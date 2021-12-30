TrashTalk Fantasy League : la magie Kemba Walker n’opère plus en TTFL, on espère que vous en avez bien profité

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– LeBron James : 62 points
– Ja Morant : 61 points
– Devin Booker : 57 points
– Hamidou Diallo : 56 points
– Terry Rozier et Alec Burks : 54 points
– Saddiq Bey : 48 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Rudy Gobert : 44 points
– LaMelo Ball : 43 points
– Clint Capela : 40 points
– Robert Williams III : 39 points
– Zach LaVine, Damian Lillard et Nikola Vucevic : 38 points
– Norman Powell et Jalen Brunson : 37 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– DeMar DeRozan : 35 points
– Kristaps Porzingis et Ty Jerome : 34 points
– Domantas Sabonis, Larry Nance Jr. et Caris LeVert : 33 points
– Rudy Gay : 32 points
– Trae Young, Russell Westbrook, Hassan Whiteside et Marcus Morris Sr. : 31 points
– Aaron Wiggins : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Gordon Hayward : 29 points
– JaVale McGee : 28 points
– Terance Mann et Eric Bledsoe : 26 points
– Jordan Clarkson : 25 points
– R.J. Barrett : 23 points
– Malik Monk : 22 points
– Myles Turner et Desmond Bane : 21 points
– Chris Paul : 20 points
– Jaren Jackson Jr. et De’Aaron Fox : 19 points
– Mike Conley : 18 points
# Les belles carottes
– Jaylen Brown et Tyrese Haliburton : 17 points
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 16 points
– Cam Reddish : 13 points
– Julius Randle : 11 points
– Mikal Bridges : 9 points
– Kelly Oubre Jr. : 6 points
– Luguentz Dort : 2 points
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton, Tatum, John Collins, Jusuf Nurkic, Evan Fournier, Miles Bridges, Reggie Jackson, Dennis Schroder, Anthony Davis, Paul George, Malcolm Brogdon, Cade Cunningham, C.J. McCollum ET TOUS LES JOUEURS DU HEAT ET DES SPURS : 0 point
– Kemba Walker et Payton Pritchard : – 2 points
– Carmelo Anthony : – 5 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Nets – Sixers
- 1h : Magic – Bucks
- 1h : Wizards – Cavs
- 3h30 : Nuggets – Warriors