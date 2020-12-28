Conseils des experts

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid et Kawhi Leonard n'ont pas joué, en vous souhaitant une bonne semaine

Le pire dans tout ça, c’est que les mecs censés être bons à leur place ne l’ont même pas été. Foutues carottes du dimanche soir.

C’est parti pour le petit point TTFL matinal, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui. Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain.

# Ils ont cartonné

– Julius Randle : 58 points

– Andre Drummond et Gordon Hayward : 49 points

– Giannis Antetokounmpo : 48 points

– Stephen Curry et Wendell Carter Jr. : 45 points

– Elfrid Payton : 44 points

– Brandon Ingram et Kevin Durant : 43 points

– Luka Doncic et Zach LaVine : 40 points

# Ils ont fait le boulot

Lauri Markannen et Marc Gasol : 36 points

– Jayson Tatum, Cam Johnson et Andrew Wiggins : 35 points

– Kyle Kuzma, Bradley Beal, Terrence Ross, Kyrie Irving, Mikal Bridges et Tobias Harris : 34 points

– Markelle Fultz, Alec Burks et Collin Sexton : 33 points

– Keldon Johnson : 32 points

– Bobby Portis, Raul Neto, Malcolm Brogdon et Josh Richardson : 33 points

– Khris Middleton et Nikola Vucevic : 30 points

# Ils doivent ou peuvent mieux faire

– Lonzo Ball et Jaylen Brown : 29 points

– Deandre Ayton, Ben Simmons, Domantas Sabonis, Thomas Bryant et LeBron James : 28 points

– Tim Hardaway Jr. : 27 points

– Zion Williamson, Evan Fournier et Jarrett Allen : 26 points

– Coby White : 25 points

– Terry Rozier, Devin Booker et T.J. Warren : 24 points

# C’est quand même pas terrible

– Cole Anthony et R.J. Barrett : 23 points

– Mitchell Robinson, Dejounte Murray et Serge Ibaka : 21 points

– Marcus Smart et Steven Adams : 20 points

– Myles Tuner : 19 points

– Devonte’ Graham et Chris Paul : 18 points

– Montrezl Harrell et Darius Garland : 17 points

– Buddy Hield et Deni Avdija : 16 points

# Les belles carottes

– Marvin Bagley III et Rickey Rubio : 15 points

– Caris LeVert : 14 points

– LaMelo Ball : 13 points

– Paul George, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeMar DeRozan et Tristan Thompson : 12 points

– Malik Beasley : 11 points

– Jrue Holiday, Hassan Whiteside et James Wiseman : 10 points

– Aaron Gordon : 9 points

– De’Aaron Fox, Anthony Edwards et Kevin Love : 7 points

– Kelly Oubre Jr. et Brook Lopez : 6 points

– Davis Bertans : 5 points

– LaMarcus Aldridge : 4 points

– Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook et Draymond Green : 0 point

– D’Angelo Russell et Lou Williams : – 2 points

# Le programme de ce soir

  • Hawks – Pistons
  • Nets – Grizzlies
  • Thunder – Jazz
  • Nuggets – Rockets
  • Lakers – Blazers
