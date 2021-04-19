TrashTalk Fantasy League : Chris Boucher et Terry Rozier qui performent, c’est le retour officiel de la TTFL pour les nez fins

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Clint Capela : 57 points
– Trae Young et Terry Rozier : 56 points
– Chris Boucher : 55 points
– De’Aaron Fox : 54 points
– Zion Williamson : 53 points
– Julius Randle : 47 points
– Luka Doncic : 45 points
– Malcolm Brogdon, Luguentz Dort et Kevin Huerter : 44 points
– Landry Shamet : 43 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Bam Adebayo et Terence Davis : 39 points
– Domantas Sabonis : 38 points
– Kelly Olynyk et Harrison Barnes : 37 points
– Dorian Finney-Smith : 36 points
– Paul George, T.J. McConnell et Christian Wood : 35 points
– Derrick Rose, Kevin Porter Jr. et Jae’Sean Tate : 34 points
– P.J. Washington, Jalen Brunson et Dwayne Bacon : 33 points
– Kawhi Leonard : 32 points
– Bogdan Bogdanovic, Marcus Morris et Anthony Edwards : 31 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Miles Bridges : 29 points
– Goran Dragic et Carmelo Anthony : 28 points
– Kyrie Irving : 27 points
– Gary Trent Jr. : 26 points
– C.J. McCollum et Jusuf Nurkic : 25 points
– Kendrick Nunn, Cole Anthony et Wendell Carter Jr. : 24 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Brandon Ingram : 23 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns et Enes Kanter : 20 points
– R.J. Barrett : 19 points
# Les belles carottes
– Myles Turner, Norman Powell et Tyler Herro : 15 points
– Kevin Durant : 13 points
– Kristaps Porzingis : 12 points
– Caris LeVert et John Collins : 11 points
– D’Angelo Russell et Tyrese Haliburton : 6 points
– Buddy Hield et Tim Hardaway Jr. : 2 points
– Jimmy Butler, Damian Lillard, Fred VanVleet, John Wall, Pascal Siakam, Richaun Holmes, Devonte’ Graham, Kyle Lowry, Terence Ross, OG Anunoby et James Harden : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- 1h : Pistons – Cavs
- 1h30 : Celtics – Bulls
- 1h30 : Sixers – Warriors
- 2h : Pacers – Spurs
- 2h : Heat – Rockets
- 2h : Wizards – Thunder
- 2h : Bucks – Suns
- 3h : Nuggets – Grizzlies
- 4h : Lakers – Jazz