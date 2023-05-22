TrashTalk Actu NBA & Basket au quotidien
TrashTalk Fantasy League : 5 points pour Jaylen Brown, -6 pour Malcolm Brogdon, merci Boston pour les légumes

Le 22 mai 2023 à 06:08 par Alexandre Taupin

Source image : alexcuisine.com

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :

– Gabe Vincent : 46 pts
– Duncan Robinson : 36 pts
– Jimmy Butler : 31 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/muB8AIbdFP

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 22, 2023

# LE TOP 30 DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

#TTFL Top 30

➡️ Round #03 | Pick #06#NBA pic.twitter.com/eoMChj834V

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 22, 2023

# LES SCORES DES POPULAR PICKS

#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores

➡️ Round #03 | Pick #06

📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 11.37 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/UdoT80zIH9

— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 22, 2023

# LE MATCH DE CE SOIR

  • 2h30 : Lakers – Nuggets (Game 4)
