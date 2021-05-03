TrashTalk Fantasy League : un monde où Anthony Davis et LeBron James ne dépassent pas le 30, en voilà une bonne idée

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 70 points
– Pascal Siakam : 63 points
– Kyle Lowry : 61 points
– Kevin Durant et Joel Embiid : 52 points
– C.J McCollum : 51 points
– Jayson Tatum : 48 points
– Julius Randle, Derrick Rose et Khris Middleton : 46 points
– Devin Booker : 45 points
– Damian Lillard et Jimmy Butler : 44 points
– Bam Adebayo : 41 points
– Seth Curry : 40 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Luka Doncic et Evan Fournier : 39 points
– Marvin Bagley, Kelly Olynyk et Torrey Craig : 38 points
– Andre Drummond et Buddy Hield : 36 points
– Norman Powell : 35 points
– Jusuf Nurkic et Gorgui Dieng : 34 points
– R.J Barrett et P.J Washington : 33 points
– Kyle Kuzma : 32 points
– Dwight Howard : 31 points
– LeBron James, Richaun Holmes, Dwight Powell, Darius Bazley et Theo Maledon : 30 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Chris Paul : 28 points
– Christian Wood : 25 points
– Kyrie Irving : 24 points
– Anthony Davis et Terry Rozier : 23 points
– Mikal Bridges et LaMelo Ball : 21 points
– Blake Griffin : 20 points
– Jrue Holiday et Montrezl Harrell : 19 points
– Deandre Ayton et Carmelo Anthony : 17 points
# Les belles carottes
– Goran Dragic et Josh Richardson : 16 points
– Marcus Smart : 15 points
– Devonte’ Graham : 14 points
– Jaylen Brown : 13 points
– Ben Simmons : 12 points
– Enes Kanter : 11 points
– Tobias Harris : 9 points
– Brook Lopez : 8 points
– DeMar DeRozan, Tyler Herro, Hassan Whiteside, Dejounte Murray, Bobby Portis : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 01h00 : Pistons – Magic
- 01h00 : Wizards – Pacers
- 01h30 : Pelicans – Warriors
- 02h00 : Hawks – Blazers
- 03h00 : Grizzlies – Knicks
- 03h00 : Bulls – Sixers
- 04h00 : Jazz – Spurs
- 04h00 : Lakers – Nuggets