C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 62 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 58 points
– Trae Young et Jrue Holiday : 56 points
– Luka Doncic : 53 points
– Kevin Huerter et Bennedict Mathurin : 50 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Nikola Vucevic : 49 points
– Kyrie Irving, Stephen Curry et Tyrese Haliburton : 46 points
– Dillon Brooks : 44 points
– Tyler Herro, P.J. Washington et Kelly Olynyk : 42 points
– Bam Adebayo et Isaiah Jackson : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Kevin Durant, Desmond Bane et Tyus Jones : 39 points
– Joel Embiid : 38 points
– DeMar DeRozan : 37 points
– Domantas Sabonis : 36 points
– Brook Lopez : 35 points
– Dejounte Murray et Gordon Hayward : 33 points
– De’Aaron Fox et Lauri Markkanen : 32 points
– Buddy Hield : 31 points
– Kyle Lowry et Dennis Smith Jr. : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Tobias Harris : 29 points
– James Harden : 28 points
– Jordan Poole, Keegan Murray, Draymond Green et Collin Sexton : 27 points
– Ben Simmons et Jordan Clarkson : 26 points
– Jimmy Butler, Spencer Dinwiddie et Clint Capela : 25 points
– Kelly Oubre Jr. : 24 points
– Luguentz Dort : 23 points
– Harrison Barnes : 20 points
– De’Andre Hunter : 19 points
– Zach LaVine : 17 points
– Tyrese Maxey et Bobby Portis : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Andrew Wiggins et Christian Wood : 14 points
– Santi Aldama : 12 points
– Jalen Smith : 11 points
– Klay Thompson : 9 points
– John Collins : 5 points
– Ja Morant, Myles Turner, Terry Rozier, LaMelo Ball, Josh Giddey et Mike Conley : 0 point
– Grayson Allen : – 1 point
– Maxi Kleber : – 3 points
# programme de ce soir
- 20h : Clippers – Pelicans
- 23h : Celtics – Wizards
- 23h : Cavs – Knicks
- 23h : Pistons – Warriors
- 0h : Spurs – Wolves
- 0h30 : Mavs – Magic
- 2h : Suns – Rockets
- 2h30 : Lakers – Nuggets