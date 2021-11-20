Résumé NBA (scores, stats, highlights) : les Suns enchaînent une onzième victoire consécutive, ces Cactus-là ont du piquant

Encore une belle nuit dans le rétro et on s’est bien amusé devant notre écran. Le show Jordan Poole, la masterclass de LaMelo Ball, les lancers de James Harden et le All-Star Game entre les montagnes du Colorado, on débrief tout ça !
# Les résultats de la nuit
- Pistons – Warriors : 102 – 105
- Hornets – Pacers : 121 – 118
- Nets – Magic : 115 – 113
- Celtics – Lakers : 130 – 108
- Pelicans – Clippers : 94 – 81
- Bucks – Thunder : 96 – 89
- Nuggets – Bulls : 108 – 114
- Kings – Raptors : 89 – 108
- Suns – Mavericks : 112 – 104
# Ce qu’il faut retenir
- Sans Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole et Andrew Wiggins ont porté les Warriors à Detroit. Triste soirée pour Killian Hayes et ses problèmes de fautes, meilleure pour Cade Cunningham qui s’est lâché avec 19 points. Possible blessure d’Isaiah Stewart à surveiller.
- Les Hornets de LaMelo Ball ont étrillé de bien tristes Pacers. Le benjamin de LaVar termine à 32 points, 8 assists et 11 rebonds, bien secondé par les 25 perles de Gordon Hayward.
- Sans Kevin Durant, James Harden a porté Brooklyn face au Magic. Certains critiqueront son 7/25 au tir et ses 20 lancers obtenus, à juste titre ?
- Les Celtics ont déroulé, tous ensemble, face aux Lakers. Avec 37 points, Jayson Tatum a bien gâché le retour de LeBron James parmi ses Angelinos.
- Jonas Valanciunas a posé un 5/9 à 3-points dans la victoire face aux Clippers. C’est son career high, et cela fait toujours de lui le meilleur sniper de la Ligue avec… 55% de loin.
- Les Bucks ont tapé le Thunder, malgré une belle résistance des Darius Bazley et autres marmots qui défendent fort.
- Petit All-Star Game improvisé à Denver pour la réception de Chicago. Malheureusement pour les spectateurs, ce sont Zach LaVine et les visiteurs qui ont assuré le spectacle.
- Un Pascal Siakam XXL fait plaisir aux joueurs de TTFL, mais surtout à ses coéquipiers. Le Camerounais a inscrit 32% à 83% au tir dont 3/3 de loin, c’est top.
- Onzième victoire de rang pour un groupe des Suns homogène et bien emmené par Chris Paul (18 points et 14 assists)
# Quelques images pour égayer votre journée
Jordan Poole spots up from the logo.
Watch the @warriors and Pistons on NBA League Pass now: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/XADJKFqGA6
— NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2021
A double-double and a career-high 5 triples.@JValanciunas goes for 26 PTS and 13 REB to power the @PelicansNBA to the 20-PT comeback win. pic.twitter.com/Eaz0CihF0h
— NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2021
36 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK@JHarden13 does it all in the @BrooklynNets win. pic.twitter.com/aYWo0LCxCI
— NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2021
The 37-PT, 11 REB double-double from @jaytatum0 lifts the @celtics to the big home win. pic.twitter.com/SzHYQNNAmm
— NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2021
Fred VanVleet beats the halftime buzzer.@Raptors 63@SacramentoKings 45
Second half coming up on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/r3P8gSGOLL
— NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2021
Giannis Antetokounmpo reaches a sprint speed of 16.1 mph to break up the alley-oop and help seal the @Bucks win, tracked by #NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure! pic.twitter.com/vYCXn69ZPe
— NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2021
LaVine leads the @chicagobulls charge.@ZachLaVine scores a season-high 36 PTS in Chicago's road win. pic.twitter.com/cMoyCJ4q1R
— NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2021
Pascal Siakam rallies the @Raptors.@pskills43 tallies 32 PTS and 8 REB lead Toronto to the win. pic.twitter.com/pNKaL6Dnuu
— NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2021
v
18 PTS, 14 AST.@CP3 leads the @Suns to 11 wins in a row. pic.twitter.com/rW0RIDLaNc
— NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2021
Will Barton spins and drives for the wild finish.@nuggets and Bulls trade buckets in the second quarter on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/ZVh9u0nu7a
— NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2021
Blake Griffin flies in after the ball fake.@BrooklynNets lead on NBA League Pass:https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/8kzvFY7C9O
— NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2021
# Le Top 10 de la nuit
- A retrouver en cliquant sur ce lien magique, ou patienter
# Les scores TTFL de la nuit
# Le classement
# Le programme de ce soir
- 23h : Knicks – Rockets
- 1h : Pacers – Pelicans
- 1h : Wizards – Heat
- 1h30 : Hawks – Hornets
- 1h30 : Celtics – Thunder
- 2h : Bucks – Magic
- 2h : Wolves – Grizzlies
- 4h : Blazers – Sixers
- 4h : Kings – Jazz