TrashTalk Fantasy League : orgie de points en mode Mercredi Panzani, disons qu’il ne fallait surtout pas prendre LaMarcus Aldridge

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.
C’est quoi la TrashTalk Fantasy League ? Règles et explications pour jouer à la TTFL, le meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie
L’adresse qui va bien pour tout savoir sur ton jeu préféré
# Ils ont cartonné
– Joel Embiid : 71 points
– Kevin Durant : 66 points
– Clint Capela : 65 points
– Deandre Ayton : 60 points
– Trae Young et Collin Sexton : 57 points
– Kristaps Porzingis : 55 points
– Kawhi Leonard et Kendrick Nunn : 51 points
– Jerami Grant : 48 points
– John Collins, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving et Daniel Theis : 45 points
– James Harden : 44 points
– Cedi Osman : 41 points
– Domantas Sabonis : 40 points
# Ils ont fait le boulot
– Nikola Vucevic : 39 points
– James Wiseman : 38 points
– Fred VanVleet : 37 points
– Paul George : 36 points
– Blake Griffin et Dejounte Murray: 34 points
– Larry Nance Jr., Taurean Prince, Malcolm Brogdon et Tobias Harris : 33 points
– Christian Wood et Bam Adebayo : 32 points
– Jarrett Allen, Victor Oladipo, Kevin Huerter et De’Aaron Fox : 31 points
– Marcus Smart, Kelly Olynyk et Ivica Zubac : 30 points
# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire
– Aaron Gordon, Ben Simmons, Luka Doncic, Andrew Wiggins, Cole Anthony et Kelly Oubre Jr. : 29 points
– Devin Booker : 28 points
– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 27 points
– D’Angelo Russell : 26 points
– Pascal Siakam et DeMar DeRozan : 25 points
– Kemba Walker : 24 points
– Evan Fournier et Duncan Robinson : 23 points
# Un peu pourri quand même
– Eric Gordon et Jaylen Brown : 22 points
– Chris Paul : 21 points
– Andre Drummond et Marvin Bagley III : 20 points
– Goran Dragic : 19 points
– Dwight Howard : 18 points
– Serge Ibaka et Malik Beasley : 16 points
# Les belles carottes
– Draymond Green, Buddy Hield et Derrick Rose : 15 points
– Tristan Thompson : 12 points
– Kyle Lowry : 11 points
– Marcus Morris : 10 points
– DeMarcus Cousins : 7 points
– Lou Williams : 4 points
– Rajon Rondo et Terrence Ross : 3 points
– Norman Powell et LaMarcus Aldridge : 1 point
– Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, Kevin Love, Jayson Tatum, Josh Richardson, Dwight Powell, Caris LeVert, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, Danilo Gallinari, Karl-Anthony Towns, John Wall et tous les joueurs de Hornets-Wizards et Blazers-Grizzlies : 0 point
– Anthony Edwards : – 4 points
# programme de ce soir
- Bucks-Lakers
- Jazz-Pelicans
- Warriors-Knicks