Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Lakers tabassés par Keita Bates-Diop, cette nuit est déjà entrée dans les annales

Par
Publié le
Spurs 24 décembre 2021

30 points à 11/11 au tir pour le Hall Of Famer Keita Bates-Diop. Merci de ne plus jamais prononcer « Lakers » et « défense » dans la même phrase.

 Source image : NBA League Pass

Enorme nuit en NBA avec pas moins de onze matchs au programme avant la coupure de ce soir et un Christmas Day demain qui s’annonce… covidé. On tente de rassembler les principales infos mais on file juste derrière, on a une grosse dinde à fourrer avant 11h.

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

classement 24 décembre 2021

# Le programme de ce soir

  • repos des guerriers et gros buffet
