NBA Mock Draft 2025 : le 1er tour projeté, selon 5 gros médias US

La Draft NBA 2025 débute ce soir avec le 1er tour et 30 jeunes prospects appelés par Adam Silver pour rejoindre la NBA. Quel choix pour chaque franchise ? Est-ce qu’on aura des surprises sur le gong ? On a décidé de monter une Mock Draft en se basant sur les derniers retours des principaux médias US.

On s’est basé sur les Mock Draft d’ESPN, de The Athletic, de The Ringer, de Bleacher Report et enfin de CBS Sports pour offrir un éventail large et plutôt bien sourcé. On n’est jamais à l’abri d’une surprise bien sûr mais les tendances ci-dessous devraient quand même nous donner une petite idée des événements de la nuit prochaine. Le choix sélectionné est celui qui tombe à la majorité selon les différents médias. Si le nom a déjà été sélectionné, on opte alors pour l’un des autres choix disponibles.

Pick 1 : Cooper Flagg

Aucun débat ici, Cooper Flagg a toujours été annoncé en premier choix, il filera à Dallas. Les médias US n’ont aucun doute à ce sujet.

Pick 2 : Dylan Harper

Là encore, un consensus parfait entre les gros médias US. Les Spurs et Dylan Harper, c’est un mariage qui semble acté, sauf grosse surprise de dernière minute.

Pick 3 : V.J. Edgecombe

Autre option : Ace Bailey (The Ringer)

Globalement, le joueur des Bahamas est très largement favori mais les Sixers sont une des équipes qui pourraient bouger ses pions avec un gros trade le soir de la Draft. Rien n’est certain à Philly.

Pick 4 : Kon Knueppel

Autres options : V.J. Edgecombe (The Ringer), Ace Bailey (Bleacher Report)

Pick 5 : Jeremiah Fears

Autres options : Kon Knueppel (The Ringer), Tre Johnson (Bleacher Report / CBS Sports)

Pick 6 : Ace Bailey

Autres options : Tre Johnson (The Ringer), Jeremiah Fears (Bleacher Report)

Pick 7 : Khaman Maluach

Autres options : Jeremiah Fears (The Ringer / CBS Sports), Tre Johnson (The Athletic)

Pick 8 : Tre Johnson

Autres options : Noa Essengue (Bleacher Report), Kasparas Jakucionis (The Athletic), Derik Queen (The Ringer), Khaman Maluach (CBS Sports)

Pick 9 : Noa Essengue

Autres options : Khaman Maluach (The Athletic, The Ringer), Derik Queen (Bleacher Report)

Yeah, le premier Français de notre Draft 2025 et Adam Silver devrait l’appeler autour de la fin du Top 10. Il est là notre premier cocorico de la soirée.

Pick 10 : Carter Bryant

Autres options : Noa Essengue (The Ringer), Derik Queen (The Athletic), Kon Knueppel (Bleacher Report)

Pick 11 : Kasparas Jakucionis

Autres options : Carter Bryant (The Ringer, Bleacher Report), Noa Essengue (The Athletic), Egor Demin (CBS Sports)

Pick 12 : Derik Queen

Autres options : Carter Bryant (The Athletic), Asa Newell (Bleacher Report), Kasparas Jakucionis (The Ringer), Collin Murray-Boyles (ESPN)

Pick 13 : Joan Beringer

Autres options : Egor Demin (ESPN), Kasparas Jakucionis (Bleacher Report, CBS Sports)

Pick 14 : Cedric Coward

Autres options : Joan Beringer (ESPN, CBS Sports), Thomas Sorber (The Ringer), Collin Murray-Boyles (Bleacher Report),

Pick 15 : Collin Murray-Boyles

Autres options : Derik Queen (ESPN), Cedric Coward (Bleacher Report, CBS Sports)

Pick 16 : Nique Clifford

Autres options : Cedric Coward (ESPN, The Ringer), Collin Murray-Boyles (CBS Sports), Liam McNeeley (The Athletic)

Pick 17 : Thomas Sorber

Autres options : Danny Wolf (CBS Sports), Nique Clifford (The Ringer), Egor Demin (Bleacher Report)

Pick 18 : Danny Wolf

Autres options : Will Riley (Bleacher Report), Liam McNeeley (CBS Sports)

Pick 19 : Egor Demin

Autres options : Nolan Traoré (Bleacher Report), Jase Richardson (CBS Sports), Asa Newell (ESPN)

Pick 20 : Walter Clayton Jr.

Autres options : Asa Newell (The Athletic), Liam McNeeley (ESPN)

Pick 21 : Hugo Gonzalez

Autres options : Nique Clifford (The Athletic), Will Riley (The Ringer), Thomas Sorber (Bleacher Report), Nolan Traoré (CBS Sports)

Pick 22 : Nolan Traoré

Autres options : Joan Beringer (Bleacher Report), Rasheer Fleming (The Ringer), Asa Newell (CBS Sports), Will Riley (The Athletic)

Pick 23 : Liam McNeeley

Autres options : Walter Clayton Jr. (ESPN), Jase Richardson (The Athletic), Drake Powell (The Ringer), Thomas Sorber (CBS Sports)

Pick 24 : Will Riley

Autres options : Danny Wolf (Bleacher Report), Hugo Gonzalez (The Athletic), Noah Penda (The Ringer) Yanic Konan Niederhauser (CBS Sports)

Pick 25 : Jase Richardson

Autres options : Walter Clayton Jr. (The Athletic), Nique Clifford (CBS Sports)

Pick 26 : Asa Newell

Autres options : Nolan Traoré (The Athletic), Nique Clifford (ESPN), Noah Penda (CBS Sports), Rasheer Fleming (Bleacher Report)

Pick 27 : Drake Powell

Autres options : Rasheer Fleming (ESPN), Liam McNeeley (The Ringer)

Pick 28 : Maxime Raynaud

Autres options : Ryan Kalkbrenner (The Athletic), Ben Saraf (Bleacher Report), Nolan Traoré (The Ringer), Hugo Gonzalez (CBS Sports)

Pick 29 : Ryan Kalkbrenner

Autres options : Maxime Raynaud (The Athletic, Bleacher Report), Will Riley (CBS Sports)

Pick 30 : Noah Penda

Rasheer Fleming (The Athletic), Kam Jones (The Ringer), Chaz Lanier (Bleacher Report), Maxime Raynaud (CBS Sports)

Source texte : ESPN, The Athletic, The Ringer, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports