🚨 TESTE ICI LE NOUVEAU SITE TRASHTALK ! 🚨

News TTFL

TrashTalk Fantasy League : Klay Thompson vous offre un supplément carotte dans votre café

Par
Publié le
Klay Thompson TrashTalk Fantasy League

Clé Tomme de Somme.

C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.

Comment jouer à la TrashTalk Fantasy League ?
Règles et explications du meilleur jeu de basket de la galaxie

# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LE TOP 30 DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL

# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR

  • 1h30 : Sixers – Celtics
  • 4h : Suns – Nuggets
Related Items:, ,
Cliquez pour commenter

Répondre

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *


Recommandé pour vous


To Top