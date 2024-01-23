Cette nuit, Joel Embiid a marqué l’histoire. Avec 70 points marqués face aux Spurs, le MVP a non seulement battu le record de franchise des Sixers, mais il est surtout entré dans un cercle très fermé.

70 points. Dans un seul et même match NBA. L’exploit est titanesque pour Joel Embiid, qui n’est que le neuvième joueur de l’histoire de la NBA à monter aussi haut.

Les joueurs qui ont scoré au moins 70 points dans un match NBA :

Wilt Chamberlain

Kobe Bryant

David Thompson

Damian Lillard

Elgin Baylor

David Robinson

Donovan Mitchell

Devin Booker

Joel Embiid

Les meilleurs performances offensives de l’histoire de la NBA :

100 points : Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain 81 points : Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant 78 points : Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain 73 points : Wilt Chamberlain, Wilt Chamberlain, David Thompson

Wilt Chamberlain, Wilt Chamberlain, David Thompson 72 points : Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain 71 points : Elgin Baylor, David Robinson, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard

Elgin Baylor, David Robinson, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard 70 points : Wilt Chamberlain, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid

Cela vous place un homme.

AN HISTORIC 70-POINT NIGHT FOR JOEL EMBIID 👏

✅ 76ers franchise record

✅ 9th player in NBA history to score 70+

✅ A new career high

70 PTS, 18 REB, 24/41 FGM, 21/23 FTM pic.twitter.com/gDKY2E9bVA

— NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2024

Source texte : NBA History