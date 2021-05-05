TrashTalk Fantasy League : Chris Paul passe au level up et rajoute un top pick à son merveilleux CV 2020-21

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Chris Paul : 57 points
– Isaac Okoro : 56 points
– Kyrie Irving : 54 points
– Kevin Durant : 52 points
– Hamidou Diallo : 50 points
– Jrue Holiday : 48 points
– Zion Williamson et Lonzo Ball : 45 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 44 points
– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 43 points
– Devin Booker et Mikal Bridges : 42 points
– Stephen Curry et LaMelo Ball : 41 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Marcus Morris : 39 points
– Collin Sexton : 38 points
– Khris Middleton : 37 points
– Luka Doncic et Andrew Wiggins : 36 points
– Fred VanVleet : 35 points
– Jarrett Allen, Paul George et Darius Bazley : 34 points
– Deandre Ayton, Delon Wright et Sekou Doumbouya : 32 points
– Brad Wanamaker et Gabriel Deck : 31 points
– Duncan Robinson : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Bam Adebayo et Buddy Hield : 28 points
– Pascal Siakam : 27 points
– Kawhi Leonard et Draymond Green : 24 points
– Richaun Holmes : 21 points
– Brandon Ingram : 19 points
# Les belles carottes
– Kevin Love : 14 points
– Terry Rozier : 12 points
– Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Darius Garland, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes, Jerami Grant, Kristaps Porzingis et James Harden : 0 point
– Lauri Markkanen : – 1 point
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Magic – Celtics
- 1h30 : Cavs – Blazers
- 2h : Hawks – Suns
- 2h : Pacers – Kings
- 2h : Rockets – Sixers
- 2h : Bucks – Wizards
- 2h : Wolves – Grizzlies
- 3h : Nuggets – Knicks
- 3h : Jazz – Spurs