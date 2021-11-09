TrashTalk Fantasy League : 81 points pour Stephen Curry soit 89 de plus que Kyle Lowry, une phrase 100% TTFL

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Stephen Curry : 81 points
– Nikola Jokic : 60 points
– Kevin Durant : 59 points
– Jimmy Butler et Anthony Davis : 54 points
– LaMelo Ball : 52 points
– Ja Morant : 50 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Carmelo Anthony : 47 points
– Will Barton : 46 points
– Julius Randle et Harrison Barnes : 45 points
– Andre Drummond : 44 points
– D’Angelo Russell : 43 points
– Trae Young : 40 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Jonas Valanciunas : 39 points
– Zach LaVine et Josh Hart : 38 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns : 37 points
– DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook, John Collins, Cameron Payne et Brandon Clarke : 36 points
– De’Aaron Fox : 35 points
– LaMarcus Aldridge, Terry Rozier et Tim Hardaway Jr. : 33 points
– Anthony Edwards : 32 points
– Luka Doncic et Kyle Anderson : 31 points
– Mason Plumlee : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Gordan Hayward et Jalen Brunson : 29 points
– Chris Paul : 28 points
– Nikola Vucevic : 27 points
– Devin Booker, Jaren Jackson Jr. et Tyrese Maxey : 26 points
– James Harden : 24 points
– Seth Curry : 22 points
– Bam Adebayo et Evan Fournier : 19 points
– Jordan Poole et Miles Bridges : 18 points
– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– R.J. Barrett, Andrew Wiggins, Kristaps Porzingis et Joe Harris : 16 points
– Draymond Green : 14 points
– Lonzo Ball, De’Andre Hunter et Devonte’ Graham : 13 points
– Richaun Holmes et Aaron Gordon : 12 points
– Tyler Herro, Kemba Walker et Nickeil Alexander-Walker : 11 points
– Buddy Hield : 10 points
– Derrick Rose : 6 points
– Clint Capela et Steven Adams : 5 points
– Blake Griffin : 3 points
– Joel Embiid, Brandon Ingram, Tyrese Haliburton, LeBron James, Michael Porter Jr., Cam Reddish, Tobias Harris, Patty Mills, Zion Williamson, Kyrie Irving et Ben Simmons : 0 point
– Malik Beasley : – 1 point
– Kyle Lowry et Bruce Brown : – 8 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h30 : Sixers – Bucks
- 3h : Jazz – Hawks
- 4h : Clippers – Blazers