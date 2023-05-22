C’est donc en ce lundi 22 mai 2023 que Carmelo Anthony a annoncé sa retraite des parquets NBA. Sans surprise, les hommages envers l’un des meilleurs scoreurs de l’histoire ont été nombreux sur les réseaux sociaux, et devraient continuer à affluer lors des heures à venir. Petit florilège.

Congratulations, @carmeloanthony on an amazing career! 👏#STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/Z3GYLOE0dc

— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 22, 2023

“Félicitations Carmelo Anthony pour cet incroyable carrière !”

Hell of a career. Congrats, @carmeloanthony 🫡 https://t.co/XawYrkxHAU pic.twitter.com/QbuwL4dwRp

— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) May 22, 2023

“Une exceptionnelle carrière, félicitations Carmelo Anthony” (troll maillot validé)

Thank you so much for all the memories, legend! It's been a priceless experience to see you on the court 🤩

See you at the #FIBAWC this summer 👀 https://t.co/gCYnItyr10 pic.twitter.com/YFDdPquMNl

— FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) May 22, 2023

“Merci pour tous ces souvenirs, légende ! C’était une expérience inestimable de te voir sur les parquets. On se voit à la Coupe du Monde cet été” (Melo est ambassadeur du Mondial, NDLR.)

Carmelo Anthony has announced his retirement from basketball.

Forever a @Cuse_MBB legend 🍊🧡 pic.twitter.com/TqjM7YBvuk

— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) May 22, 2023

“Pour toujours une légende de Syracuse”

10x NBA All-Star, 6x All-NBA selection, 9th most points all-time and 75th Anniversary Team member…

Thank you, Carmelo! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Z3uRXCB5Xh

— NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2023

“10x All-Star NBA, 6 sélections All-NBA, 9e plus gros total de points all-time et membre de l’équipe du 75e anniversaire… Merci, Carmelo !”

🫡 off the property! @carmeloanthony https://t.co/lGo4bngZwi

— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 22, 2023

“Hors de la propriété !”

"You're such a legend and beyond my brother!!! 🫡 And congratulations on a helluva ride!! 🙏🏾✊🏾🤎👑"

LeBron James shows love to his longtime friend Carmelo Anthony as he announces his retirement

(via @KingJames/ IG) pic.twitter.com/sNXgBFn1bi

— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 22, 2023

“Tu es tellement une légende et encore plus que ça mon frère !!! Félicitations pour ton superbe parcours !!”

One for the record books my brother! Congrats @carmeloanthony #StayMe7o pic.twitter.com/olk4t8eWCL

— DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 22, 2023

“Dans le livre des records mon frère ! Félicitations.”

KD's IG story for Melo's retirement is comedy 🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/yNIC3lL454

— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 22, 2023

On vous laisse regarder la story Insta de KD, vous comprendrez tout seul.