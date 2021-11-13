TrashTalk Fantasy League : des carottes toutes plus belles les unes que les autres, on valide avec validation

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– James Harden : 65 points
– Luka Doncic : 57 points
– Stephen Curry : 53 points
– Kevin Durant et Trae Young : 51 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns et Dennis Schroder : 49 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Aaron Gordon : 45 points
– Kristaps Porzingis : 44 points
– Ja Morant : 43 points
– Anthony Davis : 42 points
– Richaun Holmes : 41 points
– Nikola Jokic et Jonas Valanciunas : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Joe Harris : 38 points
– Gordon Hayward et Marcus Smart : 37 points
– Chris Paul et John Collins : 35 points
– Jusuf Nurkic : 34 points
– LaMelo Ball, Jeff Green et Kemba Walker : 33 points
– Robert Williams III, Darius Garland et Dorian Finney-Smith : 32 points
– Miles Bridges et Bobby Portis : 31 points
– Jayson Tatum, Nassir Little et Evan Mobley : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Damian Lillard, De’Angelo Russell, Harrison Barnes et Darius Bazley : 29 points
– Russell Westbrook : 28 points
– Luguentz Dort, Draymond Green et Clint Capela : 27 points
– Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan et Terry Rozier : 26 points
– C.J. McCollum : 25 points
– Kevin Porter Jr. : 24 points
– Devin Booker et Jerami Grant : 22 points
– Jarrett Allen et Jalen Brunson : 21 points
– Andrew Wiggins, Jaren Jackson Jr. : 20 points
– Dejounte Murray : 19 points
– Devonte’ Graham : 18 points
# Les belles carottes
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander et Jrue Holiday : 17 points
– De’Aaron Fox et Buddy Hield : 16 points
– LaMarcus Aldridge et Josh Giddey : 15 points
– Al Horford, Nickeil Alexander-Walker et Tyrese Haliburton : 14 points
– Cade Cunningham, Jordan Poole et Christian Wood : 11 points
– Jalen Green, Cam Reddish, Derrick Rose, Ricky Rubio et Immanuel Quickley : 10 points
– Evan Fournier : 8 points
– Julius Randle et Bogdan Bogdanovic : 7 points
– Norman Powell : 6 points
– Kelly Oubre Jr. : 5 points
– Anthony Edwards : 3 points
– Lonzo Ball et Anfernee Simons : 2 points
– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 1 point
– Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Deandre Ayton, Will Barton, Nikola Vucevic, LeBron James, Brandon Ingram, Jakob Poeltl, Michael Porter Jr., Collin Sexton, Kelly Olynyk, Zion Williamson et Lauri Markkanen : 0 point
– Saddiq Bey et De’Andre Hunter : – 2 points
– R.J. Barrett et Terence Davis : – 3 points
– Carmelo Anthony : – 5 points
– Patty Mills : – 6 points
# programme de ce soir
- 23h : Jazz – Heat
- 1h : Pacers – Sixers
- 1h : Magic – Wizards
- 1h : Pelicans – Grizzlies
- 1h30 : Raptors – Pistons
- 2h : Cavs – Celtics
- 4h30 : Clippers – Wolves