Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Lakers tabassés par Keita Bates-Diop, cette nuit est déjà entrée dans les annales

Enorme nuit en NBA avec pas moins de onze matchs au programme avant la coupure de ce soir et un Christmas Day demain qui s’annonce… covidé. On tente de rassembler les principales infos mais on file juste derrière, on a une grosse dinde à fourrer avant 11h.

# Les résultats de la nuit

Pacers – Rockets : 118-106

Magic – Pelicans : 104-110

Sixers – Hawks : 96-98

Knicks – Wizards : 117-124

Heat – Pistons : 115-112

Mavericks – Bucks : 95-102

Nuggets – Hornets : 107-115

Suns – Thunder : 113-101

Jazz – Wolves : 128-116

Warriors – Grizzlies : 113-104

Lakers – Spurs : 110-138

Blazers – Nets : reporté

No. 2 pick Jalen Green announces his return with back-to-back triples 👀 #NBARooks Watch @HoustonRockets and Pacers on NBA League Pass NOW: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/nO3NBhIM3Z — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

« Joel. Full denial. » Joel Embiid soars in for the swat on NBA League Pass!@sixers and Hawks in Q1 ➡ https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/FpD9NpG9v1 — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Sengun spin cycle 😵‍💫 The @HoustonRockets rookie shows off the footwork on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/RGHsBnFNTk — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Jericho jam 💥 Tune in for @nyknicks and Wizards, now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/RP3hw6r1Mp — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Thybulle ➡ Tie game Matisse Thybulle finishes off the transition oop to even it up before the break on NBA League Pass!@sixers and Hawks second half action soon ⤵https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/0ai0DI2ENW — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Sims soars AGAIN 😤 Throwing down the long-range alley-oop on NBA League Pass!@nyknicks and Wizards in Q2 action: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/QtUJPZ7zwZ — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

This Kemba crossover 🤯 He’s got 23 PTS (18 in Q2) as the @nyknicks lead on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/vw0UcbT15O — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

🔥 Have a quarter, Kemba 🔥 This RIDICULOUS floater gives him 23 PTS for the quarter and 28 for the game!@nyknicks lead at halftime on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/84BYfLDDXd — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

The @sixers defense is all over the floor tonight! Watch Philly and Atlanta go at it in the third quarter on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/2DrakdMoTu — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Kyle Lowry goes behind the back on the drive to the basket 🔥 Second half action from @MiamiHEAT / Pistons coming up on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/tQp2pxhs1o — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

« That was for you, dad! » Tyrese Maxey hammers home the dunk in front of his father in the first row 🙌@sixers and Hawks in Q4 on NBA League Pass ⤵https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/2UAZbITsSy — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Franz is FEELING it 👀 17 PTS in the third quarter for the @OrlandoMagic rookie! Magic and Pelicans head into Q4 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/qh0VbeYExF — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Daniel Gafford and the @WashWizards open Q3 on a 10-2 run to take the lead on NBA League Pass! Watch Q3 action from NYC: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/P58YQqrJt2 — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Kemba’s still hot in the third 🔥 The and-1 triple gets him up to 34 PTS for the game on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/QxlD3vJojb — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Protecting the paint and the @Pacers lead! Myles Turner has 32 PTS to go along with two big rejections on NBA League Pass! 👀➡ https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/2UPhimFUzZ — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Kemba’s on cruise control 🔥 He’s up to 41 PTS through three quarters! Watch the @nyknicks and Wizards in the fourth on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/669Q5i2SAW — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Brandon Ingram putting on a show with 31 PTS as the @PelicansNBA lead on NBA League Pass ⤵https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/Vl2vQQ1wYo — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

« Downhill Donovan! » Spida’s got 11 PTS early for the @utahjazz on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/8NDAODuDIi — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Marquese Chriss drops in the reverse slam 💪@dallasmavs lead the Bucks at the break on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/34DV8N1AoF — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

☔☔☔ Austin Rivers with 3 triples in the first for the @nuggets on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/A707M8d7Xh — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

The bank is open 🏦 Spencer Dinwiddie banks in the clutch triple to extend the @WashWizards lead on NBA League Pass! Watch the final minutes: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/Q6CBJ4R663 — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

KYLE. KUZMA. Two CLUTCH triples to extend the @WashWizards lead! Watch the final seconds on NBA League Pass now: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/hTyBsZ1INX — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Trey Lyles has a career-high 28 PTS for the @DetroitPistons! It’s a 2-point game with 1:12 to play on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/SXTLf4QNUJ — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

