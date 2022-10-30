Nuit magique en NBA, nuit magique car rien ne s’est passé comme prévu, et c’est tout ce qu’on aime un samedi, mis à part le fait que – comme chaque année – ici on n’a rien compris au changement d’heure. On vous récapitule tout ça, entre choke des Mavs et spleen des Nets !
Les résultats de la nuit (avec les petites stats maison qui vont bien)
- Kings – Heat : 119-113
- Hornets – Warriors : 120-113
- Nets – Pacers : 116-125
- Bulls – Sixers : 109-114
- Bucks – Hawks : 123-115
- Mavericks – Thunder : 111-117
- Jazz – Grizzlies : 124-123
Ce qu’il fallait retenir
- Ce jour est à marquer d’une pierre blanche car les Kings ont enfin gagné un match de basket cette saison. Merci Kevin Huerter, merci Keegan Murray, et merci le Heat qui fait jouer Udonis Haslem au premier quart-temps.
- Du coup ? Les Lakers sont derniers à l’Ouest.
- Deuxième victoire de suite des Sixers, face aux Bulls, grâce notamment à un énorme tir du parking de Joel Embiid dans les dernières secondes.
- Les Hornets continuent à limiter la casse en ce début de saison, et cette nuit c’est le local de l’équipe Stephen Curry himself qui s’est cassé les dents au Spectrum Center.
- Encore un spectacle bien affligeant de la part des Nets, qui ramassent 125 pions par des Pacers tout heureux de découvrir qu’ils comptent en leur sein un candidat au DPOY mais aussi au 6MOY.
- Du coup ? Les Bucks sont à 5-0.
- Les Mavericks ont compté jusqu’à 19 points d’avance mais ont fini par choker face au Thunder d’un Shai Gilgeous-Alexander phé-no-mé-nal.
- Du coup ? Le Thunder est à 3-3.
- Duel épique entre Giannis Antetokounmpo et Trae Young, sauf que l’un des deux possède un physique ET un lieutenant.
- Privés de Ja Morant (chiasse), les Grizzlies se sont inclinés dans le money time face à une équipe de Jazz toujours aussi fun et sérieuse à la fois.
- Du coup ? Bah le Jazz est à 5-2, mdr.
Le top pick en TTFL : Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Le Top 10 : juste ici
Quelques souvenirs de la nuit
Keegan Murray is off to a hot start on both ends of the floor! #NBARooks
HEAT – KINGS Q1 Live Now on the NBA App 👇
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/2wy6vCYPAd
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022
🔨 Sabonis hammers it down!
The @SacramentoKings lead in Q2 on the NBA App 👇
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/UoPHOOfmqB
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2022
🎯Kevin Huerter is shooting 87.5 % from beyond the arc tonight!
He's up to 7 3PM on the NBA App 👇
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/opZrBpPQuJ
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2022
Giannis puts down a THUNDEROUS slam 💪
HAWKS/BUCKS early action on the NBA App ⤵
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2022
Jevon Carter drops a flashy dime to Brook Lopez for a triple 🤩
Join the action on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/ShAfS1YQKi
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2022
De’Aaron Fox hit SPIN 🌪
He has a double-double with 17 PTS and 12 REB on the NBA App:
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2022
KD getting it done on both ends with a chasedown block and a strong dunk on the other end!
IND 58 | BKN 56 Q2 1:06 remaining on the NBA App
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2022
🌀 Jordan Poole is TOO SMOOTH on the reverse finish!
The @warriors trail by 3 on the NBA App
➡ https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/5f0dB4fjjC
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2022
Benn Mathurin got hot in the first-half knocking down 4/5 from deep 🎯
22 PTS | 4 3PM
Check out his 2nd half on the NBA App ⏬
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2022
Kelly Oubre hits a quick stutter step before ripping it down 💥
GSW 88 | CHA 88 8:02 remaining on the NBA App 👇
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2022
Jordan Poole TIES IT UP!
Under 3 mins remaining in Q4 on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomR04bRi pic.twitter.com/68BYp4TssL
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2022
Giannis’ wingspan is wow 🤯
Check out how far he extends for this slam on the NBA App:
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2022
Trae Young has the ball on a string 🏀
He has 33 PTS going into Q4 on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi pic.twitter.com/IZBt9tWZD1
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2022
🔥 Benn Mathurin drains the 3 for his first career 30-point game #NBARooks 🔥
PACERS – NETS Q4 on the NBA App
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2022
Dennis Smith Jr’s CLUTCH play down the stretch was KEY in the @hornets overtime win! pic.twitter.com/oedJ1muVDd
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2022
🗣 ONYEKA OKONGWU!
He comes flying in for a big putback slam on the NBA App ➡
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2022
Trae knocks down the floater for 37 🔥
Giannis immediately responds 😤
HAWKS – BUCKS is back and forth in Q4 on the NBA App:
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2022
🔥 Trae Young for 40 🔥
Get to the NBA App NOW
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2022
Lauri Markkanen breaks out a FILTHY reverse going baseline 💥
MEM 116 – UTA 111
MEM 116 – UTA 111
3:14 remaining in Q4 on the NBA App:
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2022
🎯 Malik Beasley knocks down a HUGE triple with 22.5 remaining in Q4!
Utah leads by 4 late on the NBA App
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2022
🚨 Dillon Brooks makes it a 1 point game 🚨
MEM 123 | UTA 124
MEM 123 | UTA 124
Q4 15 seconds remaining on the NBA App
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2022
CLUTCH
Isaiah Joe’s 3-pointer tied it up for the @okcthunder as they came back from a 16-point deficit to force OT! pic.twitter.com/PzR9Tt8AlX
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2022
SGA was slithering to the rack ALL NIGHT in the @okcthunder‘s comeback OT win! #ThunderUp
⚡ @shaiglalex: 38 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST, 2 STL pic.twitter.com/5ARxzrMnxH
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2022
🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀
Giannis and Trae Young dueled for 48 mins as the @Bucks get the win to stay undefeated! #FearTheDeer
Giannis: 34 PTS, 17 REB
Trae: 42 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 5 3PM
Jrue: 34 PTS, 12 AST, 4 STL
For more, download the NBA app:
📲 https://t.co/WFdLNEjikq pic.twitter.com/xCmgTaFh6E
— NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2022
Les classements
Les rencontres de la nuit prochaine :
- 20h : Clippers – Pelicans
- 23h : Celtics – Wizards
- 23h : Cavs – Knicks
- 23h : Pistons – Warriors
- 0h : Spurs – Wolves
- 0h30 : Mavs – Magic
- 2h : Suns – Rockets
- 2h30 : Lakers – Nuggets