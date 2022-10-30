Nuit magique en NBA, nuit magique car rien ne s’est passé comme prévu, et c’est tout ce qu’on aime un samedi, mis à part le fait que – comme chaque année – ici on n’a rien compris au changement d’heure. On vous récapitule tout ça, entre choke des Mavs et spleen des Nets !

Les résultats de la nuit (avec les petites stats maison qui vont bien)

Kings – Heat : 119-113

Hornets – Warriors : 120-113

Nets – Pacers : 116-125

Bulls – Sixers : 109-114

Bucks – Hawks : 123-115

Mavericks – Thunder : 111-117

Jazz – Grizzlies : 124-123

Ce qu’il fallait retenir

Le top pick en TTFL : Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Le Top 10 : juste ici

Quelques souvenirs de la nuit

Les classements

Les rencontres de la nuit prochaine :