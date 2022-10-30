Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Ja Morant n’a raté aucun tir et n’a perdu aucun ballon, mais est-ce vraiment une bonne nouvelle ?

Ja Morant 30 octobre 2022

« TTFL machin je comprends rien là. »

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. Et gardez le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 62 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 58 points

– Trae Young et Jrue Holiday : 56 points

– Luka Doncic : 53 points

– Kevin Huerter et Bennedict Mathurin : 50 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Nikola Vucevic : 49 points

– Kyrie Irving, Stephen Curry et Tyrese Haliburton : 46 points

– Dillon Brooks : 44 points

– Tyler Herro, P.J. Washington et Kelly Olynyk : 42 points

– Bam Adebayo et Isaiah Jackson : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Kevin Durant, Desmond Bane et Tyus Jones : 39 points

– Joel Embiid : 38 points

– DeMar DeRozan : 37 points

– Domantas Sabonis : 36 points

– Brook Lopez : 35 points

– Dejounte Murray et Gordon Hayward : 33 points

– De’Aaron Fox et Lauri Markkanen : 32 points

– Buddy Hield : 31 points

– Kyle Lowry et Dennis Smith Jr. : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Tobias Harris : 29 points

– James Harden : 28 points

– Jordan Poole, Keegan Murray, Draymond Green et Collin Sexton : 27 points

– Ben Simmons et Jordan Clarkson : 26 points

– Jimmy Butler, Spencer Dinwiddie et Clint Capela : 25 points

– Kelly Oubre Jr. : 24 points

– Luguentz Dort : 23 points

– Harrison Barnes : 20 points

– De’Andre Hunter : 19 points

– Zach LaVine : 17 points

– Tyrese Maxey et Bobby Portis : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Andrew Wiggins et Christian Wood : 14 points

– Santi Aldama : 12 points

– Jalen Smith : 11 points

– Klay Thompson : 9 points

– John Collins : 5 points

– Ja Morant, Myles Turner, Terry Rozier, LaMelo Ball, Josh Giddey et Mike Conley : 0 point

– Grayson Allen : – 1 point

– Maxi Kleber : – 3 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 20h : Clippers – Pelicans
  • 23h : Celtics – Wizards
  • 23h : Cavs – Knicks
  • 23h : Pistons – Warriors
  • 0h : Spurs – Wolves
  • 0h30 : Mavs – Magic
  • 2h : Suns – Rockets
  • 2h30 : Lakers – Nuggets
