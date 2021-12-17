TrashTalk Fantasy League : Caris LeVert sur le podium de la nuit, de quoi dégouter les fans de Domantas Sabonis

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Kevin Durant : 59 points
– Joel Embiid : 54 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Caris LeVert : 48 points
– Saddiq Bey : 47 points
– Daniel Theis : 42 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Mitchell Robinson : 39 points
– Seth Curry : 38 points
– JaVale McGee, Immanuel Quickley : 37 points
– Bradley Beal : 35 points
– Jae’Sean Tate : 33 points
– Miles McBride : 32 points
– Deandre Ayton : 31 points
– Cade Cunningham, Evan Fournier, Nic Claxton : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Julius Randle : 29 points
– Montrezl Harrell : 28 points
– Domantas Sabonis : 26 points
– Chris Paul, Blake Griffin : 25 points
# Les belles carottes
– Andre Drummond : 15 points
– Mikal Bridges, Patty Mills : 14 points
– Tobias Harris : 12 points
– Kyle Kuzma : 4 points
– Eric Gordon : 2 points
– Malcolm Brogdon, Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Jerami Grant, Christian Wood, Devin Booker (DNP) : 0 point
– Derrick Rose : -1 point
– Alperen Sengun : -3 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Magic – Heat
- 1h30 : Celtics – Warriors
- 1h30 : Hawks – Nuggets
- 2h : Pelicans – Bucks
- 3h : Jazz – Spurs
- 4h : Wolves – Lakers
- 4h : Kings – Grizzlies
- 4h : Blazers – Hornets