TrashTalk Fantasy League : 1 point pour Anthony Davis, ça doit vouloir dire qu’Anthony Davis n’est pas un bon joueur de basket

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 52 points
– Derrick White : 47 points
– Dennis Schroder et Luka Doncic : 46 points
– Brandon Ingram et Kemba Walker : 45 points
– Bobby Portis : 44 points
– Zion Williamson et Jakob Poeltl : 42 points
– Andre Drummond : 41 points
– Nikola Vucevic : 40 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Willy Hernangomez : 39 points
– Chris Paul : 38 points
– Kentavious Caldwell-Pope : 37 points
– Josh Jackson : 35 points
– Khris Middleton et Kristaps Porzingis : 34 points
– Thaddeus Young : 32 points
– Coby White : 31 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Joel Embiid : 28 points
– Tobias Harris et Montrzel Harrell : 26 points
– Deandre Ayton : 24 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Jrue Holiday : 22 points
– Isaiah Stewart : 21 points
– Jayson Tatum et Miles Brigdes : 19 points
# Les belles carottes
– Devin Booker et Devonte’ Graham : 15 points
– Kyle Kuzma : 13 points
– Terry Rozier : 12 points
– Anthony Davis : 1 point
– Jaylen Brown, Jerami Grant, Evan Fournier, DeMar DeRozan, Dejounte Murray, P.J. Washington et Ben Simmons : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 1h30 : Hawks – Heat
- 1h30 : Nets – Celtics
- 2h : Hornets – Cavs
- 2h : Rockets – Clippers
- 2h : Thunder – Wizards
- 4h : Warriors – Nuggets
- 4h : Blazers – Grizzlies