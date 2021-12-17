Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Caris LeVert sur le podium de la nuit, de quoi dégouter les fans de Domantas Sabonis

TrashTalk Fantasy League 8 septembre 2020

Tout le monde sait que LeVert est plus fiable que Sabonis. Bah tiens !

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Kevin Durant : 59 points

– Joel Embiid : 54 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Caris LeVert : 48 points

– Saddiq Bey : 47 points

– Daniel Theis : 42 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Mitchell Robinson : 39 points

– Seth Curry : 38 points

– JaVale McGee, Immanuel Quickley : 37 points

– Bradley Beal : 35 points

– Jae’Sean Tate : 33 points

– Miles McBride : 32 points

– Deandre Ayton : 31 points

– Cade Cunningham, Evan Fournier, Nic Claxton : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Julius Randle : 29 points

– Montrezl Harrell : 28 points

– Domantas Sabonis : 26 points

– Chris Paul, Blake Griffin : 25 points

# Les belles carottes

– Andre Drummond : 15 points

– Mikal Bridges, Patty Mills : 14 points

– Tobias Harris : 12 points

– Kyle Kuzma : 4 points

– Eric Gordon : 2 points

Malcolm Brogdon, Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Jerami Grant, Christian Wood, Devin Booker (DNP) : 0 point

– Derrick Rose : -1 point

– Alperen Sengun : -3 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Magic – Heat
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Warriors
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Nuggets
  • 2h : Pelicans – Bucks
  • 3h : Jazz – Spurs
  • 4h : Wolves – Lakers
  • 4h : Kings – Grizzlies
  • 4h : Blazers – Hornets
