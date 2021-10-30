Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Paul George est seul au monde, y’a rien à faire il est seul au monde

seul au monde

Score TTFL de Paul George ? 61. Score TTFL total de tous les autres joueurs des Clippers ? 61. Mais si vous l’aviez pick, vous vous foutez probablement de cette stat.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. 

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Paul George : 62 points

– Jimmy Butler et James Harden : 56 points

– Bam Adebayo : 55 points

– Torrey Craig : 47 points

– Tyler Herro : 46 points

– Kevin Durant et Jonas Valanciunas : 43 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Cole Anthony et Richaun Holmes : 41 points

– Scottie Barnes et Harrison Barnes : 39 points

– Gordon Hayward et Carmelo Anthony : 38 points

– Evan Mobley : 37 points

– Damian Lillard : 36 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Nikola Jokic : 35 points

– Mo Bamba, Buddy Hield et LaMarcus Aldridge : 32 points

– Russell Westbrook, Wendell Carter Jr. et Jusuf Nurkic : 31 points

– Gary Trent Jr. : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Anthony Davis, LeBron James et Tyrese Haliburton : 29 points

– Domantas Sabonis et Jalen Suggs : 28 points

– De’Aaron Fox : 27 points

– Brandon Ingram : 26 points

– Miles Bridges : 23 points

– Darius Garland : 22 points

– Luka Doncic : 21 points

– Fred VanVleet et Myles Turner : 20 points

– Chris Duarte et Jarrett Allen : 19 points

# Les belles carottes

– Norman Powell : 17 points

– Terance Mann : 16 points

– OG Anunoby : 13 points

– Collin Sexton et Terrence Ross : 11 points

– Michael Porter Jr. : 10 points

– C.J. McCollum : 7 points

– Mason Plumlee et Davion Mitchell : 6 points

– Kyle Lowry et Reggie Jackson : 5 points

– LaMelo Ball : 3 points

– Duncan Robinson : 2 points

– Tim Hardaway Jr., Pascal Siakam, Kristaps Porzingis, Kyrie Irving, Malcolm Brogdon, Zion Williamson, Caris LeVert et Terry Rozier : 0 point

– Blake Griffin : – 2 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 23h : Wizards – Celtics
  • 1h : Pistons – Raptors
  • 1h : Pelicans – Knicks
  • 1h30 : Pacers – Raptors
  • 1h30 : Sixers – Hawks
  • 2h : Bulls – Jazz
  • 2h : Grizzlies – Heat
  • 2h : Bucks – Spurs
  • 2h : Wolves – Nuggets
  • 2h30 : Warriors – Thunder
  • 3h : Suns – Cavs
