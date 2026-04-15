Playoffs NBA 2026 : le programme complet du premier tour
Le 15 avr. 2026 à 10:13 par Timéo Gomes
Ça y est, la NBA nous a dévoilé le calendrier (presque) complet de ce premier tour de Playoffs NBA 2026. À vos agendas !
Conférence Est
Detroit Pistons (1) – Vainqueur du Game 3 du Play-In (8)
- Game 1 : Detroit Pistons – ???, dans la nuit du dimanche 19 au lundi 20 avril à 0h30
- Game 2 : Detroit Pistons – ???, dans la nuit du mercredi 22 au jeudi 23 avril à 1h
- Game 3 : ??? – Detroit Pistons, samedi 25 avril à 19h
- Game 4 : ??? – Detroit Pistons, dans la nuit du lundi 27 avril au mardi 28 avril, horaire à déterminer
- Game 5* : Detroit Pistons – ???, dans la nuit du mercredi 29 au jeudi 30 avril, horaire à déterminer
- Game 6* : ??? – Detroit Pistons, dans la nuit du vendredi 1er au samedi 2 mai, horaire à déterminer
- Game 7* : Detroit Pistons – ???, dans la nuit du dimanche 3 au lundi 4 mai, horaire à déterminer
*Si nécessaire
Boston Celtics (2) – Vainqueur du Game 2 du Play-In (7)
- Game 1 : Boston Celtics – ???, dimanche 19 avril à 19h
- Game 2 : Boston Celtics – ???, dans la nuit du mardi 21 au mercredi 22 avril à 1h
- Game 3 : ??? – Celtics, dans la nuit du vendredi 24 au samedi 25 avril à 1h
- Game 4 : ??? – Celtics, dans la nuit du dimanche 26 au lundi 27 avril à 1h
- Game 5* : Boston Celtics – ???, dans la nuit du mardi 28 au mercredi 29 avril, horaire à déterminer
- Game 6* : ??? – Celtics, dans la nuit du jeudi 30 avril au vendredi 1er mai, horaire à déterminer
- Game 7* : Boston Celtics – ???, dans la nuit du samedi 2 au dimanche 3 mai, horaire à déterminer
New York Knicks (3) – Atlanta Hawks (6)
- Game 1 : New York Knicks – Atlanta Hawks, dans la nuit du samedi 18 au dimanche 19 avril à minuit
- Game 2 : New York Knicks – Atlanta Hawks, dans la nuit du lundi 20 au mardi 21 avril à 2h
- Game 3 : Atlanta Hawks – New York Knicks, dans la nuit du jeudi 23 au vendredi 24 avril à 1h
- Game 4 : Atlanta Hawks – New York Knicks, dans la nuit du samedi 25 au dimanche 26 avril à minuit
- Game 5* : New York Knicks – Atlanta Hawks, dans la nuit du mardi 28 au mercredi 29 avril, horaire à déterminer
- Game 6* : Atlanta Hawks – New York Knicks, dans la nuit du jeudi 30 avril au vendredi 1er mai, horaire à déterminer
- Game 7* : New York Knicks – Atlanta Hawks, dans la nuit du samedi 2 au dimanche 3 mai, horaire à déterminer
Cleveland Cavaliers (4) – Toronto Raptors (5)
- Game 1 : Cleveland Cavaliers – Toronto Raptors, samedi 18 avril à 19h
- Game 2 : Cleveland Cavaliers – Toronto Raptors, dans la nuit du lundi 20 au mardi 21 avril à 1h
- Game 3 : Toronto Raptors – Cleveland Cavaliers, dans la nuit du jeudi 23 au vendredi 24 avril à 2h
- Game 4 : Toronto Raptors – Cleveland Cavaliers, dimanche 26 avril à 19h
- Game 5* : Cleveland Cavaliers – Toronto Raptors, dans la nuit du mercredi 29 au jeudi 30 avril, horaire à déterminer
- Game 6* : Toronto Raptors – Cleveland Cavaliers, dans la nuit du vendredi 1er au samedi 2 mai, horaire à déterminer
- Game 7* : Cleveland Cavaliers – Toronto Raptors, dans la nuit du dimanche 3 au lundi 4 mai, horaire à déterminer
