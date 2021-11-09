Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : 81 points pour Stephen Curry soit 89 de plus que Kyle Lowry, une phrase 100% TTFL

9 novembre 2021

Ce petit coquin de Kyle Lowry a donc attendu que les mecs se mettent à le pick pour lâcher une énorme bouse en TTFL. On-la-dore.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. 

# Ils ont cartonné

– Stephen Curry : 81 points

– Nikola Jokic : 60 points

– Kevin Durant : 59 points

– Jimmy Butler et Anthony Davis : 54 points

– LaMelo Ball : 52 points

– Ja Morant : 50 points

# Ils ont assuré

Carmelo Anthony : 47 points

– Will Barton : 46 points 

– Julius Randle et Harrison Barnes : 45 points

– Andre Drummond : 44 points

– D’Angelo Russell : 43 points

– Trae Young : 40 points

# C’est pas trop mal

–  Jonas Valanciunas : 39 points

– Zach LaVine et Josh Hart : 38 points

– Karl-Anthony Towns : 37 points

– DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook, John Collins, Cameron Payne et Brandon Clarke : 36 points

– De’Aaron Fox : 35 points

– LaMarcus Aldridge, Terry Rozier et Tim Hardaway Jr. : 33 points

– Anthony Edwards : 32 points

– Luka Doncic et Kyle Anderson : 31 points

– Mason Plumlee : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Gordan Hayward et Jalen Brunson : 29 points

– Chris Paul : 28 points

– Nikola Vucevic : 27 points

– Devin Booker, Jaren Jackson Jr. et Tyrese Maxey : 26 points

– James Harden : 24 points

– Seth Curry : 22 points

– Bam Adebayo et Evan Fournier : 19 points

– Jordan Poole et Miles Bridges : 18 points

– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– R.J. Barrett, Andrew Wiggins, Kristaps Porzingis et Joe Harris : 16 points

– Draymond Green : 14 points

– Lonzo Ball, De’Andre Hunter et Devonte’ Graham : 13 points

– Richaun Holmes et Aaron Gordon : 12 points

– Tyler Herro, Kemba Walker et Nickeil Alexander-Walker : 11 points

– Buddy Hield : 10 points

– Derrick Rose : 6 points

– Clint Capela et Steven Adams : 5 points

– Blake Griffin : 3 points

– Joel Embiid, Brandon Ingram, Tyrese Haliburton, LeBron James, Michael Porter Jr., Cam Reddish, Tobias Harris, Patty Mills, Zion Williamson, Kyrie Irving et Ben Simmons : 0 point

– Malik Beasley : – 1 point

– Kyle Lowry et Bruce Brown : – 8 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h30 : Sixers – Bucks
  • 3h : Jazz – Hawks
  • 4h : Clippers – Blazers
