TrashTalk Fantasy League : 5 points pour Jaylen Brown, -6 pour Malcolm Brogdon, merci Boston pour les légumes
Le 22 mai 2023 à 06:08 par Alexandre Taupin
C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Gabe Vincent : 46 pts
– Duncan Robinson : 36 pts
– Jimmy Butler : 31 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/muB8AIbdFP
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 22, 2023
# LE TOP 30 DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Round #03 | Pick #06#NBA pic.twitter.com/eoMChj834V
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 22, 2023
# LES SCORES DES POPULAR PICKS
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Round #03 | Pick #06
📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 11.37 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/UdoT80zIH9
— TrashTalk Fantasy Lab (@TTFLab) May 22, 2023
# LE MATCH DE CE SOIR
- 2h30 : Lakers – Nuggets (Game 4)