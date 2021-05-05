Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Chris Paul passe au level up et rajoute un top pick à son merveilleux CV 2020-21

Par
Publié le
Chris Paul 5 mai 2021

Les prochaines étapes c’est un poster sur Tacko Fall et la bague en juillet, et là on pourra parler de plus grosse saison individuelle all-time.

 Source image : YouTube

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré

# Ils ont cartonné

– Chris Paul : 57 points

– Isaac Okoro : 56 points

– Kyrie Irving : 54 points

– Kevin Durant : 52 points

– Hamidou Diallo : 50 points

– Jrue Holiday : 48 points

– Zion Williamson et Lonzo Ball : 45 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 44 points

– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 43 points

– Devin Booker et Mikal Bridges : 42 points

– Stephen Curry et LaMelo Ball : 41 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

– Marcus Morris : 39 points

– Collin Sexton : 38 points

– Khris Middleton : 37 points

– Luka Doncic et Andrew Wiggins : 36 points

– Fred VanVleet : 35 points

– Jarrett Allen, Paul George et Darius Bazley : 34 points

– Deandre Ayton, Delon Wright et Sekou Doumbouya : 32 points

– Brad Wanamaker et Gabriel Deck : 31 points

– Duncan Robinson : 30 points

# Un peu pourri quand même

– Bam Adebayo et Buddy Hield : 28 points

– Pascal Siakam : 27 points

– Kawhi Leonard et Draymond Green : 24 points

– Richaun Holmes : 21 points

– Brandon Ingram : 19 points

# Les belles carottes

– Kevin Love : 14 points

– Terry Rozier : 12 points

– Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Darius Garland, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes, Jerami Grant, Kristaps Porzingis et James Harden : 0 point

– Lauri Markkanen : – 1 point

# programme de ce soir

  • 1h : Magic – Celtics
  • 1h30 : Cavs – Blazers
  • 2h : Hawks – Suns
  • 2h : Pacers – Kings
  • 2h : Rockets – Sixers
  • 2h : Bucks – Wizards
  • 2h : Wolves – Grizzlies
  • 3h : Nuggets – Knicks
  • 3h : Jazz – Spurs
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top