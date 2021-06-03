TrashTalk Fantasy League : Kawhi Leonard qui cartonne dans un match important, une phrase so 2019

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Luka Doncic : 59 points
– Donovan Mitchell : 55 points
– Tobias Harris : 53 points
– Rudy Gobert : 51 points
– Trae Young : 48 points
– Ben Simmons : 44 points
– Bradley Beal : 43 points
– Paul George : 42 points
– Ja Morant : 41 points
– Seth Curry et Dillon Brooks : 40 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Clint Capela : 39 points
– Russell Westbrook : 37 points
– Rui Hachimura : 34 points
– Dwight Howard et Royce O’Neale : 32 points
# Un peu léger quand même
– Bojan Bogdanovic : 28 points
– Julius Randle et R.J. Barrett : 27 points
– Jonas Valanciunas : 26 points
– Tim Hardaway Jr. et Jaren Jackson Jr. : 25 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Kawhi Leonard : 22 points
– John Collins, Jordan Clarkson et De’Andre Hunter : 21 points
– Daniel Gafford : 19 points
– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Kristaps Porzingis : 14 points
– Mike Conley : 12 points
– Derrick Rose : 8 points
– Joel Embiid et Joe Ingles : 0 point
– Kyle Anderson : – 2 points
– Danilo Gallinari : – 5 points
# programme de ce soir
- 2h : Blazers – Nuggets
- 4h30 : Lakers – Suns