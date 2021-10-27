TrashTalk Fantasy League : la belle casquette de LeBron James ne lui rapporte malheureusement aucun point

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Anthony Davis : 57 points
– Russell Westbrook : 52 points
– Jakob Poeltl : 49 points
– Nikola Jokic : 48 points
# Ils ont assuré
– Rudy Gobert et Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : 44 points
– Luka Doncic et Dejounte Murray : 42 points
– Tobias Harris : 41 points
– Eric Gordon et Lonnie Walker IV : 36 points
# C’est pas trop mal
– Stephen Curry : 34 points
– Evan Fournier : 31 points
– Daniel Theis et Joe Ingles : 29 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Julius Randle, Andrew Wiggins, Aaron Gordon et Draymond Green : 28 points
– Kemba Walker et Christian Wood : 27 points
– Mike Conley : 26 points
– Joel Embiid : 24 points
– Derrick Rose : 22 points
– Donovan Mitchell et Jordan Clarkson : 20 points
– Kevin Porter Jr. : 19 points
– Tim Hardaway Jr. et Andre Drummond : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Josh Giddey et Bojan Bogdanovic : 15 points
– Keldon Johnson : 13 points
– R.J. Barrett et Michael Porter Jr. : 12 points
– Luguentz Dort : 11 points
– Jordan Poole, Derrick White et Darius Bazley : 9 points
– Kristaps Porzingis et Tyrese Maxey : 6 points
– Jalen Green : 1 point
– LeBron James et Ben Simmons : 0 point
– Carmelo Anthony : – 1 point
– Seth Curry : – 2 points
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Magic – Hornets
- 1h30 : Celtics – Wizards
- 1h30 : Nets – Heat
- 1h30 : Raptors – Pacers
- 1h30 : Pelicans – Hawks
- 2h : Bucks – Wolves
- 2h : Thunder – Lakers
- 4h : Suns – Kings
- 4h : Blazers – Grizzlies
- 4h30 : Clippers – Cavs