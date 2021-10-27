Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : la belle casquette de LeBron James ne lui rapporte malheureusement aucun point

LeBron James 27 octobre 2021

109 points cette nuit en TrashTalk Fantasy League pour le duo Anthony Davis / Russell Westbrook, soit 109 points de plus que LeBron James.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. 

# Ils ont cartonné

– Anthony Davis : 57 points

– Russell Westbrook : 52 points

– Jakob Poeltl : 49 points

– Nikola Jokic : 48 points

# Ils ont assuré

– Rudy Gobert et Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 44 points

– Luka Doncic et Dejounte Murray : 42 points

– Tobias Harris : 41 points

– Eric Gordon et Lonnie Walker IV : 36 points

# C’est pas trop mal

– Stephen Curry : 34 points

– Evan Fournier : 31 points

– Daniel Theis et Joe Ingles : 29 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Julius Randle, Andrew Wiggins, Aaron Gordon et Draymond Green : 28 points

– Kemba Walker et Christian Wood : 27 points

– Mike Conley : 26 points

– Joel Embiid : 24 points

– Derrick Rose : 22 points

– Donovan Mitchell et Jordan Clarkson : 20 points

– Kevin Porter Jr. : 19 points

– Tim Hardaway Jr. et Andre Drummond : 17 points

# Les belles carottes

– Josh Giddey et Bojan Bogdanovic : 15 points

– Keldon Johnson : 13 points

– R.J. Barrett et Michael Porter Jr. : 12 points

– Luguentz Dort : 11 points

– Jordan Poole, Derrick White et Darius Bazley : 9 points

– Kristaps Porzingis et Tyrese Maxey : 6 points

– Jalen Green : 1 point

– LeBron James et Ben Simmons : 0 point

– Carmelo Anthony : – 1 point

– Seth Curry : – 2 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Magic – Hornets
  • 1h30 : Celtics – Wizards
  • 1h30 : Nets – Heat
  • 1h30 : Raptors – Pacers
  • 1h30 : Pelicans – Hawks
  • 2h : Bucks – Wolves
  • 2h : Thunder – Lakers
  • 4h : Suns – Kings
  • 4h : Blazers – Grizzlies
  • 4h30 : Clippers – Cavs