STRUS SINKS IT 🎯 Max Strus puts the @MiamiHEAT up with less than a minute to play! Watch the final seconds on NBA League Pass now ⤵https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/bgwu7cr33b — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Josh Giddey and the @okcthunder close the half on a 24-8 run to take a 3-point lead into the break! Watch the second half from Phoenix here ⤵https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/dyVknPEQcC — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

🤯 JORDAN CLARKSON 🤯 Elevating for the CRAZY slam on NBA League Pass!@utahjazz lead in Q2: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/sxOTKL5ooK — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Jeff Green hammers home the HUGE transition alley-oop 😤@nuggets lead at halftime on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/31goUbXiAy — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Jrue finds Boogie with a wrap-around dime 👀@Bucks and Mavs in a 1-point contest on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/ocUqRD7UlT — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Miles Bridges drives and detonates for the slam 💥@hornets and Nuggets at the half on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/2JMXpPBQFi — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Ja making it look easy 😱 The one-handed transition slam extends the @memgrizz lead on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/y7BuTo03p1 — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

A Grizzlies give-and-go 🐻 Melton finds Adams who finds Melton again for the finish!@memgrizz in front on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/CnjdZDQfID — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Brunson hits the brakes, nails the pull-up 👏@dallasmavs down 3 with 6:16 to play in the fourth on @NBATV! pic.twitter.com/IZeP4NXuQj — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Cam Payne’s 3 caps off a 23-4 run from the @Suns 🔥 Phoenix leads late in Q3 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/OyjnDWHqz1 — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

🗣 « Booker. Goes. BOOM. » Devin Booker beats the buzzer with a smooth 3-pointer!@Suns own the lead over OKC heading into Q4 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/lMk74S8ZOD — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

LeBron spins and scoops for the tough ✌@Lakers and Spurs in Q1 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/bFeJZbLp5x — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

31 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST 🙌@B_Ingram13 records his third 30+ PT game of the month as the @PelicansNBA pick up their fourth-straight win! pic.twitter.com/4SDCbXQCiI — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) is here to HOOP! 🏀 The @WashWizards improve to 17-15 with the win in NYC! 21 PTS

7 REB

12 AST pic.twitter.com/UIJ30xqzHZ — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Oubre steals it and Rozier cuts it to 2 🎯@hornets use a 19-4 run to get back into the game in Denver… Q4 action on NBA League Pass ⤵https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/Div1vGHKz9 — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

For the lead 🎯 P.J. Washington puts the @hornets in front with less than 4 minutes to play on NBA League Pass… Watch the final minutes: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/ufXDqH9G8N — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

The definition of a NYC guard ➡@KembaWalker (44 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST) pic.twitter.com/enPzacXBNO — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

👀 This behind-the-back dime from Desmond Bane!@memgrizz and Warriors separated by 6 points with 3:25 to play on NBA League Pass ⤵https://t.co/V0kkYEFgae pic.twitter.com/rVaJx0JEQ3 — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

He’s SIZZLING 🔥 Steph has 42 PTS with 8 3PM as the @warriors lead late on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/fFscQM8uKp — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

The season of giving 🎁 Dejounte Murray’s up to 12 AST through three quarters as the @spurs lead on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/cUf6AixLyD — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Max Strus drops 26 PTS and @raf_tyler puts up 29 PTS to propel the @MiamiHEAT to the W 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GIdCnMasJP — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Keita Bates-Diop, have a night 🔥 9-for-9 with a career-high 24 PTS as the @spurs lead on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/EaoKtbHR9X — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

A Buzz City comeback 🙌 The @hornets rally from down as many as 17 PTS in the fourth to take the win on the road! pic.twitter.com/kJ5VI6FAH1 — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

The acrobatic dime from Lonnie Walker IV 🤯@spurs in front in Q4 on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/pKJ45hxdLy — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

30-piece from @DevinBook ☀ The #1 in the West @Suns pick up their 5th-straight win behind Devin Booker’s 30 PTS, 7 REB and 7 AST! pic.twitter.com/ZYSosGqzph — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Serving up 46 PTS in the @warriors dub 🔥@StephenCurry30 heats up for his 5th 40+ PT game of the season! pic.twitter.com/HWSubnFp8J — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

30 PTS

11-for-11@spurs W A career-high and perfect shooting night from Keita Bates-Diop (@KBD_33) leads San Antonio to victory 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lEWoQrxhW4 — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

Another night, another 40-PT performance from @StephenCurry30 🔥 Take a look back at the BEST buckets from his NBA-leading FIVE 40+ PT games this season! pic.twitter.com/yrYriPuoPf — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD🏀 Brandon Ingram closed out a close one as the @PelicansNBA get the win! Brandon Ingram: 31 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST

Josh Hart: 22 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST

Franz Wagner: 20 PTS, 5 REB pic.twitter.com/eoxcTqgmTz — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2021

