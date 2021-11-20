Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Suns enchaînent une onzième victoire consécutive, ces Cactus-là ont du piquant

Encore une belle nuit dans le rétro et on s’est bien amusé devant notre écran. Le show Jordan Poole, la masterclass de LaMelo Ball, les lancers de James Harden et le All-Star Game entre les montagnes du Colorado, on débrief tout ça !

# Les résultats de la nuit

# Ce qu’il faut retenir

# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée

Jordan Poole spots up from the logo. Watch the @warriors and Pistons on NBA League Pass now: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/XADJKFqGA6 — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2021

A double-double and a career-high 5 triples.@JValanciunas goes for 26 PTS and 13 REB to power the @PelicansNBA to the 20-PT comeback win. pic.twitter.com/Eaz0CihF0h — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2021

36 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK@JHarden13 does it all in the @BrooklynNets win. pic.twitter.com/aYWo0LCxCI — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2021

The 37-PT, 11 REB double-double from @jaytatum0 lifts the @celtics to the big home win. pic.twitter.com/SzHYQNNAmm — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2021

Fred VanVleet beats the halftime buzzer.@Raptors 63@SacramentoKings 45 Second half coming up on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/r3P8gSGOLL — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo reaches a sprint speed of 16.1 mph to break up the alley-oop and help seal the @Bucks win, tracked by #NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure! pic.twitter.com/vYCXn69ZPe — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2021

Pascal Siakam rallies the @Raptors.@pskills43 tallies 32 PTS and 8 REB lead Toronto to the win. pic.twitter.com/pNKaL6Dnuu — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2021

v

Will Barton spins and drives for the wild finish.@nuggets and Bulls trade buckets in the second quarter on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/ZVh9u0nu7a — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2021

Blake Griffin flies in after the ball fake.@BrooklynNets lead on NBA League Pass:https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/8kzvFY7C9O — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2021

# Le Top 10 de la nuit

A retrouver en cliquant sur ce lien magique, ou patienter

# Les scores TTFL de la nuit

# Le classement

# Le programme de ce soir