Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Kawhi Leonard qui cartonne dans un match important, une phrase so 2019

Par
Publié le
Kawhi Leonard 14 juillet 202 pari 0

Les Clippers ont tellement déteint sur Kawhi Leonard qu’il est devenu un piètre joueur de Playoffs.

 Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Luka Doncic : 59 points

– Donovan Mitchell : 55 points

– Tobias Harris : 53 points

– Rudy Gobert : 51 points

– Trae Young : 48 points

– Ben Simmons : 44 points

– Bradley Beal : 43 points

– Paul George : 42 points

– Ja Morant : 41 points

– Seth Curry et Dillon Brooks : 40 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

– Clint Capela : 39 points

– Russell Westbrook : 37 points

– Rui Hachimura : 34 points

– Dwight Howard et Royce O’Neale : 32 points

# Un peu léger quand même

– Bojan Bogdanovic : 28 points

– Julius Randle et R.J. Barrett : 27 points

– Jonas Valanciunas : 26 points

– Tim Hardaway Jr. et Jaren Jackson Jr. : 25 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Kawhi Leonard : 22 points

– John Collins, Jordan Clarkson et De’Andre Hunter : 21 points

– Daniel Gafford : 19 points

– Bogdan Bogdanovic : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Kristaps Porzingis : 14 points

– Mike Conley : 12 points

– Derrick Rose : 8 points

– Joel Embiid et Joe Ingles : 0 point

– Kyle Anderson : – 2 points

– Danilo Gallinari : – 5 points

# programme de ce soir

  • 2h : Blazers – Nuggets
  • 4h30 : Lakers – Suns
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top