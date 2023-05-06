C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à la fin des Playoffs. Et n’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Devin Booker : 82 pts
– Nikola Jokic : 66 pts
– Kevin Durant : 60 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/AOoGGXVxob
# LE TOP 30 DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Round #02 | Pick #05#NBA pic.twitter.com/XIpIbymQQz
# LES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Round #02 | Pick #05
📊 Moyenne des joueurs TTFL de la nuit : 50.58 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/DbHZ2LdnIt
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 21h30 : Heat – Knicks, Game 3 (1-1 dans la série)
- 2h30 : Lakers – Warriors, Game 3 (1-1 dans la série)