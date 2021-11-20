Résumé de la nuit

Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Suns enchaînent une onzième victoire consécutive, ces Cactus-là ont du piquant

Une fanbase heureuse.

Encore une belle nuit dans le rétro et on s’est bien amusé devant notre écran. Le show Jordan Poole, la masterclass de LaMelo Ball, les lancers de James Harden et le All-Star Game entre les montagnes du Colorado, on débrief tout ça !

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir 

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

 

Classement nba

# Le programme de ce soir

  • 23h : Knicks – Rockets
  • 1h : Pacers – Pelicans
  • 1h : Wizards – Heat
  • 1h30 : Hawks – Hornets
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Thunder
  • 2h : Bucks – Magic
  • 2h : Wolves – Grizzlies
  • 4h : Blazers – Sixers
  • 4h : Kings – Jazz
