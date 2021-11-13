Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : des carottes toutes plus belles les unes que les autres, on valide avec validation

Julius Randle, Anthony Edwards, Carmelo Anthony, Jarrett Allen et les Bulls vous passent le bonjour, et on valide avec confirmation.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. 

# Ils ont cartonné

– James Harden : 65 points

– Luka Doncic : 57 points

– Stephen Curry : 53 points

– Kevin Durant et Trae Young : 51 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns et Dennis Schroder : 49 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Aaron Gordon : 45 points

– Kristaps Porzingis : 44 points

– Ja Morant : 43 points

– Anthony Davis : 42 points

– Richaun Holmes : 41 points

– Nikola Jokic et Jonas Valanciunas : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Joe Harris : 38 points

– Gordon Hayward et Marcus Smart : 37 points

– Chris Paul et John Collins : 35 points

– Jusuf Nurkic : 34 points

– LaMelo Ball, Jeff Green et Kemba Walker : 33 points

– Robert Williams III, Darius Garland et Dorian Finney-Smith : 32 points

– Miles Bridges et Bobby Portis : 31 points

– Jayson Tatum, Nassir Little et Evan Mobley : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Damian Lillard, De’Angelo Russell, Harrison Barnes et Darius Bazley : 29 points

– Russell Westbrook : 28 points

– Luguentz Dort, Draymond Green et Clint Capela : 27 points

– Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan et Terry Rozier : 26 points

– C.J. McCollum : 25 points

– Kevin Porter Jr. : 24 points

– Devin Booker et Jerami Grant : 22 points

– Jarrett Allen et Jalen Brunson : 21 points

– Andrew Wiggins, Jaren Jackson Jr. : 20 points

– Dejounte Murray : 19 points

– Devonte’ Graham : 18 points

# Les belles carottes

– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander et Jrue Holiday : 17 points

– De’Aaron Fox et Buddy Hield : 16 points

– LaMarcus Aldridge et Josh Giddey : 15 points

– Al Horford, Nickeil Alexander-Walker et Tyrese Haliburton : 14 points

– Cade Cunningham, Jordan Poole et Christian Wood : 11 points

– Jalen Green, Cam Reddish, Derrick Rose, Ricky Rubio et Immanuel Quickley : 10 points

– Evan Fournier : 8 points

– Julius Randle et Bogdan Bogdanovic : 7 points

– Norman Powell : 6 points

– Kelly Oubre Jr. : 5 points

– Anthony Edwards : 3 points

– Lonzo Ball et Anfernee Simons : 2 points

– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 1 point

– Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Deandre Ayton, Will Barton, Nikola Vucevic, LeBron James, Brandon Ingram, Jakob Poeltl, Michael Porter Jr., Collin Sexton, Kelly Olynyk, Zion Williamson et Lauri Markkanen : 0 point

– Saddiq Bey et De’Andre Hunter : – 2 points

– R.J. Barrett et Terence Davis : – 3 points

– Carmelo Anthony : – 5 points

– Patty Mills : – 6 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 23h : Jazz – Heat
  • 1h : Pacers – Sixers
  • 1h : Magic – Wizards
  • 1h : Pelicans – Grizzlies
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Pistons
  • 2h : Cavs – Celtics
  • 4h30 : Clippers – Wolves
