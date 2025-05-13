La Loterie NBA 2025 a rendu son verdict : contre toute attente, et trois mois après le transfert de Luka Doncic, les Mavs ont remporté le premier choix de la prochaine Draft alors qu’ils n’avaient que 1,8% de chances. De quoi faire réagir beaucoup de monde sur X/Twitter (et alimenter les théories du complot).

LeBron James

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 12, 2025

Kevin Durant

Tanking must be really stressful on a organization.

— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 13, 2025

“Tanker doit vraiment être stressant pour une franchise.”

Mark Cuban (ancien proprio des Mavs)

Unreal

OMFG

Let’s Go Mavs

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 13, 2025

“Irréel.

Oh mon dieu.

Let’s Go Mavs.”

Kevin Love

There is no fucking way 🤣🤣🤣

— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) May 12, 2025

“Il n’y a pas moyen p*tain.”

Tobias Harris

This goes to show why faith and always believing are so important folks 😂🤣

— τobias Harris (@tobias31) May 12, 2025

“Cela montre à quel point c’est important de toujours y croire et garder la foi.”

Autres

Nico not picking Flagg would be the funniest thing in NBA history

— Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) May 12, 2025

“Si Nico ne choisit pas Flagg ce serait le truc le plus marrant de l’histoire de la NBA.”

“Trade Luka to our biggest market and we’ll get you Flagg” pic.twitter.com/nJpM7jPTBO

— NBA University (@NBA_University) May 12, 2025

“Transfère Luka dans notre plus gros marché et on vous donnera Flagg.”

Future Laker Cooper Flagg https://t.co/k7vuaersML

— Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 12, 2025

“Le futur Laker Cooper Flagg”

LOLOLOL THEY GAVE NICO THE PICK!!!!

— bomani (@bomani_jones) May 12, 2025

“LOLOLOL ILS ONT OFFERT LE PICK À NICO!!!!”

I have so many conspiracy theories about the NBA right now.

— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 12, 2025

“J’ai tellement de théories du complot sur la NBA en ce moment.”