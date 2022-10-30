Résumé de la nuit

Résumé de la nuit en NBA : les Nets derniers à l’Est, les Lakers derniers à l’Ouest, et le Jazz sur le podium pendant qu’on y est ?

Kevin Durant 30 octobre 2022

Il pense à Victor, c’est sûr.

Nuit magique en NBA, nuit magique car rien ne s’est passé comme prévu, et c’est tout ce qu’on aime un samedi, mis à part le fait que – comme chaque année – ici on n’a rien compris au changement d’heure. On vous récapitule tout ça, entre choke des Mavs et spleen des Nets !

Les résultats de la nuit (avec les petites stats maison qui vont bien)

Ce qu’il fallait retenir

Le top pick en TTFL : Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Le Top 10 : juste ici

Quelques souvenirs de la nuit


Les classements

classement Est 30 octobre 2022 classement Ouest 30 octobre 2022

Les rencontres de la nuit prochaine :

  • 20h : Clippers – Pelicans
  • 23h : Celtics – Wizards
  • 23h : Cavs – Knicks
  • 23h : Pistons – Warriors
  • 0h : Spurs – Wolves
  • 0h30 : Mavs – Magic
  • 2h : Suns – Rockets
  • 2h30 : Lakers – Nuggets