Conférence Ouest
Oklahoma City Thunder (1) – Vainqueur du Game 3 du Play-In (8)
- Game 1 : Oklahoma City Thunder – ???, dimanche 19 avril à 21h30
- Game 2 : Oklahoma City Thunder – ???, dans la nuit du mercredi 22 au jeudi 23 avril à 3h30
- Game 3 : ??? – Oklahoma City Thunder, samedi 25 avril à 21h30
- Game 4 : ??? – Oklahoma City Thunder, dans la nuit du lundi 27 au mardi 28 avril, horaire à déterminer
- Game 5* : Oklahoma City Thunder – ???, dans la nuit du mercredi 29 au jeudi 30 avril, horaire à déterminer
- Game 6* : ??? – Oklahoma City Thunder, dans la nuit du vendredi 1er au samedi 2 mai, horaire à déterminer
- Game 7* : Oklahoma City Thunder – ???, dans la nuit du dimanche 3 au lundi 4 mai, horaire à déterminer
San Antonio Spurs (2) – Portland Trail Blazers (7)
- Game 1 : San Antonio Spurs – Portland Trail Blazers, dans la nuit du dimanche 19 au lundi 20 avril à 3h
- Game 2 : San Antonio Spurs – Portland Trail Blazers, dans la nuit du mardi 21 au mercredi 22 avril à 2h
- Game 3 : Portland Trail Blazers – San Antonio Spurs, dans la nuit du vendredi 24 au samedi 25 avril à 4h30
- Game 4 : Portland Trail Blazers – San Antonio Spurs, dimanche 26 avril à 21h30
- Game 5* : San Antonio Spurs – Portland Trail Blazers, dans la nuit du mardi 28 au mercredi 29 avril, horaire à déterminer
- Game 6* : Portland Trail Blazers – San Antonio Spurs, dans la nuit du jeudi 30 avril au vendredi 1er mai, horaire à déterminer
- Game 7* : San Antonio Spurs – Portland Trail Blazers, dans la nuit du samedi 2 au dimanche 3 mai, horaire à déterminer
Denver Nuggets (3) – Minnesota Timberwolves (6)
- Game 1 : Denver Nuggets – Minnesota Timberwolves, samedi 18 avril à 21h30
- Game 2 : Denver Nuggets – Minnesota Timberwolves, dans la nuit du lundi 20 au mardi 21 avril à 4h30
- Game 3 : Minnesota Timberwolves – Denver Nuggets, dans la nuit du jeudi 23 au vendredi 24 avril à 3h30
- Game 4 : Minnesota Timberwolves – Denver Nuggets, dans la nuit du samedi 25 au dimanche 26 avril à 2h30
- Game 5* : Denver Nuggets – Minnesota Timberwolves, dans la nuit du lundi 27 au mardi 28 avril, horaire à déterminer
- Game 6* : Minnesota Timberwolves – Denver Nuggets, dans la nuit du jeudi 30 avril au vendredi 1er mai, horaire à déterminer
- Game 7* : Denver Nuggets – Minnesota Timberwolves, dans la nuit du samedi 2 au dimanche 3 mai, horaire à déterminer
Los Angeles Lakers (4) – Houston Rockets (5)
- Game 1 : Los Angeles Lakers – Houston Rockets, dans la nuit du samedi 18 au dimanche 19 avril à 2h30
- Game 2 : Los Angeles Lakers – Houston Rockets, dans la nuit du mardi 21 au mercredi 22 avril à 4h30
- Game 3 : Houston Rockets – Los Angeles Lakers, dans la nuit du vendredi 24 au samedi 25 avril à 2h
- Game 4 : Houston Rockets – Los Angeles Lakers, dans la nuit du dimanche 26 au lundi 27 avril à 3h30
- Game 5* : Los Angeles Lakers – Houston Rockets, dans la nuit du mercredi 29 au jeudi 30 avril, horaire à déterminer
- Game 6* : Houston Rockets – Los Angeles Lakers, dans la nuit du vendredi 1er au samedi 2 mai, horaire à déterminer
- Game 7* : Los Angeles Lakers – Houston Rockets, dans la nuit du dimanche 3 au lundi 4 mai, horaire à déterminer
Tags : NBA Playoffs, premier tour, programme