Joel Embiid : bienvenue dans la liste des joueurs à avoir inscrit 70 points dans un match NBA
Le 23 janv. 2024 à 09:11 par Nicolas Meichel
Cette nuit, Joel Embiid a marqué l’histoire. Avec 70 points marqués face aux Spurs, le MVP a non seulement battu le record de franchise des Sixers, mais il est surtout entré dans un cercle très fermé.
70 points. Dans un seul et même match NBA. L’exploit est titanesque pour Joel Embiid, qui n’est que le neuvième joueur de l’histoire de la NBA à monter aussi haut.
Les joueurs qui ont scoré au moins 70 points dans un match NBA :
- Wilt Chamberlain
- Kobe Bryant
- David Thompson
- Damian Lillard
- Elgin Baylor
- David Robinson
- Donovan Mitchell
- Devin Booker
- Joel Embiid
Les meilleurs performances offensives de l’histoire de la NBA :
- 100 points : Wilt Chamberlain
- 81 points : Kobe Bryant
- 78 points : Wilt Chamberlain
- 73 points : Wilt Chamberlain, Wilt Chamberlain, David Thompson
- 72 points : Wilt Chamberlain
- 71 points : Elgin Baylor, David Robinson, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard
- 70 points : Wilt Chamberlain, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid
Cela vous place un homme.
AN HISTORIC 70-POINT NIGHT FOR JOEL EMBIID 👏
✅ 76ers franchise record
✅ 9th player in NBA history to score 70+
✅ A new career high
70 PTS, 18 REB, 24/41 FGM, 21/23 FTM pic.twitter.com/gDKY2E9bVA
— NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2024
Source texte : NBA History