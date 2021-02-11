TrashTalk Fantasy League : 78 points pour Giannis Antetokounmpo et 24 pour Domantas Sabonis, deux salles deux ambiances

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 78 points
– Zach LaVine : 69 points
– Kyrie Irving : 62 points
– John Collins : 56 points
– Kawhi Leonard : 55 points
– Terry Rozier : 54 points
– Luka Doncic : 49 points
– Al Horford et Norman Powell : 48 points
– Lou Williams : 46 points
– Chris Paul : 45 points
– Zion Williamson, Kyle Anderson et Paul Millsap : 43 points
– Trae Young : 41 points
– Chris Boucher et Devin Booker : 40 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Pascal Siakam, Kenrich Williams et Kevin Huerter : 39 points
– Coby White : 38 points
– Naz Reid : 37 points
– Kyle Lowry, Dennis Schroder et Lonzo Ball : 36 points
– Nikola Jokic, Montrezl Harrell et Michael Porter Jr. : 35 points
– LeBron James, Jarrett Allen : 34 points
– Bradley Beal et Hamidou Diallo : 32 points
– James Harden : 31 points
– Russell Westbrook et DeAndre Jordan : 30 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Deandre Ayton : 29 points
– Khris Middleton : 28 points
– Jonas Valanciunas, Karl-Anthony Towns et Dillon Brooks : 27 points
– Malik Beasley : 26 points
– Domantas Sabonis et LaMelo Ball : 24 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Brandon Ingram, Fred VanVleet et Ja Morant : 22 points
– Gordon Hayward, Tim Hardaway Jr. et Rui Hachimura : 21 points
– Malcolm Brogdon : 18 points
– Kristaps Porzingis : 17 points
– Josh Richardson et Jamal Murray : 15 points
# Les belles carottes
– Anthony Edwards : 13 points
– Clint Capela et Darius Garland : 12 points
– Danilo Gallinari : 10 points
– Cam Reddish : 8 points
– Andre Drummond et Collin Sexton : 5 points
– Myles Turner : 3 points
– Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Devonte’ Graham et Paul George : 0 point
# programme de ce soir
- Rockets-Heat
- Celtics-Raptors
- Pistons-Pacers
- Warriors-Magic
- Blazers-Sixers