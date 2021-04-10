TrashTalk Fantasy League : 18 points pour Joel Embiid, plutôt pas terrible pour un candidat MVP, enfin on croit, enfin p’t’être

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
# Ils ont cartonné
– Jayson Tatum : 86 points
– Zach LaVine : 73 points
– Trae Young : 64 points
– Zion Williamson : 62 points
– Nikola Jokic : 57 points
– Kawhi Leonard : 50 points
– Karl-Anthony Towns, Reggie Jackson et DeMar DeRozan : 47 points
– Jonas Valanciunas et Miles Bridges : 46 points
– Marcus Smart : 45 points
– Clint Capela : 43 points
– Anthony Edwards, Stephen Curry et Russell Westbrook : 40 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Nikola Vucevic, Terence Mann et Jaylen Brown : 39 points
– Monte Morris et Jalen McDaniels : 38 points
– D’Angelo Russell, Kelly Oubre Jr. et Derrick White : 37 points
– Ja Morant et Robin Lopez : 36 points
– Domantas Sabonis, Jordan Nwora et Tobias Harris : 35 points
– Michael Porter Jr. et Jeff Teague : 34 points
– Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley et Terrence Ross : 33 points
– R.J. Barrett et Jakob Poeltl : 31 points
– Doug McDermott, James Wiseman, Alex Len, P.J. Washington et James Ennis : 30 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Danilo Gallinari : 28 points
– Kemba Walker et Devonte’ Graham : 27 points
– Andrew Wiggins : 25 points
– Ben Simmons : 24 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Bradley Beal : 22 points
– Terry Rozier : 20 points
– Joel Embiid et Caris LeVert : 18 points
# Les belles carottes
– Brandon Ingram et Dejounte Murray : 15 points
– Draymond Green : 12 points
– Bogdan Bogdanovic et Aaron Gordon : 11 points
– Malcolm Brogdon : 10 points
– Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, John Wall, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton et Myles Turner : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- Cavs-Raptors
- Nets-Lakers
- Thunder-Sixers
- Jazz-Kings
- Warriors-Rockets
- Suns-Wizards
- Blazers-Pistons