🤯🤯@celtics up 6 in OT on League Passhttps://t.co/wVIrg3a7TL pic.twitter.com/7AuiTF8AXC — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2022

50 points, and then THIS dime. « Do it all, Jaylen Brown. » 16 seconds left: https://t.co/wVIrg3a7TL pic.twitter.com/zd5QEbWLP4 — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2022

Jaylen Brown (career-high 50 points, 11 rebounds) is the 4th @celtics player with 50+ points and 10+ rebounds in a game. The others are Larry Bird (twice), Kevin McHale and Jayson Tatum. pic.twitter.com/HGpcU9UuG4 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) January 3, 2022

Jaylen Brown becomes the 7th @celtics player to score 50 points in a game, dropping 24 in the 4Q and OT to lead the comeback W!@FCHWPO: 50 PTS (career-high), 11 REB pic.twitter.com/yyAvmom51P — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2022

Josh Giddey is the youngest player to record a triple-double in NBA history. 17 points

13 rebounds

14 assists (career-high)

4 steals pic.twitter.com/G8WnaBkK1X — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2022

⛈️ 17 PTS, 13 REB, 14 AST, 4 STL ⛈️@joshgiddey becomes the the youngest player in NBA history to put up a triple-double! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/cYZewoJ6ZA — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2022

17 points and 5 offensive boards for Naz Reid at halftime! 3-point game on League Pass ⤵️https://t.co/wVIrg3a7TL pic.twitter.com/towpr4BYso — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2022

Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for moving up to 4th on the all-time FREE THROWS MADE list! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/CTi7PawJwF — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2022

The @cavs frontcourt was fantastic tonight 💪@evanmobley: 24 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST@kevinlove: 20 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST@_bigjayy_: 18 PTS, 11 REB, 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/myUa6tgrES — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2022

« That’s why Carmelo wants the 🏀! » Fun one on League Pass!https://t.co/wVIrg3a7TL pic.twitter.com/k4xZ64e5qS — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2022

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀 Fred VanVleet goes off for a season-high 35 points in 3 quarters, lifting the @Raptors to victory! Pascal Siakam: 20 PTS, 14 REB, 7 AST

OG Anunoby: 14 PTS, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/5AKrlGGzZE — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2022

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

# Le programme de ce soir