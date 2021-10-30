TrashTalk Fantasy League : Paul George est seul au monde, y’a rien à faire il est seul au monde

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Paul George : 62 points
– Jimmy Butler et James Harden : 56 points
– Bam Adebayo : 55 points
– Torrey Craig : 47 points
– Tyler Herro : 46 points
– Kevin Durant et Jonas Valanciunas : 43 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Cole Anthony et Richaun Holmes : 41 points
– Scottie Barnes et Harrison Barnes : 39 points
– Gordon Hayward et Carmelo Anthony : 38 points
– Evan Mobley : 37 points
– Damian Lillard : 36 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Nikola Jokic : 35 points
– Mo Bamba, Buddy Hield et LaMarcus Aldridge : 32 points
– Russell Westbrook, Wendell Carter Jr. et Jusuf Nurkic : 31 points
– Gary Trent Jr. : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Anthony Davis, LeBron James et Tyrese Haliburton : 29 points
– Domantas Sabonis et Jalen Suggs : 28 points
– De’Aaron Fox : 27 points
– Brandon Ingram : 26 points
– Miles Bridges : 23 points
– Darius Garland : 22 points
– Luka Doncic : 21 points
– Fred VanVleet et Myles Turner : 20 points
– Chris Duarte et Jarrett Allen : 19 points
# Les belles carottes
– Norman Powell : 17 points
– Terance Mann : 16 points
– OG Anunoby : 13 points
– Collin Sexton et Terrence Ross : 11 points
– Michael Porter Jr. : 10 points
– C.J. McCollum : 7 points
– Mason Plumlee et Davion Mitchell : 6 points
– Kyle Lowry et Reggie Jackson : 5 points
– LaMelo Ball : 3 points
– Duncan Robinson : 2 points
– Tim Hardaway Jr., Pascal Siakam, Kristaps Porzingis, Kyrie Irving, Malcolm Brogdon, Zion Williamson, Caris LeVert et Terry Rozier : 0 point
– Blake Griffin : – 2 points
# programme de ce soir
- 23h : Wizards – Celtics
- 1h : Pistons – Raptors
- 1h : Pelicans – Knicks
- 1h30 : Pacers – Raptors
- 1h30 : Sixers – Hawks
- 2h : Bulls – Jazz
- 2h : Grizzlies – Heat
- 2h : Bucks – Spurs
- 2h : Wolves – Nuggets
- 2h30 : Warriors – Thunder
- 3h : Suns – Cavs