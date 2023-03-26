C’est parti pour le petit point matinal en TrashTalk Fantasy League, celui qui décidera de votre humeur aujourd’hui ! Bonne ou mauvaise nouvelle, top pick ou hell pick, caviar ou carotte, il y en aura pour tout le monde et chaque matin jusqu’à l’été prochain. N’oubliez pas de garder le sourire, c’est une guerre mais ça reste un jeu.
# LE PODIUM DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
Best picks en #TTFL cette nuit :
– Tyrese Maxey : 58 pts
– Walker Kessler : 57 pts
– Brandon Ingram : 56 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/XQ4tojOqKi
# LES 30 MEILLEURS SCORES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Top 30
➡️ Deck #23 | Pick #150#NBA pic.twitter.com/QDUfDrNC7d
# LE SCORE DES PICKS LES PLUS POPULAIRES DE LA NUIT EN TTFL
#TTFL Popular-Picks Scores
➡️ Deck #23 | Pick #150
📊 Moyenne de la nuit : 30.82 pts#NBA pic.twitter.com/sakskBXtjq
# LES MATCHS DE CE SOIR
- 19h : Hornets – Mavericks
- 21h30 : Lakers – Bulls
- 0h : Hawks – Grizzlies
- 0h : Celtics – Spurs
- 0h : Cavs – Rockets
- 0h : Magic – Nets
- 0h : Raptors – Wizards
- 1h : Blazers – Thunder
- 2h30 : Warriors – Wolves